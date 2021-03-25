Atlantic City basketball programs flexing the term 'student-athletes': Must Win

Overall, 10 of the 13 players who played for the Vikings boys varsity team this season have at least a 3.0. Seven players have a 3.5 or higher.

“A lot of time Atlantic City is only celebrated through our athletics,” Vikings assistant coach Elijah Langford said. “This team has really changed the culture. The younger kids are striving to be better academically. I think this is something really big for the community. It’s bigger than just sports.”

The numbers on the girls side are no less impressive.

Senior Cornysha Davis has a 3.4 GPA. Four-year team manager Tahani Muhammad has a 4.1 GPA and has been accepted to several schools, including Rider, Rutgers and Manhattan. Keyani Cundiff-Savage stopped playing her sophomore season because of a knee injury but stayed with the program as a manager. Now a senior, she has a 3.2 GPA.

Vikings girls basketball coach Jason Lantz said Atlantic City athletes and students in general have benefitted the past 10 years from the district's Summer Academic Institute. Among other things, the programs feature standardized test prep and teach how to set goals and balance academics and sports. Lantz noted that several of the seniors also have done plenty of community service during their high school years.