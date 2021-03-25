Atlantic City basketball programs flexing the term 'student-athletes': Must Win

The seniors of the Atlantic City High School boys and girls basketball teams had memorable careers.
The girls won a Cape-Atlantic League championship in 2020. The boys won the South Jersey Group IV title that same season.
But where the Class of 2021 will leave its mark and legacy is in the classroom.
This year, both seasons were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vikings routinely feature outstanding students, but they haven’t had a group with this much academic success in quite some time.
Senior guard Jayden Jones has a 3.8 grade point average and will attend North Carolina A&T University. Senior twin guards Nasaan and Naquan Blakeley each have 3.7 GPAs and have been offered academic scholarships to Seton Hall University.
Seniors Aamir Mack, Ja’Heem Frederick and Myles Aikens also excel in the classroom. The seniors have been accepted to numerous colleges, including Penn State, Michigan State, Morgan State, Stockton, Rowan and Delaware Valley.
“I think it’s a tribute to their parents, to the teachers and the principal,” Vikings boys coach Gene Allen said. “At this stage of my coaching career, this is by far the best achievement I’ve had as a coach to have that many kids do this well and get accepted to so many colleges and universities. It exceeds any state championship that we’ve ever won.”
Overall, 10 of the 13 players who played for the Vikings boys varsity team this season have at least a 3.0. Seven players have a 3.5 or higher.
“A lot of time Atlantic City is only celebrated through our athletics,” Vikings assistant coach Elijah Langford said. “This team has really changed the culture. The younger kids are striving to be better academically. I think this is something really big for the community. It’s bigger than just sports.”
The numbers on the girls side are no less impressive.
Senior Cornysha Davis has a 3.4 GPA. Four-year team manager Tahani Muhammad has a 4.1 GPA and has been accepted to several schools, including Rider, Rutgers and Manhattan. Keyani Cundiff-Savage stopped playing her sophomore season because of a knee injury but stayed with the program as a manager. Now a senior, she has a 3.2 GPA.
Vikings girls basketball coach Jason Lantz said Atlantic City athletes and students in general have benefitted the past 10 years from the district's Summer Academic Institute. Among other things, the programs feature standardized test prep and teach how to set goals and balance academics and sports. Lantz noted that several of the seniors also have done plenty of community service during their high school years.
“The emphasis that we have always put is that they are student-athletes with the student coming first,” Lantz said. “This particular group of seniors are like the shining stars of what we want our programs to stand for and what we want our school to stand for.”
The Vikings sustained their academic success through difficult times. Virtual learning is not easy. Several students throughout the region saw their grades drop since COVID-19 struck because they were not attending school full-time.
“These seniors are just different — in a good way,” Langford said. “Even though we had a shortened season, one thing we did preach to our younger kids is look at the opportunities our seniors are experiencing. They’re going through their senior year with no worries about being accepted into schools. It’s just a matter of how much they will have to pay, if anything at all.”
The seniors have set a new standard for academic excellence in the Vikings' boys and girls basketball programs.
“They’ve raised the bar,” Allen said. “They’re really good kids. They’re more than just athletes. To have a class like this really solidifies what we’ve been trying to preach.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Atlantic City vs Wildwood Catholic Basketball game
