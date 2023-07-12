All the memories are special for Pam Hitchner.

Holding various positions at Atlantic Christian School, most recently the Cougars’ athletic director, she retired in June after 22 years. She also served as the physical education teacher for 16 years and the girls basketball coach for 11 seasons.

“It has been my pleasure. I have loved every minute of it,” said Hitchner, 62, of the Marmora section of Upper Township. “If I’m going to do something, I like to pour all my heart and soul into it. The Lord called me to do it, so it has been my pleasure to be there and love Atlantic Christian, every bit of it. We had a lot of success that we are very grateful for.

“My saying is, ‘ACS is the place to be,’ and it most certainly is,” added Hitchner, who was given a surprise retirement party in April and a banner to be hung in the Cougars’ gymnasium.

Hitchner, who had been the athletic director since 2017, oversaw a lot of success, including this past school year. The boys and girls basketball and softball teams captured Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference titles. It was the fourth straight title for the boys basketball team and first for the girls since 2021.

Last fall, the boys soccer team reached the conference final but lost in penalty kicks. The girls soccer team had won the TSCAC title from 2016-20.

During her coaching career, Hitchner won 252 games and led the Cougars to six TSCAC championships and three straight National Christian School Athletic Association titles (2011-13). In the 2014-2015 season, she won the NCSAA Girls Varsity Basketball Coach of the Year award.

“Just all the deep relationships I was blessed to have with all my players and to watch them go on, and some of them followed in my footsteps and do the same thing, and to see them be successful in life, that’s the biggest legacy,” Hitchner said. “It’s been great to watch them go on in this world and to be the best they can be using their gifts and talents that God has given them. It was much deeper than just what goes on on the court. It was investing into the lives of the young people.”

One of those players was Kaylee Breunig, who played basketball for Hitchner before graduating in 2012. Breunig then took over the girls basketball program in 2017. Breunig called Hitchner her mentor and the face and voice of Atlantic Christian.

Hitchner was Breunig’s physical education teacher from sixth to 12th grade. Breunig now teaches physical education at the school.

“She was someone who believed in you and who saw your gifts and potential. She gave the athletes great confidence in what they could accomplish,” said Breunig, who worked alongside Hitchner for the last six years.

Breunig said Hitchner gave her the confidence to be a coach “when I didn’t see that in myself.”

Breunig added Hitchner wasn’t just a coach or educator for student’s four years, but the type of individual that wants to remain in her students’ lives and get joy from all they accomplished in life.

“She upped the game for each of the teams and made ACS a place to be. She made each game fun and exciting” said Breunig, noting visiting teams would commend the Cougars’ atmosphere.

“She was an energizer. Her voice and her enthusiasm could change the tempo of the whole soccer field. Her alone would get the crowd to buy-in and the team to buy-in they could win this game,” Breunig said.

Hitchner, an educator for 30 years, was the physical education at Atlantic Christian from 1985-1989 when the school was located in Ocean City then returned in 2005. She also taught for seven years at Cumberland Christian School and one at Cape Christian Academy.

Hitchner has four grandchildren (and one on the way), so she wanted to spend more time with family. Hitchner also wanted to be available more for her daughters, Dakota Hitchner, 24, Carly Witherow, 33, Casey Hopwood, 34, and Shereesha Richards, 29, and her husband, Eric.

Pam adopted Richards from Jamaica, and Richards played basketball at Atlantic Christian and the University of Albany. Dakota was also a standout basketball player for the Cougars. Hopwood had taught at the school and was the middle school girls soccer coach. Witherow coached the varsity girls soccer team, but this season Dakota is taking over.

So, it has been a family affair at Atlantic Christian. Pam will miss her duties at the school, but she still intends to attend games and cheer on the players, she said.

“I have been praying about it for quite some time,” Hitchner said. “I really felt it was the time to do it. You don’t want to do this job one day too short or one day too long. So I thought it was the right time while I was still doing things well and hand it off to someone else.

“I was very blessed to work with people who are wonderful to work with and I received back much more than I gave from all the loving families and players and students. I was just enjoyed every day.”