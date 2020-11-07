Atlantic Christian girls win 5th straight TSCAC championship: Roundup

The unbeaten Atlantic Christian School girls soccer team beat visiting Pilgrim Academy 3-0 on Saturday to win its fifth straight Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference championship.

Becca Kelly scored two goals for the Cougars and Chloe Vogel scored once. Maddie DeNick and Alicia O’Donnell each had an assist. Shelby Einwetcher recorded the shutout with eight saves.

Dayna Steinman had 15 saves for Pilgrim.

Wildwood Catholic 2,

Lower Cape May Reg. 0

Gwen Orlowicz had a goal and an assist for the visiting Crusaders (4-3), and Marianna Papazoglou scored. Leona Macrina made eight saves for the shutout.

Tessa Hueber had 13 saves for Lower Cape May (1-4).

Football

Absegami 50

Absegami 50

Atlantic City 20

Ray Weed threw for three touchdowns and ran for three scores as the Absegami High School football team won its fifth straight with a win over Atlantic City.

Weed, a junior quarterback, completed 20 of 25 passes for 318 yards. He also ran 21 times for 114 yards.