Atlantic Christian girls win 5th straight TSCAC championship: Roundup

The unbeaten Atlantic Christian School girls soccer team beat visiting Pilgrim Academy 3-0 on Saturday to win its fifth straight Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference championship.
Becca Kelly scored two goals for the Cougars and Chloe Vogel scored once. Maddie DeNick and Alicia O’Donnell each had an assist. Shelby Einwetcher recorded the shutout with eight saves.
Dayna Steinman had 15 saves for Pilgrim.
FROM FRIDAY Wildwood Catholic 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Gwen Orlowicz had a goal and an assist for the visiting Crusaders (4-3), and Marianna Papazoglou scored. Leona Macrina made eight saves for the shutout.
Tessa Hueber had 13 saves for Lower Cape May (1-4).
Football
FROM FRIDAY
Absegami 50
Atlantic City 20
Ray Weed threw for three touchdowns and ran for three scores as the Absegami High School football team won its fifth straight with a win over Atlantic City.
Weed, a junior quarterback, completed 20 of 25 passes for 318 yards. He also ran 21 times for 114 yards.
Braves wide receiver Jordan Marcucci caught five passes for 100 yards and two TDs.
A.C. quarterback Eric Strecker threw for 299 yards and two TDs.
Southern Regional 25, Central Regional 0
Jaiden Brown claimed his spot in Southern Regional High School football history.
The junior running back rushed 21 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ win.
Brown is now the school’s career rushing leader with 2,126 yards, breaking the record of 2,027 set by 1998 graduate Muhammad Abdullah.
Southern wide receiver Xavier Hendricks caught nine passes for 76 yards and a TD. Southern improved to 4-2.
OVERBROOK 55,
WILDWOOD 20
Overbrook quarterback DeAngelo Conquest threw three TD passes. Overbrook running back David Land ran for two TDs.
Overbrook led 28-12 after a high-scoring opening quarter and led 41-12 at halftime.
Wildwood fell to 1-4.
Wildwood 12 0 0 8 – 20
Overbrook 28 13 7 7 – 50
Field hockey
From Friday
Lacey Township 5,
Jackson Liberty 0
Caitlyn Voskanyan and Isabelle Merola each had a goal and an assist for visiting Lacey (5-7), and Caroline Tomko, Ciera Robertson and Samantha Glover each scored once. Alyssa Costello added an assist.
Sarah Duke made 13 saves for Jackson (1-8).
