As daughter of a former Flyers captain, New Spirit lacrosse coach Kylie Primeau brings love of sports

Kylie Primeau recalled how thrilling it was to play girls lacrosse when she first took up the game in the eighth grade.
Primeau, 25, now brings that love of the game and a strong overall sports background as she takes over as the Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse coach.
Primeau, who played the sport for four years for Bishop Eustace, is the daughter of former Philadelphia Flyers captain Keith Primeau.
“It feels great to be the coach at Holy Spirit. I’m really excited,” said Kylie Primeau, who grew up in Voorhees and lives in Margate. “I love the game and teaching the game. When I took up lacrosse, I could feel the athletic thrill. If I can get the girls to feel that way about the game, I’m doing my job.”
After graduating from Bishop Eustace in 2013, she played as a freshman at Villanova University before an injury ended her career. She graduated from Villanova in 2018.
But her devotion to lacrosse didn’t end. She joined Athletes United Lacrosse, an organization in South Jersey that promotes the sport, and she became a trainer and coach.
Primeau takes over for Nicole Moynihan, who had guided the Spartans since the 2018 season. The 2020 spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Primeau was officially hired Friday.
“We’re really excited to have Kylie as our coach,” said Steve Normane, the Holy Spirit athletic director. “She’s young and energetic and from a great family. It’s great that she’s a member of Athletes United Lacrosse. We’ve got a really good group of lacrosse players to work with Kylie, so we’re excited.”
Primeau comes from a family of ice hockey players, starting with her father, who played 15 years in the NHL until 2005. Two uncles, Wayne Primeau and Derrick Smith, were also NHL players, and her brother, Cayden, has played for the Montrael Canadiens.
Brother Chayse plays for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and another brother, Corey, played for Neumann University.
“I was very close to my dad, and he was actually my first lacrosse coach,” Primeau said. “There’s a joke that lacrosse is ‘hockey in the air.’ My dad played lacrosse, hockey and rugby, and then picked hockey as his sport. I went to a lot of his games. I didn’t really understand what it was like to have a father who was a famous player, but I learned a lot about work ethic and determination. One thing I always remember was that he said that you don’t have to be the best player, but you do have to be the hardest worker.
“I knew a lot of the Flyers. As a young athlete, I was surrounded by others who had dedicated their lives to their sport. I saw how they acted every day. I was fortunate to be around a lot of people who were role models.”
As a senior attack player at Bishop Eustace, Primeau scored 61 goals, including the Crusaders’ single-game record of nine.
Primeau said she already knows some of her future players from living at the Shore, and she’ll meet the others soon.
“I know Holy Spirit has a great sports history,” Primeau said. “I know a little about the Cape-Atlantic League. Bishop Eustace played Holy Spirit in football and baseball. I’m looking to get the girls lacrosse teams to play each other this spring.”
Player of the Year: Kira Sides, Middle Township
The junior scored 100-plus goals for the second consecutive season. She finished with 105 goals to go with 37 assists for a CAL-leading 142 points. Sides, a team captain, scored 290 goals and added 115 assists for 405 points throughout her three-year career.
First Team
Kelsey Andres, Millville
The junior scooped 102 ground balls and had 26 interceptions to lead the Millville defense. She also scored 29 goals.
Maddie Barber, Middle Township
The junior led the team with 69 assists and scored 54 goals. She finished with 123 points and 38 ground balls.
Anna Devlin, Ocean City
The senior scored 45 goals to go with 26 assists. Devlin added 77 draw controls and 59 ground ball. She finished her career with 187 draw controls and 177 ground balls.
Emily DiMarino, Ocean City
The senior scored 58 goals and had 37 ground balls. She also added 162 draw controls and 16 assists. DiMarino finished her career with 252 goals and 154 ground balls.
Danielle Donoghue, Ocean City
The senior scored 66 goals and added 55 assists. She also had 162 draw controls and 42 ground balls. Donoghue, who will continue her career at Mount St. Mary’s University, finished her career with 185 goals and a program-record 171 assists.
Sabrina Faulkner, Lower Cape May Regional
The freshman scored 56 goals and had 30 assists. She added 48 draw controls and 43 ground balls.
Abbey Fenton, Ocean City
The junior made 123 saves and posted a .460 save percentage. She had a career and program-record three shutouts and recorded 19 wins.
Emily Gargan, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman scored 60 goals to go with three assists. She had 84 draw controls and 54 ground balls.
Marissa Giancola, Lower Cape May Regional
The senior scored 56 goals and had 37 assists for 93 points. She helped the Caper Tigers finish a program-best 16-5.
Hayley Henderson, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman midfielder led the Eagles with 73 ground balls. She had 59 points (50 goals and nine assists) and 60 draw controls.
Aubrey Hunter, Middle Township
The junior scored 41 goals and had 30 assists for 71 points for the Panthers.
Colleen Mason, Southern Regional
The senior scored 59 goals to go with 20 assists for 79 points. She had 40 ground balls and caused 29 turnovers.
Julianna Medina, Mainland Regional
The freshman scored 51 goals and added 27 assists for 78 points. She had 18 ground balls.
Casey Murray, Mainland Regional
The sophomore scored 64 goals to go with 17 assists for 81 points. She added 32 forced turnovers and 31 ground balls.
Maddie Schleicher, Barnegat
The junior led the Bengals with 64 goals and 87 ground balls. She had seven assists and 71 points.
Abigayle Sinibaldi, Lacey Township
The senior scored 39 goals to go with 14 assists for 53 points. She led the Lions in draw controls (71), ground balls (54), forced turnovers (20) and interceptions (5).
Holly Yannacone, Southern Regional
The senior attacker scored 41 goals to go with 33 assists for 71 points. She also scooped 33 ground balls.
Second Team
Attack
Catherine Agostini
Atlantic City
Jolena Cordasco
Holy Spirit
Ashley Devlin
Ocean City
Karianna Eagle
Pinelands Regional
Rylee Johnson
Southern Regional
Laine Walterson
Egg Harbor Township
Midfield
Adrianna Dodge
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Olivia Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Kylie Giordano
Millville
Mary Meduri
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Haleigh Schafer
Absegami
Defense
Eden Brojakowski
Lower Cape May Regional
Calista Dodaro
Lacey Township
Kylie Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Maris Horner
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Phoebe Ohnuemuller
Oakcrest
Goalie
Mia Slick
Middle Township
Honorable Mentions
Absegami
Kelly Askins
Liz Picardi
Atlantic City
Megan Dougherty
Mackenzie Smith
Barnegat
Lexi Jackson
Chloe McGee
Cedar Creek
Alexis Marker
Egg Harbor Township
Grace Carpenter
GiGi DeCaprio
Holy Spirit
Maggie Cella
Leah Corkhill
Bryanna Mastro
Lacey Township
Cayli Biele
Kayleigh Flanegan
Claudia Schreier
Lower Cape May
Melani Amador
Maya Critchfield
Carina Raymond
Mainland Regional
Mary McLaughlin
Ciara Reeves
Robin Spector
Middle Township
Kate Herlihy
Brianna Robinson
Millville
Casey Etter
Jayme Sooy
Elly Taylor
Oakcrest
Cat Lleras
Ocean City
Molly Reardon
Ava Auwarter
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Ava Hoffman
Anissa Serafine
Pinelands Regional
Jamilyn Hawkins
Southern Regional
Maitland Demand
Alex Mattner
Contact: 609-272-7210
