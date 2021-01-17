 Skip to main content
As daughter of a former Flyers captain, New Spirit lacrosse coach Kylie Primeau brings love of sports
As daughter of a former Flyers captain, New Spirit lacrosse coach Kylie Primeau brings love of sports

Kylie Primeau recalled how thrilling it was to play girls lacrosse when she first took up the game in the eighth grade.

Primeau, 25, now brings that love of the game and a strong overall sports background as she takes over as the Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse coach.

Primeau, who played the sport for four years for Bishop Eustace, is the daughter of former Philadelphia Flyers captain Keith Primeau.

“It feels great to be the coach at Holy Spirit. I’m really excited,” said Kylie Primeau, who grew up in Voorhees and lives in Margate. “I love the game and teaching the game. When I took up lacrosse, I could feel the athletic thrill. If I can get the girls to feel that way about the game, I’m doing my job.”

After graduating from Bishop Eustace in 2013, she played as a freshman at Villanova University before an injury ended her career. She graduated from Villanova in 2018.

But her devotion to lacrosse didn’t end. She joined Athletes United Lacrosse, an organization in South Jersey that promotes the sport, and she became a trainer and coach.

Primeau takes over for Nicole Moynihan, who had guided the Spartans since the 2018 season. The 2020 spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primeau was officially hired Friday.

“We’re really excited to have Kylie as our coach,” said Steve Normane, the Holy Spirit athletic director. “She’s young and energetic and from a great family. It’s great that she’s a member of Athletes United Lacrosse. We’ve got a really good group of lacrosse players to work with Kylie, so we’re excited.”

Primeau comes from a family of ice hockey players, starting with her father, who played 15 years in the NHL until 2005. Two uncles, Wayne Primeau and Derrick Smith, were also NHL players, and her brother, Cayden, has played for the Montrael Canadiens.

Brother Chayse plays for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and another brother, Corey, played for Neumann University.

“I was very close to my dad, and he was actually my first lacrosse coach,” Primeau said. “There’s a joke that lacrosse is ‘hockey in the air.’ My dad played lacrosse, hockey and rugby, and then picked hockey as his sport. I went to a lot of his games. I didn’t really understand what it was like to have a father who was a famous player, but I learned a lot about work ethic and determination. One thing I always remember was that he said that you don’t have to be the best player, but you do have to be the hardest worker.

“I knew a lot of the Flyers. As a young athlete, I was surrounded by others who had dedicated their lives to their sport. I saw how they acted every day. I was fortunate to be around a lot of people who were role models.”

As a senior attack player at Bishop Eustace, Primeau scored 61 goals, including the Crusaders’ single-game record of nine.

Primeau said she already knows some of her future players from living at the Shore, and she’ll meet the others soon.

“I know Holy Spirit has a great sports history,” Primeau said. “I know a little about the Cape-Atlantic League. Bishop Eustace played Holy Spirit in football and baseball. I’m looking to get the girls lacrosse teams to play each other this spring.”

+3 
Kylie Primeau

Kylie Primeau

2021 Holy Spirit girls lacrosse coach

 Kylie Primeau / Provided
+3 
Kylie Primeau 3

Kylie Primeau 2021 Holy Spirit H.S. girls lacrosse coach

 Kylie Primeau / Provided

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

