As daughter of a former Flyers captain, New Spirit lacrosse coach Kylie Primeau brings love of sports

“We’re really excited to have Kylie as our coach,” said Steve Normane, the Holy Spirit athletic director. “She’s young and energetic and from a great family. It’s great that she’s a member of Athletes United Lacrosse. We’ve got a really good group of lacrosse players to work with Kylie, so we’re excited.”

Primeau comes from a family of ice hockey players, starting with her father, who played 15 years in the NHL until 2005. Two uncles, Wayne Primeau and Derrick Smith, were also NHL players, and her brother, Cayden, has played for the Montrael Canadiens.

Brother Chayse plays for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and another brother, Corey, played for Neumann University.

“I was very close to my dad, and he was actually my first lacrosse coach,” Primeau said. “There’s a joke that lacrosse is ‘hockey in the air.’ My dad played lacrosse, hockey and rugby, and then picked hockey as his sport. I went to a lot of his games. I didn’t really understand what it was like to have a father who was a famous player, but I learned a lot about work ethic and determination. One thing I always remember was that he said that you don’t have to be the best player, but you do have to be the hardest worker.