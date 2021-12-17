Anthony Trombetta scores 22 to lead young Middle Township to win in coach LaMarr Greer's debut

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — There aren’t too many basketball scenarios that can rattle LaMarr Greer.

The 1994 Middle Township High School graduate was a McDonald’s All-American. He played in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Florida State and professionally all over Europe for years.

Yet, just before he made his debut as the Middle boys basketball coach Friday night, he looked around a packed Cape May Tech gym and felt a bit different.

“It was surreal,” Greer said. “This is my school. This is about pride. I looked in the crowd, and we had more people than they did. This is my community. This is real.”

Greer’s debut was a successful one. Anthony Trombetta came off the bench to score 22 points, as the Panthers beat Cape May Tech 63-39 in the season-opener for both Cape-Atlantic League American Division teams.

Middle forced 20 Cape May Tech turnovers — 13 in the first half — and turned many of them into easy baskets. Trombetta and the Panthers used their quickness to penetrate the Cape May Tech defense and create shots for themselves and their teammates. Cape May Tech senior standout Dylan Delvecchio finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.