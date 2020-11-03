Anthony Perdomo scores 3 as Pleasantville defeats Atlantic City 6-4

Anthony Perdomo scored three goals to help Pleasantville High School defeat Atlantic City 6-4 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Tuesday.
The Greyhounds improved to 4-4.
Elmer Barahona scored twice for Pleasantville. Ricardo Exantus scored once. Fred Zorilla and Matt Monroy each had two assists. Franklin Moreno made seven saves.
Fabian Valdiviezo scored three goals and had an assist for the Vikings (1-5). Anner Castro-Hernandez scored once. Maahir Habib had an assist. Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco and Sergio Agnon each made four saves.
Southern Reg. 2, Central Reg. 1
Ryan Leavitt and Landon Beirne each scored for the Rams (10-1).
Kevin Kiernan had two assists. Nathaniel Bott made three saves.
Gianni Smith scored for Central (0-8-2).
No. 8 Pinelands Reg. 4, Manchester Twp. 2
John Hart scored twice and added two assists for the Wildcats (8-1-1), who are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
James Cahill and Stephen Dimileo each scored once.
Owen Edwards and Blake Weiner each scored for Manchester (5-4-1).
Wildwood Catholic 2, Cape May Tech 1
Danny Martin scored off an assist from Lucas Gehring for CMT (0-7-1). Colin Gery made nine saves.
The Crusaders improved to 2-5. No further information was available.
No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 15, Holy Spirit 0
The Eagles, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to9-1.
Evan Bevilaqua scored three goals and had an assist. Jackson Griffith and Jayden Guy each scored two goals.
Christian Paskalides, Nathan Biersback, Brandon Berrio, Dominik Warda, Henry Calix-Recarte, Gilmer Mendoza, Christian Martinez and Nicolas Rubio each had one goal.
Joseph Martin had three assists. Ahmad Brock, Paskalides, Guy, Rubio and Martinez each had an assist. RJ Matthews made one save.
The Spartans fell to 0-5-1.
Lacey Twp. 1, Point Pleasant Borough 0
George-Kyle Hernandez scored off an assist from Connor Bencik for the Lions (8-2-1).
Point Pleasant fell to 2-5-1.
No further information was available.
From Monday
No. 6 Clearview Reg. 3, Cumberland Reg. 0
Cody Scully scored twice for the Pioneers (7-2-1), who are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
Michael Errico scored once. Jamel Yasin and Matt Librizzi each made two saves.
The Colts fell to 3-8.
Girls soccer
Middle Twp. 5, Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Hannah Price, Eva Dimitrov, Anna Bond, Olivia Sgrignioli and Ciara DiMauro each scored for the Panthers (6-2-1). DiMauro added two assists. Isabella Aftanis and Bond each had one assist. Brynn Bock made three saves.
Tessa Hueber made eight saves for the Caper Tigers (1-2). Kiara Soto made four. Julianne Frederick made one.
Egg Harbor Twp. 3, Holy Spirit 0
Niki Danz and Gabriella Piantadosi each had a goal midway through the second half for the Eagles (6-2). Kyleigh Oberman scored in the first half to give EHT a 1-0 lead at halftime. Samantha Oliver made six saves. Oliver also had an assist.
Morgan Keil made 12 saves for the Spartans (4-5).
Atlantic City 1, Pleasantville 0
Annette Bautista-Escobedo scored in the first half for the Vikings (2-4). Quanirah Cherry-Montague made two saves.
Thalia Rodriguez made six saves for the Greyhounds (0-7).
Field hockey
Barnegat 2, Lacey Twp. 1 OT
Haleigh Dengler scored twice for the Bengals (8-2-1). Camryn White and Patience Mares each had an assist. Madison Kubicz made one save.
Madison Reed scored off an assist from Ciera Robertson for the Lions (4-6). Maeve Meehan made nine saves.
Clearview Reg. 10, Cumberland Reg. 1
Regan McQuilkin scored the lone goal for the Colts (0-9-1). Cadence Conti had the assist. Madeline Ott made 34 saves. The Pioneers improved to 6-3-1.
No. 5 Southern Reg. 4, Toms River South 0
Kate O’Boyle and Cuinn Deely each scored twice for the Rams (11-0), who are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Ella DiPietro had two assists. Kiera Lyons and O’Boyle each had an assist. Southern had 21 shots on goal.
Anna Goodwin made 14 saves for Toms River South (3-6-2).
Girls tennis
Pennsville 5, Wildwood 0
Singles— Katie Cooksey d. Laila Rios 6-0, 6-2; Veronica Schneider d. Shayna Carter 6-1, 6-3; Emily Oberman d. Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-0
Doubles— Renee Carr-Ali Bowman d. Faith Hurst-Laura Palaicios 6-1, 6-0; Alex Whitehead and Nia Newton d. Karla Romero-Odessey Quinonez 6-0, 6-0.
