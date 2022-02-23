 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another upset as Mainland upsets St. Joseph to advance to Cape-Atlantic League final

St. Joe vs. Mainland Regional

Jamir Prevard drives to the basket against Mainland in the CAL semifinals

 Mike McGarry

MILLVILLE — Not even the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team has an explanation for its unexpected success.

The eighth-seeded Mustangs will play for the Cape-Atlantic League championship for the first time in the program’s history Saturday.

Mainland pulled off its second straight upset of the CAL tournament with a 45-35 semifinal win over St. Joe at Millville High School on Wednesday night.

There was a debate before the tournament began whether Mainland, which starts four sophomores, even deserved an at-large bid to the tournament.

“I don’t really know,” sophomore forward Jamie Tyson said when asked about how Mainland made it to the title game. “We believe. We came out here and proved a lot of people wrong.”

Mainland dominated the fourth quarter with a patient halfcourt offense, outscoring the Wildcats 15-3 in the final eight minutes. The Mustangs sat on a 2-3 matchup zone that forced St. Joe into an 0-for-12 performance from beyond the 3-point line.

Sophomore forward Cohen Cook led Mainland with 21 points. Senior guard Christian Rodgers added 12. Tyson and Travagline each had four assists.

Somehow Mainland survived despite being outrebounded 45-25.

“Our kids are just really, really tough,” Mainland coach Danny Williams said. "It's fun being the underdog. It's shocking."

Mainland was the biggest story of the tournament heading into Wednesday's semifinals with its 50-39 upset of top-seeded Egg Harbor Township last Friday. It was the first time since the tournament went to eight teams in 2013 that a top seed had lost in the first round.

On Wednesday, Mainland withstood a St. Joe third-quarter surge. The Mustangs led by six at halftime, but the Wildcats began the second half with a 12-2 run to take a 31-27 lead with 4 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third quarter.

“We knew they were going to come with energy, Rodgers said, “and some type of pressure. We just knew we had to keep moving the ball.”

Cook answered St. Joe’s run with the game’s biggest basket. He sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3:16 left in the third to cut the lead to one.

Mainland dominated from there. Cook scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter.

“They just feed off good plays,” Williams said of the Mustangs. “If they make two plays, they just feel like they’re going to make a third one. That’s the thing abut them being young, a little bit of momentum snowballs.”

The Mainland fans in Millville’s sparkling new gym stood and applauded as the final seconds ran off the clock. The Mustangs were all smiles as they ran into their locker room.

“It feels amazing,” Rodgers said. “I’m at a loss for words. We showed up, and now we’re in the championship.”

Mainland will meet second-seeded St. Augustine Prep for the CAL title at noon Saturday at Absegami. Semaj Bethea’s shot at the buzzer gave the Hermits a 42-40 win over sixth-seeded Holy Spirit in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

“We’re not done yet,” Rodgers said. “We feel like we can win the whole thing.”

After the past two games, why not?

St. Joseph;8 11 13 3 - 35

Mainland;13 12 5 15 – 45

SJ-Prevard 13, Bowens 1, Cartagena 6, Rodriguez 1, Theophile 6, Harvey-Williams 2, DeMara 6

ML-Ordille 2, Rodgers 12, Cook 21, Tyson 4, Travagline 2, Lowenstern 2, Meade 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
