Anna Smith leads EHT past Eastern in first round

Anna Smith scored six goals to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls lacrosse team to a 12-11 victory over Eastern Regional in a South Jersey Group IV first round game Tuesday.
Laine Walterson and Grace Carpenter each scored twice and added two assists for the Eagles (11-6). Sagie Broschard scored twice. Brianne Macchia made eight saves. Smith led with eight draw controls and five ground balls.
EHT will travel to top-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals Saturday.
S.J. Group IV first round
(5) Southern Reg. 8, (12) Millville 5: Rylee Johnson and Dierdre Jones each scored three for Southern (14-3). Kacey Kubarewicz added three assists and scored once. Sophia Cooney scored once. Lauren Ricci made six saves.
Casey Etter and Julianna Giordano each scored twice. Olivia Giordano scored once. Reese Sheppard made one save.
Southern will play the winner of No. 4 Princeton and No. 13 Monroe Township.
S.J. Group III firls round
(6) Mainald Reg. 21, (11) Brick Twp. 2: Charlotte Walcoff scored seven goals to go with three assists for Mainland (13-4). Casey Murray scored six goals to go with five ground balls. Eva Blanco scored twice and added two assists. Lani Ford Julianna Medina each scored twice. Alison Sher scored once. Kylie Kurtz made two saves.
Brick Township fell to 9-8. The sixth-seeded Mustangs will travel to third-seeded Shawnee in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Boys lacrosse
South Jersey Group III first round
(4) Clearview Reg. 17, (13) Mainland Reg. 1: The Mustangs fell to 7-8. Mario Leone scored four goals for Clearview (11-2).
Boys volleyball
state South Tournament second round
(8) Lacey Twp., 2, (9) Cherry Hill East 1: Carson Howard finished with 13 service points, seven kills, seven aces and three digs for Lacey (18-5). Georgekyle Hernandez led with 18 digs to go with five service points and three aces. Baxes James had seven kills, six service points and three aces. Logan Haemmerle had seven digs and four kills.
Cherry Hill East fell to 12-7.
Softball
Pilgrim Academy 8, Atlantic Christian 4: Pilgrim scored five runs in the second inning en route to its second consecutive Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference Championship.
Abby McIntyre's single and Mackenzie Smith's double highlighted that big second inning for Pilgrim. Jordan Tavarez earned the win. The right-hander finished her career at Pilgrim Academy by going 12-0 on the season.
Ali Schlundt and Paige Noble each had multiple hits for Atlantic Christian.
S.J. Group I first round
(4) Pennsville 7, (13) Wildwood 5: Ava Troiano went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for the Warriors (6-11). Leah Benichou singled, tripled, scored and drove in a run. Pennsville's (13-9) Katie Cooksey went 4 for 4 with three runs and an RBI, and Paige Wilson was 4 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs.
Baseball
Pilgrim Academy 6, Atlantic Christian 4: Cole Fenton pitched seven innings with 18 strikeouts tand allowed just one hit to lead Pilgrim to the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference Championship.
Luca LoPresti hit twice, drove in two and scored a run for Pilgrim. Charlie Baehner doubled and scored a run. Cole Fenton had an RBI and scored a run. Pilgrim scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Atlantic Christian added three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but fell short of winning the title. John Hannum pitched 8 1/3 innings and struck out eight for Atlantic Christian. Joshue Jacoby went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Boys tennis
South Jersey Group II championship
(1) Haddonfield 4, (3) Pinelands Reg. 1:
Singles: Carson Stecklein H d. Brian Delbury 6-2, 6-3: Josh Kline P d. Jason Solak 6-2, 6-4: Matt O'Leary H d. Adam Grelak 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Cyrus Marwaha-Declan Malcarney H d. Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino 6-1, 6-0; Samir Marwaha-Max Kolo H d. James Cahill-Carter Mathis 6-2, 6-4
Records: Haddonfield 17-3; Pinelands 19-2
Regular season
Millville 4, Hammonton 1
Singles: Jacob Lewis M d. Matthew Baugh 6-2, 6-1; Andrew Crain Md. Brett Hare 6-0, 6-0; Nick Luliucci H d. Nicolas Meehan 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy M d. Jake Fisher-Dylan Kovacs 6-0, 6-1; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. John Waddell-Marco Schiano 6-2, 6-0
Records: Millville 16-4; Hammonton 9-8
