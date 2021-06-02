Anna Smith leads EHT past Eastern in first round

Anna Smith scored six goals to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls lacrosse team to a 12-11 victory over Eastern Regional in a South Jersey Group IV first round game Tuesday.

Laine Walterson and Grace Carpenter each scored twice and added two assists for the Eagles (11-6). Sagie Broschard scored twice. Brianne Macchia made eight saves. Smith led with eight draw controls and five ground balls.

EHT will travel to top-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals Saturday.

S.J. Group IV first round

(5) Southern Reg. 8, (12) Millville 5: Rylee Johnson and Dierdre Jones each scored three for Southern (14-3). Kacey Kubarewicz added three assists and scored once. Sophia Cooney scored once. Lauren Ricci made six saves.

Casey Etter and Julianna Giordano each scored twice. Olivia Giordano scored once. Reese Sheppard made one save.

Southern will play the winner of No. 4 Princeton and No. 13 Monroe Township.

S.J. Group III firls round