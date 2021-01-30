Amir Mack emerges in Atlantic City's victory over Pleasantville

The Atlantic City-Pleasantville matchup is always one of the season’s highlights. But with COVID-19, this year's game was different.

Usually, the contest is played before a packed crowd at Atlantic City on Super Bowl Sunday in the traditional finale to the Battle by the Bay showcase event.

On Saturday, it was played at Pleasantville with no fans.

“Being honest,” Allen said, “once the ball is tossed up, you get into it. I thought it played like a typical Atlantic City-Pleasantville game as far as up-and-down pace. A lot things were the same but different.”

Atlantic City controlled the game for the start. The Vikings' stingy man-to-man defense made it difficult for the young Greyhounds (0-2) to get open shots.

Mack was a force inside, scoring mostly in the lane. But he also showed flashes of being able to play on the perimeter.

“I’m an all-around player,” he said. “I’ll play wherever the team needs me.”

Allen substituted liberally, but he kept senior guard Ja’Heem Frederick in for most of the first three quarters. Frederick finished with 10 points, six steals, three assists and four rebounds.