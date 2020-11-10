Amber Conway scores 3 to lift Absegami over Cedar Creek 3-2: Roundup

The Absegami High School field hockey team beat Cedar Creek 3-2 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League North matchup in Galloway Township on Tuesday.
Absegami improved to 3-3.
The Braves trailed 2-0 heading in the fourth quarter, and Amber Conway scored twice in the final period of regulation to force overtime. She then scored the game-winner, finishing with three goals. Brooke Felix and Isabella Quarton provided an assist apiece. Vivian Jiang made 16 assists.
Rachel Dutton and Olivia Rosario-Torres each scored once for Cedar Creek (2-5). Riley DeMarco provided an assist, and Sidney Dunleavy made nine saves.
From Monday
Holy Spirit 5,
Atlantic City 4
Maggie Cella had a goal and two assists for Holy Spirit (4-9).
Savannah Keaser added a goal and an assist.
Chloe Cooke, Agie Forte and Riley Cautilli each scored once.
Grace Gaskill scored three times for Atlantic City (1-8). Alex Siganos scored once.
Field hockey
No. 5 Southern Reg. 4,
Brick Memorial 1
Ella DiPietro scored twice for the Rams (13-0), who are ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11.
Bella English scored once and had an assist. Shannon Conroy scored once. Lauren Ricci made two saves. Southern outshot Brick 19-8.
Megan Ingenito scored for Brick (3-6-2). Kate Porpora made 10 saves. Madilyn Satter made three.
Delsea Reg, 6
Cumberland Reg. 0
Brooke Clark scored twice and had an assist for the Crusaders (10-2-1).
Alexis Harkins also scored twice. Abby Hartwell had two assists and a goal. Rylee Savage had one goal and an assist.
Madeline Ott made 31 saves for the Colts (0-10-1).
Our Lady of Mercy 7,
Buena Regional 0
Adrianna Dodge scored twice and had an assist for the Villagers (7-2).
Bianca Valecce, Fiona Lockhart, Anna Eaise, Ani Schubert and Isabella Elentrio each scored once.
Caraha Bermudez made six saves for the Chiefs (2-4-2).
from monday
Mainland Regional 3,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Brooke Albuquerque and Ariana Dinofa each scored and had an assist for the Mustangs (6-4).
Sandi Smoger also scored. Alexandra Pugliese-Conroy made two saves.
Reagan Morrison made 10 saves for the Caper Tigers (3-6).
Boys soccer
Middle Twp. 4,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Max Gilbert and Steven Berrodin each had a goal and an assist for Middle Township (5-4-1).
Oscar Sanchez and Gavin Quinn each scored once. Braiden Scarpa made 10 saves.
Charlie Hitaffer made seven saves for Wildwood Catholic (2-6).
Cedar Creek 3,
Hammonton 1
Kavan Houck scored all three goals for Cedar Creek (5-4).
Tyler Lowe scored for Hammonton (6-4). Jake Fisher made four saves.
Delsea Reg. 1,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Frank Master scored for Delsea (5-8).
Vinny Young provided the assist.
Cumberland fell to 3-10-1.
Mainland Reg. 6,
Atlantic City 0
Cooper McKinney had two goals and an assist for Mainland (8-3).
Luca Bongiovanni added two goals. Thomas Napoli and Alex Wise each scored once. Brian Perez made eight saves, and Jeff Thomas made three.
Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco made nine saves for Atlantic City (1-6).
From Monday
Southern Reg. 4,
Toms River North 3
John Paul Prosperi and Kevin Kiernan each scored twice for Southern (12-1). Brandon Notte added two assists.
Nathaniel Bott made seven saves.
Ali Baish, Parker Nickelsen and A.J. Emnace each scored once for Toms River North (11-1).
Girls soccer
Mainland Reg. 5,
Atlantic City 0
Serena D’Anna scored twice for Mainland (8-1).
Bella Tenaglia, Alexis Nutile and Abbey Lodgek each scored once. Genevieve Morrison made one save.
Quanirah Cherry Montague made nine saves for Atlantic City (2-5).
Absegami 1,
Oakcrest 1
Maka Wokocha scored on a penalty kick for Absegami (7-3-1). Rebecca Silipena made six saves.
Jayda Shehadi scored for Oakcrest with an assist from Gabriella Corchiani. Gabrielle Gibson made five assists. The Falcons are 7-1-2.
No. 3 Ocean City 9,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Summer Reimet had four goals and one assist for the Red Raiders (7-0-1), who are No. 3 in the Elite 11.
Faith Slimmer had four assists and scored twice. Hope Slimmer had one goal and an assist. Riley Fortna and Mckenna Chisholm each scored once. Kelsey White and Zoey Lappin each had an assist. Tori Vliet made one save.
Tessa Hueber made 17 saves for the Caper Tigers (1-5).
Girls tennis
Wildwood 4,
Gloucester Catholic 1
At Wildwood
Singles— Laila Rios W d. Erin Walton 6-2, 6-1; Shayna Carter W d. Sara Reed 6-1, 6-2; Macie Nugent G d. Emeli Matias 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles— W (Faith Hurst-Laura Palaicios) d. G (Angelina Barrera-Emily Montel) 6-2, 6-1; W (Charlotte Kilian-Karla Romero) d. G (Mary Pearson-Anna Kain) 6-2, 6-0.
Records— W 2-10, G 1-8.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.