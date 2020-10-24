Alyssa Costello's goal sends Lacey to 1-0 win in field hockey: Roundup

Lacey Township High School’s Alyssa Costello scored the only goal of the game in the third quarter to give the Lions field hockey team a 1-0 win over host Donovan Catholic on Friday.
Maeve Meehan recorded the shutout with eight saves. Lacey improved to 4-3. Caitriona Kinnevy and Evelynn Sernotti combinded for nine saves for Donovan Catholic (3-4).
Boys soccer
From Friday
Atlantic Christian 1,
Pilgrim Academy 0
Aaron Glancey scored the winning goal for visiting Atlantic Christian, and Manny Johnson assisted.
Malachi Greene had 11 saves for the shutout.
Oakcrest 9,
St. Joseph Academy 0
Andrae Johnson led the host Falcons with three goals and an assist.
Asembo Augo, Dimas Hernandez and Jack O’Brien each added a goal and an assist, and Michael O’Brien, Jared Miller and Colin Veltri each had a goal. Ryan Liberty had to make one save for the shutout.
Oakcrest upped its season mark to 7-0, and the Wildcats dropped to 0-5.
Girls tennis
Point Pleasant Bor. 5
Pinelands Reg. 0
At Point Pleasant Bor.
Singles—Dayana Auquilla d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-2; Sophia Calvin d. Emilia Savich 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Caldes d. Holly Meyer 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles—Catherine Feliz-Charlotte St. Martin d. Caitlyn Rodriguez-Molly Sanborn-Quigley 6-0, 6-4; Julia Ferrara-Mackenzie Smith d. Mackenzie Regan-Kaitlyn Edwards 6-4, 6-4.
Records—Pinelands 2-9; PPB 7-4.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.