Alyssa Costello's goal sends Lacey to 1-0 win in field hockey: Roundup
Alyssa Costello's goal sends Lacey to 1-0 win in field hockey: Roundup

Lacey Township High School’s Alyssa Costello scored the only goal of the game in the third quarter to give the Lions field hockey team a 1-0 win over host Donovan Catholic on Friday.

Maeve Meehan recorded the shutout with eight saves. Lacey improved to 4-3. Caitriona Kinnevy and Evelynn Sernotti combinded for nine saves for Donovan Catholic (3-4).

Boys soccer

From Friday

Atlantic Christian 1,

Pilgrim Academy 0

Aaron Glancey scored the winning goal for visiting Atlantic Christian, and Manny Johnson assisted.

Malachi Greene had 11 saves for the shutout.

Oakcrest 9,

St. Joseph Academy 0

Andrae Johnson led the host Falcons with three goals and an assist.

Asembo Augo, Dimas Hernandez and Jack O’Brien each added a goal and an assist, and Michael O’Brien, Jared Miller and Colin Veltri each had a goal. Ryan Liberty had to make one save for the shutout.

Oakcrest upped its season mark to 7-0, and the Wildcats dropped to 0-5.

Girls tennis

Point Pleasant Bor. 5

Pinelands Reg. 0

At Point Pleasant Bor.

Singles—Dayana Auquilla d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-2; Sophia Calvin d. Emilia Savich 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Caldes d. Holly Meyer 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles—Catherine Feliz-Charlotte St. Martin d. Caitlyn Rodriguez-Molly Sanborn-Quigley 6-0, 6-4; Julia Ferrara-Mackenzie Smith d. Mackenzie Regan-Kaitlyn Edwards 6-4, 6-4.

Records—Pinelands 2-9; PPB 7-4.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

