Allen leads stifling Bolts defense in win over sixth-ranked Williamstown

The Millville High School football team on Friday beat Williamstown 16-8 in a West Jersey Football League game at home.
After beating the sixth-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, the Thunderbolts improved to 2-3.
Millville limited the Braves’ offense to just three plays in the first quarter en route to a 13-0 first half lead.
Junior LeQuint Allen had a 2-yard TD run. On defense, he made two interceptions and added at least one sack. Devonte White caught a 9-yard TD pass from Nate Robbins.
For Williamstown (3-2), Keon Sabb caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Doug Brown.
Williamstown 0 0 0 8—8
Millville 7 6 0 3—16
FIRST QUARTER
M— White 9 pass from Robbins (Edwards kick)
SECOND QUARTER
M—Allen 2 run (kick fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
M— Edwards 24 field goal
W— Sabb 37 pass from Brown (Colbert pass from Brown)
Records— M 2-3, W 3-2.
Bridgeton 25,
Middle Twp. 7
For Bridgeton, Jermaine Bell returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown, scored on a 65-yard pass from Ricky Mosley and a 55-yard run. Ricky Mosley also threw a 24-yard touchdown to Domitris Mosley.
Brett Nabb had a 4-yard touchdown run for Middle.
Middle 0 0 7 0—7
Bridgeton 6 0 0 12—18
FIRST QUARTER
B— Bell 43 interception return (kick fail)
THIRD QUARTER
M— Nabb 4 run (Licata kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
B— Bell 65 pass from R. Mosley (conversion fail)
B— D. Mosley 25 pass from R. Mosley (conversion fail)
B—Bell 55 run (D. Mosley kick)
Records— B 4-2, M 1-4.
No. 8 St. Joseph 23,
Timber Creek 7
Cohl Mercado had TD runs of 39 and 11 yard for St. Joseph. Ahmad Ross added a 4-yard TD run, and Trevin DelGozzo made a 22-yard field goal.
For Timber Creek, Donovan Leary connected with Roderick Boyd for 3-yard pass.
St. Joseph; 0 10 7 6—23
Timber Creek; 0 7 0 0—7
SECOND QUARTER
S— Mercado 39 run (DelGozzo kick)
T— Boyd 3 pass from Leary (kick good)
S— DelGozzo 22 field goal
THIRD QUARTER
S— Ross 4 run (DelGozzo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
S— Mercado 11 run (conversion fail)
Records— S 5-1, T 3-2.
Manasquan 28,
Barnegat 8
Manasquan had touchdown runs from Jhamier Howard and Pete Berlin. Jake Collins opened up the scoring with a touchdown run in the first half.
Barnegat scored on a touchdown run, then converted the two-point try on a fake field goal pass from Matt Xiques to Andrew Vernieri.
Manasquan 7 7 0 14—28
Barnegat 0 0 0 8—8
FIRST QUARTER
M— Collins pass (Dettlinger kick)
SECOND QUARTER
M— touchdown (Dettlinger kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
M— Howard run (Dettlinger kick)
M— Berlin run (Dettlinger kick)
B— TD run (Vernieri pass from Xiques)
Records— M 4-2, B 3-3.
