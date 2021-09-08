Alex Bautista's goal lifts Wildwood to season-opening win

Vineland's Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made 19 saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Middle Township 1: Madison Schiffbauer and Maggie Boyle each scored for Lower (1-0). Jada Nagle scored the Panthers (0-1), and Sophia Braun had the assist. Middle's Grace Thompson made five saves.

Lacey Township 7, Donovan Catholic 0: Isabelle Merola scored twice and added two assists, and Delaney Dittenhofer scored two for the Lions (1-0). Layla Baran and Autumn Mangan each had a goal and an assist, and Ciera Robertson scored. Maeve Meehan made one save.

Girls volleyball

Cedar Creek 2, Pleasantville 0: The Pirates (1-0) won with set scores of 25-16 and 25-20. Lily Mathis led with 12 digs, and Sarah Goodrich had a team-high 11 service points to go with five assists and three digs. Kileen McNeill had four kills, and Serena Patel had four assists. Pleasantville fell to 0-1.

Our Lady of Mercy 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Villagers won with set scores of 25-5 and 25-12. Lower's (0-1) Audra Sockriter had two kills and three service points, Alyssa Ferrante had two digs, and Emily Van Arsdalen had two assists. OLMA improved to 1-0. No other information was available.