Alex Bautista's goal lifts Wildwood to season-opening win

Alex Bautista scored the game-winning goal to lead the Wildwood High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Pitman in a Tri-County Conference game on Wednesday.
With about 25 minutes remaining in the second half, Javier DeLao found Bautista, who beat his defender and scored from 15 yards out to give the Warriors (1-0) the lead.
Cole Sharpnack put Pitman up 1-0 in the first half, and Wildwood's Burke Fitzsimons tied the game. Kelan Miller assisted on Fitzsimons' goal. Alessandro Sanzone made 15 saves.
Aidan James made eight saves for Pitman (0-2).
Egg Harbor Township 4, Vineland 2: The Eagles led 2-1 at the half. Jackson Griffith scored the first three goals for the Eagles, and Ryan Evenson added the fourth. Nick Martin and Brett Barnes combined for five saves.
Vineland's Jimmy Cano and David Fanucci each scored. Rohit Dutta made eight saves.
Field hockey
Ocean City 10, Vineland 0: The Red Raiders (1-0) scored seven goals in the first quarter. Carly Hanin scored three, and Julia Neff added two goals and two assists. Trivia Nicoletti scored twice. Rachli Levy-Smith had a goal and three assists, Nicole Carey scored and added two assists, and Sam Sligsohn scored. Taryn Dolka made two saves.
Vineland's Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made 19 saves.
Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Middle Township 1: Madison Schiffbauer and Maggie Boyle each scored for Lower (1-0). Jada Nagle scored the Panthers (0-1), and Sophia Braun had the assist. Middle's Grace Thompson made five saves.
Lacey Township 7, Donovan Catholic 0: Isabelle Merola scored twice and added two assists, and Delaney Dittenhofer scored two for the Lions (1-0). Layla Baran and Autumn Mangan each had a goal and an assist, and Ciera Robertson scored. Maeve Meehan made one save.
Girls volleyball
Cedar Creek 2, Pleasantville 0: The Pirates (1-0) won with set scores of 25-16 and 25-20. Lily Mathis led with 12 digs, and Sarah Goodrich had a team-high 11 service points to go with five assists and three digs. Kileen McNeill had four kills, and Serena Patel had four assists. Pleasantville fell to 0-1.
Our Lady of Mercy 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Villagers won with set scores of 25-5 and 25-12. Lower's (0-1) Audra Sockriter had two kills and three service points, Alyssa Ferrante had two digs, and Emily Van Arsdalen had two assists. OLMA improved to 1-0. No other information was available.
Girls cross country
Mainland Reg., Hammonton, Millville, Bridgeton meet
1—Lily Malone MR 20:27; 2—Sofia Day MR 20:31; 3—Claudia Booth MR 20:49; 4—Gillian Lovett MR 21:24; 5—Chloe Malone MR 22:08; 6—Natalie Clauhs H 22:59; 7—Ava McDole MR 23:30; 8—Sydney Luff MR 23:31; 9—Julianna Ruhf H 23:44; 10—Hailey Mauger H 24:17.
Note—Mainland (3-0) beat Hammonton 15-48, Millville 15-50 and Bridgeton 15-50.
Girls tennis
Pemberton 4, Barnegat 1
Singles—Jeanine Hammerle P d. Kelsea Jecas 6-2, 7-5; Kira Pokluda B d. Cassandra Glapion 0-6, 6-3, 6-2; Anyssa Brannon P d. Maura Glines 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Amelia Adams-Sa'maya Middleton P d. Shannon Harrington-Victoria 6-2, 6-2; Camerson Hertell-Chelsea Noll P d. Talia Frase-Catey Ryan 7-5, 6-3.
Records—Barnegat 0-2, Pemberton 2-0.
Our Lady of Mercy 3, Cedar Creek 2
Singles—Jenna Crawford CC d. Jacqueline Carey 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Haddad OLMA d. Julia Flynn 6-2, 6-4; Jenna D'Orio OLMA d. Janavi Vadnerker 6-0, 6-1
Doubles—Rebecca Einwechter-Angelllia Wyld CC d. Hannah Hargrave-Katherin Hargrave 6-4, 7-5; Annalise Visalli-Ava Valecce OLMA d. Phoebe Kershenblatt-Clarabella Couch 6-2, 6-1.
Records—OLMA 1-0, Cedar Creek 0-2.
Mainland Reg. 5, Millville 0
Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Emily Bishop 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Carson d. Arielis Martinez 6-2, 6-1; Christina Htay d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Maddie Dennis-Samantha Goldberg d. LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone 6-1, 6-0; Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Mainland 2-0.
Vineland 3, Hammonton 2
Singles—Gianina Speranza V. Emily Walters 6-4, 6-2; Luciana Day V d. Krista Tzaferos 6-1, 6-2; Ava Rodio H d. Urvi Patel 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles—Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega V d. Olivia Falciani-Grace DeRosa 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole H d. Trista Suppi-Nicole Lopez 6-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Records—Vineland 1-1, Hammonton 1-1.
