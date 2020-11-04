Albuquerque's lone goal gives Mainland edge over Spirit

The Mainland Regional High School field hockey team on Wednesday beat Holy Spirit 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League East matchup in Absecon.
Brooke Albuquerque scored for Mainland (3-3-1) with an assist from Julianna Medina. Alexandra Pugliese-Conroy and Farley O’Brien each made a save in the shutout effort.
Emma Watson made fives saves for Holy Spirit (3-7-1).
Mainland; 1 0 0 0—1
Holy Spirit; 0 0 0 0—0
Girls soccer
Gloucester Catholic 4,
Wildwood 1
Ella Van Dine had a goal and an assist for Gloucester Catholic (3-2). Emileigh Cloak, Lauren Ridinger and Olivia Versace each scored once. Natalia Barrera made six saves.
Kaydence Oakley scored for Wildwood (2-8). Imene Fathi made 20 assists.
From Tuesday
Oakcrest 9,
St. Joseph 0
Hannah Curcio scored twice for the Falcons (6-1-1). Gabriella Corchiani and Jayda Shehadi each had three assists and one goal. Jasmine LeClair had two assists and a goal.
Cassie Booth scored once and had an assist. Chi Chi Ibeawuchi, Emily Badger and Catherine LaRoche each scored once. Mumu Scott made two saves.
Cassidy Perry made eight saves for the Wildcats (0-8).
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Cape May Tech 0
Hailey Pinto made 31 saves for Cape May Tech (0-8).
Wildwood Catholic improved to 3-3. No other information was available.
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
Holy Spirit 0
Niki Danz and Gabriella Piantadosi each had a goal midway through the second half for the Eagles (6-2). Kyleigh Oberman scored in the first half to give EHT a 1-0 lead at halftime. Samantha Oliver made six saves. Oliver also had an assist.
Morgan Keil made 12 saves for the Spartans (4-5).
Atlantic City 1,
Pleasantville 0
Annette Bautista-Escobedo scored in the first half for the Vikings (2-4). Quanirah Cherry-Montague made two saves.
Thalia Rodriguez made six saves for the Greyhounds (0-7).
Boys soccer
From Tuesday
Lacey Twp. 1
Point Pleasant Borough 0
George-Kyle Hernandez scored off an assist from Connor Bencik for the Lions (8-2-1). Point Pleasant fell to 2-5-1. No further information was available.
Millville 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Treshan Stevenson scored twice for Millville (4-4-1). Joe Reed provided an assist, and Matt Sooy made four saves.
Ryan Anderson made four saves for Lower Cape May (5-2).
Girls tennis
Pennsville 5,
Wildwood 0
Singles— Katie Cooksey d. Laila Rios 6-0, 6-2; Veronica Schneider d. Shayna Carter 6-1, 6-3; Emily Oberman d. Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-0
Doubles— Renee Carr-Ali Bowman d. Faith Hurst-Laura Palaicios 6-1, 6-0; Alex Whitehead and Nia Newton d. Karla Romero-Odessey Quinonez 6-0, 6-0.
Boys, girls cross country
Wildwood 20,
Pitman 35
1. Jorge Cruz W 17:10; 2. Liam Fitzsimons W 17:35; 3. Robert Wileczek W 17:49; 4. Cade Gilbert P 19:02; 5. Noah Pruszinski W 20:50; 6. Michael Murphy P 21:29; 7. Angelina Harris P 21:42; 8. Nicole Murphy P 22:02; 9. Alexis Huerta-Tapia W 22:15; 10. Jonathan Young P 24:09
Records— Wildwood 4-1; Pitman 0-1
