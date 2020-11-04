Albuquerque's lone goal gives Mainland edge over Spirit

Cassidy Perry made eight saves for the Wildcats (0-8).

Wildwood Catholic 4,

Cape May Tech 0

Hailey Pinto made 31 saves for Cape May Tech (0-8).

Wildwood Catholic improved to 3-3. No other information was available.

Egg Harbor Twp. 3,

Holy Spirit 0

Niki Danz and Gabriella Piantadosi each had a goal midway through the second half for the Eagles (6-2). Kyleigh Oberman scored in the first half to give EHT a 1-0 lead at halftime. Samantha Oliver made six saves. Oliver also had an assist.

Morgan Keil made 12 saves for the Spartans (4-5).

Atlantic City 1,

Pleasantville 0

Annette Bautista-Escobedo scored in the first half for the Vikings (2-4). Quanirah Cherry-Montague made two saves.

Thalia Rodriguez made six saves for the Greyhounds (0-7).

Boys soccer

From Tuesday

Lacey Twp. 1

Point Pleasant Borough 0