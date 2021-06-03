Aidan Hofmann's 2-run double gives CMT win over Buena

Aidan Hofmann hit a two-run double and scored a run to lead the Cape May Tech baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Buena Regional in a South Jersey Group I first-round game Wednesday. It was Cape May Tech's first playoff win in program history.
Also for 11th-seeded CMT (6-12), Tanner Oliva hit an RBI single. Joel Sheptock and Nate Archbold each scored. Tyler McDaniel struck out six in six innings with just one run.
The sixth-seeded Chiefs fell to 8-13.
CMT will travel to third-seeded Paulsboro in the quarterfinals Saturday.
South Jersey Group I first round
From Wednesday
(3) Paulsboro 13, (14) Wildwood 3: Ernie Troiano hit twice and drove in a run for Wildwood (5-14). Ethan Burke added an RBI. Josh Vallese, Ryan Troiano and Harley Buscham each scored. Dom Troiano struck out four in 4 2/3 innings.
Antonio Chila doubles, drove in three and scored twice for Paulsboro (17-7).
South Jersey Group II first round
From Wednesday
(8) Cinnaminson 5, (9) Cedar Creek 4: Derion Hurless, Anthony Letizia, Christian Coppola and Michael Giordano each scored for Cedar Creek (10-8). Coppola hit a double. Paul Rivera, Dan DiGiovannantonio, Derion Hurless and Letizia each scored. Coppola struck out nine in six innings.
Cinnaminson (12-7) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
(4) Barnegat 10, Middle Twp. 0: Jared Schworn earned the win for Barnegat (13-7). He struck out two in four innings. Michael Adelizzi took the loss for Middle (7-18). He struck out six in five innings.
(6) Delsea Reg. 8, (11) Oakcrest 1: Sean Lynch singled in Adrian Firpo for Oakcrest (10-13). Matt Vega struck out three in four innings. For Delsea (17-7), Landon Burns and Luca Gebhard each had two RBIs.
South Jersey Group III first round
From Wednesday
(6) Hammonton 10, (11) Toms River East 0: Lucas Destefano hit a two-run homer for Hammonton (13-7). DJ Adamucci singled, doubled, scored a run and drove in three. Jared Beebe hit three times, scored twice, drove in two and doubled. Joe Perna scored twice. David Humphries struck out four in five innings.
Michael Florie and Bobby Sabatino each singled for Toms River East (6-11). The sixth-seeded Blue Devils will travel to third-seeded Central Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday.
(4) Moorestown 10, (13) Cumberland Reg. 0: Tyler Zeck singled for Cumberland (8-12). Josh Bonham took the lost, striking out two in 5 1/3 innings. Joey Morrissey drove in three runs for Moorestown (12-4).
South Jersey Group IV
From Wednesday
(1) Williamstown 8, (16) Vineland 5: Alex Rodriguez, Andrew Rodriguez and Francisco Andino each drove in a run and scored for Vineland (9-9). Yoan Feliz and Enzo Descalzi each scored. Mekhi Sanchez struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.
Ryan Achey and Matt McIntire each drove in two for top-seeded Williamstown (19-3).
(4) Kingsway Reg. 3, (13) Millville 2: Nate Robbins and Nick Buondadonna each scored for Millville (14-7). Wayne Hill hit an RBI double. For Kingsway (14-7), Ben Maiers homered.
Girls lacrosse
South Jersey Group II first round
From Wednesday
(3) Manasquan 19, (14) Pinelands Reg. 3: The Wildcats (4-10) trailed 14-2 at halftime. Maci Black scored five goals for Manasquan (10-5).
Regular season
From Wednesday
Haddon Heights 25, Cedar Creek 9: Abby Winterbottom scored three goals and added two assists for Cedar Creek (1-12). Mia McColl scored twice and added two assists. Gianna Thoms scored twice and had an assist. Cierre Sansone scored once to go with an assist. Ashlee Catona scored once. Sierra Sketers made 14 saves.
Kylee Ferranto scored 14 goals for Haddon Heights (14-4).
Boys volleyball
state South Tournament second round
From Wednesday
(1) Southern Reg. 2, (17) Pinelands Reg. 0: Southern (26-1) wn 25-9, 25-19. Dylan Lockwood led with 13 assists to go with five service points and three digs. Tommy Deakyne added nine kills and three digs. Ethan Case had six service points, three digs and two assists.
Brogan Duelly led with seven kills to go with four digs for Pinelands (12-9). Dan Brunke had nine assists. Aaron Johnson added seven assists. Abdullah Elsayad had six digs and five kills.
The top-seeded Rams will host seventh-seeded Lacey Twp. in the quarterfinals Friday.
Boys tennis
From Wednesday
St. Augustine 3, Egg Harbor Twp. 2
Singles: Vince Coiro SA d. Donovan Sullivan 6-0, 6-2; Joshua Guimapang EHT d. Tanner Roth 6-3, 6-4; Vincent Polistina SA d. Luis Geda 6-2, 7-5
Doubles: Matthew Adams-Cameron Compare SA d. Eric Chen and Benjamin Zhang 6-2, 6-3; William Coombs-Resty Mercado EHT d. Nathaniel Paradela-Santino Casale 6-7, 6-2, 10-7
