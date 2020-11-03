Aidan Davis' hat trick lifts Hermits over undefeated Ocean City

Ocean City (6-1) entered the game undefeated.

“We realized this was a game that we really had to bounce back (from the loss to Shawnee),” Davis said. “So we came out fast and stayed fast the entire game.”

St. Augustine had started slowly in some of its games this season, Heaton said.

Not Tuesday.

“I always ask my guys for a quick start,” said Heaton, who specifically wants to start fast and aggressively in the first 12 minutes. “There are times where they don’t quite deliver that. …But (Tuesday), they put (starting fast and having good, quality passes) together.

“We were sharp off the ball, and the quality of our passing was fantastic right from the word go. And getting an early goal kind of settled us down a little bit and gave us some confidence.”

Ocean City generated some early scoring opportunities, especially in the 13th and 14th minutes, all stopped by the Hermits’ defense.

Red Raiders coach Aaron Bogushefsky said that, like most teams, his team’s schedule has been different this season due to COVID-19 restrictions.