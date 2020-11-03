Aidan Davis' hat trick lifts Hermits over undefeated Ocean City

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Aidan Davis thought his team had one of its best performances of the season Tuesday.
St. Augustine Prep first-year coach Jake Heaton echoed his junior standout in his postgame speech.
Davis also thought he had one of his better outings this fall.
Heaton also agreed.
Davis scored all three goals to lead the Hermits to a 3-0 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game at LaRosa Field.
St. Augustine (8-1-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
“The past few games we’ve been astray from our playing style,” said Davis, noting the Hermits’ 2-0 loss to top-ranked Shawnee on Friday. “I feel like (Monday) we really had a solid practice, trying to get back to the way we normally play.
“The past few games I’ve been a little lacking. It feels great to come out here and start hot and get a couple goals in.”
The 16-year-old from Egg Harbor Township scored his first goal in the seventh minute on an impressive move in the front of the net.
Davis scored again in the 19th minute to give the Hermits a 2-0 lead at halftime. He capped the scoring and earned the hat trick in the 53rd minute.
Ocean City (6-1) entered the game undefeated.
“We realized this was a game that we really had to bounce back (from the loss to Shawnee),” Davis said. “So we came out fast and stayed fast the entire game.”
St. Augustine had started slowly in some of its games this season, Heaton said.
Not Tuesday.
“I always ask my guys for a quick start,” said Heaton, who specifically wants to start fast and aggressively in the first 12 minutes. “There are times where they don’t quite deliver that. …But (Tuesday), they put (starting fast and having good, quality passes) together.
“We were sharp off the ball, and the quality of our passing was fantastic right from the word go. And getting an early goal kind of settled us down a little bit and gave us some confidence.”
Ocean City generated some early scoring opportunities, especially in the 13th and 14th minutes, all stopped by the Hermits’ defense.
Red Raiders coach Aaron Bogushefsky said that, like most teams, his team’s schedule has been different this season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This was our first major challenge,” Bogushefsky said. “I knew it was going to be a challenge coming out playing these guys, who have been playing consistently and playing well.
“St. Augustine played a great game, and they executed where they needed to. Their touch and movement off the ball was fantastic.”
Bogushefsky pointed to his player’s lack of response, both on offense and defense. He said when Davis scored the opening goal, his team was “shell- shocked.”
Kyle Plenn made 10 saves for the Red Raiders.
“It’s frustrating for us, but I think it’s a good reset for us going into playoff time,” Bogushefsky said. “I know we were better than what we showed (Tuesday), and we are looking to go forward from here.”
Heaton hopes his team can carry this momentum into its next two games — Vineland at 2 p.m. Friday and Eastern Regional at 10 a.m. Saturday
Heaton added he was proud of Davis for his hat trick and of sophomore Rob Holland, who had a knee injury at the start of the season but was finally able to get some playing time Tuesday.
Gavin Brown made two saves for the Hermits.
“What’s been missing is the improvements in the final third,” Heaton said. “We had that (Tuesday). We scored goals. We created a lot of chances. We were good.”
Ocean City 0 0— 0
St. Augustine 2 1— 3
Goals—Davis (3) SA.
Goalies—Brown (2) SA; Plenn (10) OC.
Records—St. Augustine 8-1-1; Ocean City 6-1
