Ahmad Brock's transition from indoor track to basketball helps No. 6 EHT get past No. 7 Holy Spirit

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ahmad Brock normally spends his winters sprinting around an indoor track.
But these are anything but normal times, so Brock found himself on the basketball court Tuesday night.
He converted two steals into dunks in the fourth quarter to propel the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a season-opening 64-61 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League North Division game.
“It’s one of those COVID miracles,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “He’s only playing because of what happened to indoor track, but I knew exactly what he had and exactly the type of athleticism he would bring to us.”
Brock, a senior who came off the bench, is one of the CAL’s top athletes. He not only excels at track and field but also soccer. He grew up playing basketball, but Tuesday was his high school debut. COVID-19 all but wiped out the indoor track season.
“They’ve been trying to get me to play basketball since my freshman year,” said Brock, who finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. “It was new. It was not something I was used to. They (his teammates) helped me get back into the game. They were talking to me the whole time. They made it easy for me.”
In addition to Brock, EHT got standout performances from Carlos Lopez (17 points) and Isaiah Glenn (18 points). Jahmir Smith led Holy Spirit with 27.
In this pandemic-shortened season, there will be no CAL or state tournaments. Most teams will play 15 regular-season games. As per Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order, Tuesday’s contest was played with no fans in EHT’s gym.
Both Holy Spirit, which started five sophomores, and EHT are expected to have promising seasons. EHT is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Spirit is No. 7.
EHT returned several players from last season’s team, and that experience helped the Eagles navigate the topsy-turvy nature of Tuesday’s opener.
The Eagles were up 13 in the second quarter. Spirit rallied, however, behind the perimeter shooting of Smith, who sank 5 of 10 3-point attempts. EHT found itself down four points early in the fourth quarter.
“At no point, did (EHT) get down and think to themselves that they couldn’t get back in this game,” Bell said. “That comes from the experience of last year and the years in the past.”
The Eagles took the lead for good with a 12-2 run that turned that four-point deficit into a 58-52 lead with three minutes left in the game.
Lopez had a steal and a layup and a 3-point shot during that stretch. Brock converted two steals for baskets. The first one he dunked. On the second steal, the ball almost slipped out of his hands, but he got it through the basket. Neither Brock nor his teammates were concerned about the lack of style points.
“Sometimes you have to read the way the game is going,” the 6-foot-4 Brock said. “I jumped the passing lines and took it down the other end. I can dunk, but sometimes I don’t jump right. I do my best.”
Once it had the lead, EHT made enough plays to hold off the Spartans. Spirit had the ball with a chance to tie in the final seconds, but the young Spartans ended up taking and missing a two-point shot.
EHT relished the win. This season, most teams will take nothing for granted with the threat a virus shutdown never more than a positive test away.
“We play every game as our last,” Lopez said. “We don’t know if we’re going to play all 15 games.”
For now, the Eagles are 1-0.
Holy Spirit 11 25 11 14 – 61
EHT 20 13 13 18 – 64
HS – Smith 27, Williams 16, Freeman 12, Gilliam 0, Llanos 6
EHT Glenn 18, Dodd 6, Lopez 17, D. Germann 13, Brock 10
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
