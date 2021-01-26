Ahmad Brock's transition from indoor track to basketball helps No. 6 EHT get past No. 7 Holy Spirit

In this pandemic-shortened season, there will be no CAL or state tournaments. Most teams will play 15 regular-season games. As per Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order, Tuesday’s contest was played with no fans in EHT’s gym.

Both Holy Spirit, which started five sophomores, and EHT are expected to have promising seasons. EHT is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Spirit is No. 7.

EHT returned several players from last season’s team, and that experience helped the Eagles navigate the topsy-turvy nature of Tuesday’s opener.

The Eagles were up 13 in the second quarter. Spirit rallied, however, behind the perimeter shooting of Smith, who sank 5 of 10 3-point attempts. EHT found itself down four points early in the fourth quarter.

“At no point, did (EHT) get down and think to themselves that they couldn’t get back in this game,” Bell said. “That comes from the experience of last year and the years in the past.”

The Eagles took the lead for good with a 12-2 run that turned that four-point deficit into a 58-52 lead with three minutes left in the game.