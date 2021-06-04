Ahmad Brock, Sophia Pasquale named Old Grad Award winners

Egg Harbor Township High School’s Ahmad Brock and Holy Spirit’s Sophia Pasquale are this year’s winners of the Nichterlein/McCabe Old Grad Award.
The awards are given each year to the outstanding Atlantic County male and female high school senior athletes. The awards represent the best Atlantic County athletes who have earned varsity letters in multiple sports.
Brock is a standout in track and field, basketball and soccer. He was named the 2020 Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He’ll compete in men’s track and field at Monmouth University next year. He specializes in the sprints, the 400 meters and the triple jump for EHT. He finished his EHT soccer career with 55 goals and 27 assists. He scored 23 goals and had nine assists in 2020 as EHT went 12-2.
The 6-foot-4 Brock competed in indoor track his first three years at EHT but played basketball this winter and helped EHT to a 14-1 mark and a No. 2 ranking in The Press Elite 11. He averaged 8.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.
Pasquale played four seasons of basketball for Holy Spirit, plus three in both softball and tennis. She helped the Spartans girls basketball team to a 10-4 record this past winter. The girls tennis team went 12-8 in 2018 and 18-2 in 2019.
The Old Grad Award originated in the mid 1940s under the direction of Joe and George McCabe, and Press of Atlantic City sports writer Ed Nichterlein.
All nomineesAbsegami: Mikal Taylor, Kylee Alvarez; Atlantic City: Megan Dougherty; ACIT: Nikodem Rzotkiewicz, Samantha Dangler; Buena Regional: Cael Aretz, Maria Muzzarelli; Cedar Creek: Michael Bolger, Jezlyn Cross; Egg Harbor Township: Ahmad Brock, Lauren Princz; Hammonton: Michael Dogostino, Luca Berenato; Holy Spirit: Devin Lee, Sophia Pasquale; Mainland Regional: Daniel Wise, Lila Schoen; Oakcrest: Mike O’Brien, Sadie Crispell; Pleasantville: Jesus Ruiz, Yancely Hernandez; St. Joseph Academy: Makayla Veneziale.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
