 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ahmad Brock, Sophia Pasquale named Old Grad Award winners
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Ahmad Brock, Sophia Pasquale named Old Grad Award winners

{{featured_button_text}}

Egg Harbor Township High School’s Ahmad Brock and Holy Spirit’s Sophia Pasquale are this year’s winners of the Nichterlein/McCabe Old Grad Award.

The awards are given each year to the outstanding Atlantic County male and female high school senior athletes. The awards represent the best Atlantic County athletes who have earned varsity letters in multiple sports.

Brock is a standout in track and field, basketball and soccer. He was named the 2020 Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He’ll compete in men’s track and field at Monmouth University next year. He specializes in the sprints, the 400 meters and the triple jump for EHT. He finished his EHT soccer career with 55 goals and 27 assists. He scored 23 goals and had nine assists in 2020 as EHT went 12-2.

The 6-foot-4 Brock competed in indoor track his first three years at EHT but played basketball this winter and helped EHT to a 14-1 mark and a No. 2 ranking in The Press Elite 11. He averaged 8.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Pasquale played four seasons of basketball for Holy Spirit, plus three in both softball and tennis. She helped the Spartans girls basketball team to a 10-4 record this past winter. The girls tennis team went 12-8 in 2018 and 18-2 in 2019.

The Old Grad Award originated in the mid 1940s under the direction of Joe and George McCabe, and Press of Atlantic City sports writer Ed Nichterlein.

All nomineesAbsegami: Mikal Taylor, Kylee Alvarez; Atlantic City: Megan Dougherty; ACIT: Nikodem Rzotkiewicz, Samantha Dangler; Buena Regional: Cael Aretz, Maria Muzzarelli; Cedar Creek: Michael Bolger, Jezlyn Cross; Egg Harbor Township: Ahmad Brock, Lauren Princz; Hammonton: Michael Dogostino, Luca Berenato; Holy Spirit: Devin Lee, Sophia Pasquale; Mainland Regional: Daniel Wise, Lila Schoen; Oakcrest: Mike O’Brien, Sadie Crispell; Pleasantville: Jesus Ruiz, Yancely Hernandez; St. Joseph Academy: Makayla Veneziale.

+1 
Brock Press Soccer Player of 2020

Brock

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
+1 
Sophia Pasquale and Fran Florio

Pasquale

 Michael McGarry / Staff Writer

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News