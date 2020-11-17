Ahmad Brock scores to help EHT beat Cherokee 1-0 in quarterfinals

“It was huge. I think the first few minutes, we were a little rattled at first, and it kind of shut us down. (But) we dug in and we defended, and we took control of the game from that point.”

The EHT defense recorded its eighth total and second consecutive shutout this season. Junior goalkeeper Nick Marin made three saves, including a crucial stop in the final minutes after Cherokee was awarded a corner kick.

But Marin had a lot of help in front of him.

For most of the game, the Eagles were constantly blocking shots, forcing turnovers and preventing the Chiefs from generating any offense.

“Well, we just stayed compact,” said EHT senior defender Brandon Berrio, who had some big blocks, including one with his head that prevented a possible goal. “We tried to get to the ball and not let them get any time on the ball. It’s important not to let them get any shots off because that could result in a goal.”

It was a very windy and cold afternoon Tuesday.

EHT coach Pete Lambert said he wanted his offense to play with the wind in the first half and strike early, and that worked. The Cherokee offense, however, made it more challenging in the second half when it played with the wind, Berrio said.