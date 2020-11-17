Ahmad Brock scores to help EHT beat Cherokee 1-0 in quarterfinals

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ahmad Brock was anxious Monday night.
But when the whistle blew Tuesday afternoon, the senior was settled in and focused.
Brock scored in the 30th minute off an assist from Niko Rubio to lead the fourth-seeded Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over fifth-seeded Cherokee in the Southwest Region Group E quarterfinals.
The Eagles (12-1) are ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11. Cherokee (9-4-1) is No. 7. EHT will travel to top-seeded Shawnee for a semifinal game Thursday.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Brock, 17, of Egg Harbor Township. “We think we deserve to be here. We worked hard all season, and we got where we are because of our hard work, and we work together as a team.
Brock had a few scoring opportunities in the first half prior to his goal, including a couple of sharp-angle shots from the side of the net that just missed. But Rubio was soon able to find Brock across the center to set up the lone goal.
Brock praised Rubio for giving him the opportunity.
“Niko came into the game (and) I knew he was going to have a big impact,” Brock said. "He is a great player like that. Every time he steps in, you know he is going to create something for us.
“It was huge. I think the first few minutes, we were a little rattled at first, and it kind of shut us down. (But) we dug in and we defended, and we took control of the game from that point.”
The EHT defense recorded its eighth total and second consecutive shutout this season. Junior goalkeeper Nick Marin made three saves, including a crucial stop in the final minutes after Cherokee was awarded a corner kick.
But Marin had a lot of help in front of him.
For most of the game, the Eagles were constantly blocking shots, forcing turnovers and preventing the Chiefs from generating any offense.
“Well, we just stayed compact,” said EHT senior defender Brandon Berrio, who had some big blocks, including one with his head that prevented a possible goal. “We tried to get to the ball and not let them get any time on the ball. It’s important not to let them get any shots off because that could result in a goal.”
It was a very windy and cold afternoon Tuesday.
EHT coach Pete Lambert said he wanted his offense to play with the wind in the first half and strike early, and that worked. The Cherokee offense, however, made it more challenging in the second half when it played with the wind, Berrio said.
But the Eagles still controlled the game.
“Our defense, no doubt about it, we knew we had a good defense all year, and they really showed up (Tuesday).” Lambert said. “As a unit, they’ve been great all year. … From top to bottom, through the midfield, we defended all over the field. We knew Cherokee was going to bring the numbers, so we had to be ready.
“I’m very happy with the way the team played.”
Berrio anticipates that defensive momentum will carry into the semifinals.
“We just did our thing, stayed strong (and) didn’t go in soft,” said Berrio, 17, of Egg Harbor Township. “That was important because (the Chiefs) are a strong team. They are tough. We were just tougher.”
Shawnee, ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11, has not played since Nov. 3. The Renegades' last three opponents forfeited due to COVID-19 concerns, including a scheduled quarterfinal against Eastern Regional on Tuesday.
Shawnee (8-1) had a first-round bye and now advances to the semifinals to face an EHT team that has won six straight games.
“We kind of went into the season (taking it) one game at a time,” Lambert said. “We have been healthy and fortunate. COVID hasn’t really affected our games or schedule at all. … We are hoping maybe we have a little bit of an advantage there. Maybe we are a little fresher.”
Cherokee 0 0ー0
EHT 1 0ー1
Goals— Brock EHT
Goalies— Marin (3) EHT; Donnerstag (6) C.
Records— EHT 12-1; 9-4-1
