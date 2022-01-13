ACIT's Speer hooked on hoops — and crocheting: My Life

Grace Speer is passionate about basketball.
“I can see myself becoming a coach,” the Atlantic County Institute of Technology senior said. “I love helping everyone on the court.”
As for her future career, Speer has another choice that shows she's just as passionate about academics — environmental engineer.
The 6-foot Speer is averaging 14 points for the Red Hawks (3-3). She can play inside and on the perimeter and has 893 career points. Speer will continue her basketball career at Florida Institute of Technology on an NCAA Division II scholarship.
“One of the best feelings is if you’re in a close game,” Speer said, “and you apply something you’ve been working on in training and you’ve been practicing for days and hours and you score off of it or you get a good (defensive) stop. It just feels so amazing to know all your hard work is paying off.”
Speer, 18, lives in Estell Manor with her mother, Beth, and father, Justin. She has three older siblings — Patrick, 25, Jake, 23, and Emma, 21.
Speer attends ACIT’s engineering academy and has a 4.3 grade point average.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Speers discussed several topics, including her old-time hobby of crocheting.
On how her basketball career started
In the town that I live in, we have a rec league called WACYL (West Atlantic County Youth League). My siblings always played in it. I love watching their games. I knew I wanted to start playing too. That’s how I realized how much I loved the sport from watching my siblings.
On being the youngest in her family
It’s taught me a lot (laughs). Being able to watch my siblings grow up and the decisions they’ve made has definitely shaped who I am. Everyone claims I get spoiled, but I think it’s just because I’m younger than them that they say that. I really like having the support of my older siblings. They like to watch my games even though they work, and it still means a lot to me that they come and support me. I’m very grateful.
On scoring 1,000 career points
It would mean so much to me, knowing I was able to do it despite all the challenges I faced during my high school career. The coronavirus, obviously. Everyone else on our team right now is so young. Knowing that the freshmen who are the future of our team will able to watch me on my 1,000-point day, hopefully, will hopefully inspire them. I just want to be a good role model.
On her decision to attend Florida Institute of Technology
Originally, I was looking to go there because it’s really good with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) majors. When I did reach out to the coach (John Reynolds), and I went down and visited I absolutely loved the coach. It’s a great academic school. It’s a high-competition D-II school. I got along with the girls on the team. I knew it would be a perfect fit for me.
On her major and career plans
Currently, I want to become an environmental engineer. I really like the idea of helping the environment and making sure humans can continue to live on this earth.
On her ability to crochet
It’s something that a lot of people don’t do. Everyone is always surprised to hear that one. Last Christmas, I crocheted a stuffed animal for all of my friends. My mom taught us to sew and then we joined a 4-H club in Atlantic County. Our 4-H leader (Frances Hagel) did sewing, cooking, baking and crocheting. She taught me a lot with crocheting. I definitely kept it going.
On what it’s like to attend ACIT
It’s very diverse. Everyone there is very passionate about what they want to do. When you come to a tech school, you already have an idea of what you want to do for your career. The people are honestly amazing. I have a great group of friends. They come to my games. You meet a lot of people a long way who help you with anything you need.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
