ACIT's Speer hooked on hoops — and crocheting: My Life

Originally, I was looking to go there because it’s really good with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) majors. When I did reach out to the coach (John Reynolds), and I went down and visited I absolutely loved the coach. It’s a great academic school. It’s a high-competition D-II school. I got along with the girls on the team. I knew it would be a perfect fit for me.

On her major and career plans

Currently, I want to become an environmental engineer. I really like the idea of helping the environment and making sure humans can continue to live on this earth.

On her ability to crochet

It’s something that a lot of people don’t do. Everyone is always surprised to hear that one. Last Christmas, I crocheted a stuffed animal for all of my friends. My mom taught us to sew and then we joined a 4-H club in Atlantic County. Our 4-H leader (Frances Hagel) did sewing, cooking, baking and crocheting. She taught me a lot with crocheting. I definitely kept it going.

On what it’s like to attend ACIT

It’s very diverse. Everyone there is very passionate about what they want to do. When you come to a tech school, you already have an idea of what you want to do for your career. The people are honestly amazing. I have a great group of friends. They come to my games. You meet a lot of people a long way who help you with anything you need.

