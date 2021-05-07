ACIT's rally falls short as O.C. softball wins close matchup

The Ocean City High School softball team beat host ACIT 9-8 on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.

The Red Raiders (7-3) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to lead 9-4, but ACIT (4-7) scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to make it close.

Brooke Groover-Illas hit two doubles and drove in two runs for O.C. Christina Barbella was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Natalia Cesari added two hits, and Soph Cera and winning pitcher Hailey Neville each doubled. Neville went seven innings, allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out five.

No. 8 Millville 11,

Middle Twp. 0

Emily Felice went 4 for 4 for Millville with a solo homer, three doubles and three runs. The visiting Thunderbolts (8-0), ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, and the game ended after five on the 10-run rule.

Kendall Sooy was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Olivia Stetler and Brooke Joslin each had two hits. Winning pitcher Ashley Bragg allowed three hits.

Grace Thompson tripled for the Panthers (3-11).

Mainland Reg. 17,

Pleasantville 0