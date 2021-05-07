ACIT's rally falls short as O.C. softball wins close matchup

The Ocean City High School softball team beat host ACIT 9-8 on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.
The Red Raiders (7-3) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to lead 9-4, but ACIT (4-7) scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to make it close.
Brooke Groover-Illas hit two doubles and drove in two runs for O.C. Christina Barbella was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Natalia Cesari added two hits, and Soph Cera and winning pitcher Hailey Neville each doubled. Neville went seven innings, allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out five.
No. 8 Millville 11,
Middle Twp. 0
Emily Felice went 4 for 4 for Millville with a solo homer, three doubles and three runs. The visiting Thunderbolts (8-0), ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, and the game ended after five on the 10-run rule.
Kendall Sooy was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Olivia Stetler and Brooke Joslin each had two hits. Winning pitcher Ashley Bragg allowed three hits.
Grace Thompson tripled for the Panthers (3-11).
Mainland Reg. 17,
Pleasantville 0
Mainland's Bella D'Agostino pitched a no-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts, as the host Mustangs won in the fourth inning on the 10-run rule. Mainland committed one error. Ava Jamison went 2 for 2 with a run and three RBIs. Ava Kinkler singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Southern Reg. 15,
Toms River East 3
The visiting Rams (8-0) led 5-3 going into the seventh inning and scored 10 runs in the inning. Winning pitcher Elizabeth Gosse allowed six hits, walked none and struck out five.
For Toms River East (4-3), Kaitlynn Colangelo and Peyton Gallagher each had two hits.
Lower Cape May Reg. 13,
Bridgeton 2
Arianna Cataldo had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for The Caper Tigers (2-7). Lexi Cremin and Brianna Sullivan each doubled. Delaney Brown pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.
Taylor Bailey pitched four innings and struck out six for the Bulldogs (1-8).
Atlantic City 18,
Oakcrest 17
Mattie Sarno had a walkoff hit for Atlantic City (5-6). Naysha Suarez went 4 for 4 with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Cece Marota hit three singles, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Grace Dischert and Jenna Mogano each had two RBIs and scored two runs. Dischert had three RBIs.
Oakcrest fell to 6-6.
From Thursday
Egg Harbor Twp. 11,
Vineland 1
Madison Biddle hit two home runs and knocked in four runs for EHT. Delaney Sullivan was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Haley Korsak struck out six in five innings for the win. EHT improved to 9-3.
Madison Cantoni and Bailey Dickenson each singled for Vineland (6-5).
Oakcrest 10,
Holy Spirit 9
Tianna Ortiz hit a grand slam and drew the winning walk for Oakcrest. Nya Rivera got the win and was 3 for 4.
ACIT 16,
Bridgeton 1
Kiara Flanagan, Samantha Passalaqua and Lola Sarni each knocked in two runs for ACIT. Maura First struck out eight in four innings for the win. ACIT improved to 4-6.
Bridgeton fell to 1-7.
Boys golf
St. Augustine Prep 170,
Millville 209
At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)
M—Mason Markee 49, Jesse Karcher 50, Ronald Sutton 53, Brandon Garten 57.
SA—Pat O'Hara 41, Josh Dolson 42, Ethan Weiss 43, Timothy Kubiak 44.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.