ACIT girls volleyball wins return match with Mainland

Sophia LaPorta led the Red Hawks with nine digs and had nine service points and five aces. Gianni Reddy contributed two kills, 10 service points and four aces. Myla Domazet added two kills, four blocks, six digs and five service points. Grace Speer had three kills.

“We played with a lot of energy, and I’m happy we won,” said LaPorta, a 17-year-old senior from Buena Vista Township. “After we lost the (second) set, we just kept pushing.”

Mainland led 16-12 in the middle of the final set after a Bella Canesi kill, but after Reddy got a kill and Dangler fired an ace, another ACIT point cut the lead to 16-15.

Reddy got two aces as ACIT rallied to go up 22-18, but Canesi had three aces as Mainland came back to tie it at 22-22. The score was 23-23 before the Red Hawks scored the final two points.

“It was stressful, but we pushed through,” said Domazet, a 16-year-old sophomore from Hammonton. “If you mess up, you go on to the next point. We kept moving and communicated. It’s awesome to win.”

ACIT had Mainland at match point twice late in the second set, but the Mustangs won it 28-26. Mainland led early in the set, led by Nikki Faragher, Olivia Leap, Franky Pilli and Laziah Wilson.