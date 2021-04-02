ACIT girls volleyball wins return match with Mainland

LINWOOD — The Atlantic County Institute of Technology and Mainland Regional high school girls volleyball teams played a close, exciting match Friday.
All three sets had numerous turning points.
ACIT won 2-1 with scores of 25-20, 26-28 and 25-23.
The third set was close all the way and was tied five times. Mainland was up 23-22, but the Red Hawks scored the last three points to win it.
ACIT evened its record at 4-4; Mainland fell to 5-2. On Wednesday, the Mustangs had beaten ACIT 2-0 in Mays Landing. The sets in their first match were also competitive.
Tom Lang, the ACIT junior varsity coach, served as the varsity coach for the first time Friday with head coach Bailey Johnson on a COVID-19 quarantine.
“It was an amazing match,” Lang said. “The girls played well as a group, and there was good communication. I don’t want to sound like a Google quote, but it takes everyone to make a team. I’m very proud of every single one of them.”
Alexandra Helduser, a 5-foot-11 senior, led the Red Hawks in kills with five and had three blocks. Samantha Dangler contributed eight digs and a team-high 12 assists, plus seven service points and two aces. Kyara Paduani had a team-high 13 service points, five aces and five digs.
Sophia LaPorta led the Red Hawks with nine digs and had nine service points and five aces. Gianni Reddy contributed two kills, 10 service points and four aces. Myla Domazet added two kills, four blocks, six digs and five service points. Grace Speer had three kills.
“We played with a lot of energy, and I’m happy we won,” said LaPorta, a 17-year-old senior from Buena Vista Township. “After we lost the (second) set, we just kept pushing.”
Mainland led 16-12 in the middle of the final set after a Bella Canesi kill, but after Reddy got a kill and Dangler fired an ace, another ACIT point cut the lead to 16-15.
Reddy got two aces as ACIT rallied to go up 22-18, but Canesi had three aces as Mainland came back to tie it at 22-22. The score was 23-23 before the Red Hawks scored the final two points.
“It was stressful, but we pushed through,” said Domazet, a 16-year-old sophomore from Hammonton. “If you mess up, you go on to the next point. We kept moving and communicated. It’s awesome to win.”
ACIT had Mainland at match point twice late in the second set, but the Mustangs won it 28-26. Mainland led early in the set, led by Nikki Faragher, Olivia Leap, Franky Pilli and Laziah Wilson.
The Red Hawks rallied to tie it at 23-23, but Caroline Moyer scored to put Mainland back up. ACIT tied it at 25-25 and then failed to put the match away twice, up 25-24 after LaPorta’s ace and ahead 26-25 after Helduser’s block. Leap put the Mustangs ahead 27-26, and Mainland won the set with another point.
“We were hoping to do it in twom but we did it in three,” said Dangler, an 18-year-old senior from Mullica Township. “It feels really good to come back and get a win against a good team. We proved we’re a good team and can play like this.”
Torie Rich, Mainland’s first-year coach, said it was a tough match.
“We didn’t capitalize today,” Rich said.
Mainland vs ACIT volleyball
