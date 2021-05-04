ACIT earns first win of season over Bridgeton: Roundup

The Atlantic Tech baseball team beat visiting Bridgeton 13-8 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game to earn its first win of the season.
Anthony Danieli went 3 for 4 with three runs, two RBIs and four stolen bases for ACIT (1-6-1).
Logan Ruga, Kevin Keil and Christian Hawkes each had two hits for ACIT, and Samuel Austin went 1 for 2 with three runs, two walks and three stolen bases.
The game was tied at 3-3 until ACIT took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Red Hawks scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 13-6, and Bridgeton scored two runs in the top of the seventh.
For the Bulldogs (2-6), Camaron Dunkle went 2 for 2 with two runs, two RBIs and four stolen bases. Angel Castro was 1 for 4 with a run and three RBIs, and Dominic Ketterer was 1 for 1 with three walks and three runs.
Hun School 10,
No. 2 St. Augustine 1
Hun starting pitcher and Kentucky recruit Carson Applegate, threw a complete game, giving up two hits and an earned run. Applegate was also 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring three runs and had three doubles.
Jackson Vanesko knocked in the Hermits’ only run with an RBI single in the sixth inning. The Hermits, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 9-1. Bryce Oliver singled. Josiah Ragsdale scored the lone run for St. Augustine.
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 17,
Absegami 3
Frank Wright and Jason Hill each had four singles and three RBIs for the undefeated Eagles (9-0). Gus Buzby, Dave Appolonia, Jacob Dembin and Ethan Dodd each scored two runs. Dembin struck out seven in four innings.
Anthony Kronk had a three-run homer for Absegami (2-5)
Wildwood 11,
Salem 6
Wildwood scored six runs in the fifth inning. Junior Hans had three RBIs. Ernie Troiano had three hits, including a double. Joey Mormile had three singles and scored three runs. Miguel Claudio tripled. Hans pitched 7 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts.
Matthew Hill doubled for Salem (1-5).
From Monday
No. 3 Mainland 19,
Atlantic City 0
Mainland pitchers John Wood and Armand Runte each allowed one hit and struck out five. Wood pitched three innings and Runte worked two.
Atlantic Christian 8,
Calvary Academy 4
Josh Schlundt went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Atlantic Christian, and Eric VonColln was 2 for 2 with a double. Winning pitcher John Hannumm went the distance and struck out 10.
Pennsville 15,
Wildwood 1
For the Warriors (2-4), Ryan Troiano and Ernie Troiano each had hits. Miguel Claudio scored a run. For Pennsville (3-2), David Muntz doubled twice.
Oakcrest 7,
Lower Cape May Reg. 4
The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain and water on the field. Adrian Firpo went 4 for 4 with a double, triple, four runs scored and two RBIs. David Connelly had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
For Lower, Hunter Ray went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. John Roach doubled and scored a run.
Barnegat 5,
Point Pleasant Boro 0
Nick Danbrowney struck out 11, walked one and allowed for hits to get the shutout win. Barnegat improved to 5-3.
Boys lacrosse
From Monday
Holy Spirit 9,
Egg Harbor Twp. 4
Sam Phillips scored six goals for the undefeated Spartans (6-0). Matthew Goff, Joseph Reitzler and Stanley Marczyk each scored once. Gavin Roman led with three assists. For EHT (3-1), Drew Carpenter scored twice. RJ Matthews and Tevon Belgrave each scored once. Keith DeLucca made 18 saves.
Southern Reg. 11,
Holmdel 4
Ryan Sininsky and Luke Bruther each scored three times. Jake Washco and Zach Washco each scored twice. Joey DeYoung scored one. Tyler Sininsky made eight saves.
Boys volleyball
Lacey Twp. 2,
Manchester Twp. 1
Lacey won 23-25, 25-22, 26-24.
Kyle Coburn has 33 assists, seven service points, five digs and three kills for the Lions (7-2). Logan Haemmerle led with 12 digs. Baxes James had 12 kills. Carson Howard had nine kills, six digs and five service points. Anthony Cooper had five blocks, two kills and two digs.
Manchester fell to 3-4.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River South 0
The visiting Rams (11-0) won with scores of 25-12 and 25-12. Dylan Bates led Southern with seven kills, and Matthew Leonard had two blocks, 12 assists, six service points and two aces. Reece Otto contributed three digs and 10 service points, and Keith Jeranek had five kills. Matthew Rekuc added three kills, and Lucas Kean had two kills, six service points and two aces. Ryan Skodi had five digs and five service points.
For Toms River South (0-6), Jalen Beaton had four kills, seven digs, five service points and one ace.
From Monday
Southern Reg. 2,
Old Bridge 1
The visiting Rams (10-0) dropped the first set 21-25 but rallied with scores of 26-24 and 25-21 to win.
Tommy Deakyne led with 19 kills and had two blocks, two digs, six service points and two aces.
Lucas Dean had seven kills and four service points. Dylan Lockwood had 32 assists nd four service points, and Ethan Case contributed 23 digs, 14 service points and an ace. Nick Piserchia added 10 digs and CJ Schmidt had four kills and four blocks. Keith Jeranek and Matthew Rekuc each had two kills.
For previously unbeaten Old Bridge (7-1), Brian Snook had 16 kills and five blocks, Nick Schon had 44 assists and Robert Obdyke added 13 digs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.