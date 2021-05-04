ACIT earns first win of season over Bridgeton: Roundup

The Atlantic Tech baseball team beat visiting Bridgeton 13-8 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game to earn its first win of the season.

Anthony Danieli went 3 for 4 with three runs, two RBIs and four stolen bases for ACIT (1-6-1).

Logan Ruga, Kevin Keil and Christian Hawkes each had two hits for ACIT, and Samuel Austin went 1 for 2 with three runs, two walks and three stolen bases.

The game was tied at 3-3 until ACIT took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Red Hawks scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 13-6, and Bridgeton scored two runs in the top of the seventh.

For the Bulldogs (2-6), Camaron Dunkle went 2 for 2 with two runs, two RBIs and four stolen bases. Angel Castro was 1 for 4 with a run and three RBIs, and Dominic Ketterer was 1 for 1 with three walks and three runs.

Hun School 10,

No. 2 St. Augustine 1

Hun starting pitcher and Kentucky recruit Carson Applegate, threw a complete game, giving up two hits and an earned run. Applegate was also 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring three runs and had three doubles.