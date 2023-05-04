Owen Doyle impressed on a big stage Thursday.

The Absegami High School junior golfer shot a 2-over-par-74 and finished third out of 200-plus boys at the prestigious Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament at Riverwinds Golf Club in Gloucester County.

Ocean City's Alex Bayham tied for fifth with a 75. On the girls side, Mainland's Isabella Ruzzo shot an 85 and placed fifth, leading the Mustangs' to a second-place finish in team scoring.

Bishop Eustace's Jack Orr birdied on his last hole to win the boys title with a 1-under-par-71. Bishop Eustace also took home the team title. Lenape's Angela Tolentino was the girls winner for the second consecutive season. She carded a 71 and led Lenape to the girls team title.

Last season, Doyle placed sixth with 75 at the tournament. He was pleased to be in the top three this season. Doyle's score last spring and Thursday were the best out of all the Cape-Atlantic League golfers at the Carl Arena.

"Carl Arena is definitely a big tournament. A lot of big schools and big players come to this," said Doyle, 17, of Galloway Township. "Riverwinds is not the easiest of courses to play.

"It feels amazing. I think I played a lot better (than last year). It was definitely a tougher course. I feel like my game has gotten so much better from last year to this year."

Each school could enter up to three girls and three boys. Two flights were held Thursday, one in the morning and one in the evening. Doyle competed in the first flight.

Doyle initially thought the weather would have more of an impact, but he said "it mellowed out through the morning and afternoon. Doyle got off to a great start and birdied on his first hole. He was two-under-par through 15 holes. He was 1-under-par on the front nine.

"This is one we have been looking at our calendar for a long time," Absegami coach Brian Tickle said. "It's really awesome. He gets hyped up for these big tournaments and big events."

Doyle tripled bogeyed on the 17th hole Thursday, but that was his only hiccup. He then hit an even-par on the 18th hole, which he was proud to do to finish out the tournament.

"Other than that, I played some really good golf," Doyle said.

Mainland girls place second

Along with Ruzzo, the Mustangs' Kasey O'Brien shot a 91, and Anika Deshpande carded a 94. This was Ruzzo's second straight season finishing in the top five at the Carl Arena, placing third in 2022.

"Very impressed with that and excited for her," Mainland coach Andre Clements said of Ruzzo. "She is one heckuva leader. She really takes the younger lady golfers under her wing. I can go on and on about Isabella. Great character, great integrity, great mindset and very unselfish."

Mainland placed sixth among 28 teams, including individuals at the Lady Bombers Tee Off Classic. The girls squad has been impressive all season.

"Excited for the program and the girls," Clements said. "They push each other each day. They have a great camaraderie with each other, and the boys, too. Just a family atmosphere."

The Mainland boys (12-2) are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. On Thursday, Mateo Medina tied for 21st with an 80, Patrick Hiltner tied for 37th with an 83 and Phil Stefanowicz shot an 88.

"We work everyday," the coach said. "We challenge each other and support one another. Yeah, you can have good individual scores. But we talk about the team concept every single day. That's what it's about. Just everything we do is team based."

Bayham finished fifth

Along with Bayham's 75, Cameron Yoa shot an 81, and Sam Ritti shot 93. The Red Raiders were 11th in team scoring. Bayham was 1-over after the front nine, and had three birdies.

St. Augustine's Pat O'Hara tied for 12th place with a 77. The Hermits were seventh as a team.

"The coaching staff and the team members are so proud of Alex. He puts in countless hours of practice everyday," Ocean City coach Ed Ritti said. "The start of the year did not have the results that Alex hoped for. He kept at it, knowing the results would follow. (Thursday) was a validation of his work and love of the game. I expect this is just the first of many top-five finishes for Alex."