Absegami's optimism starts with talented guards Haleigh Schafer and Jackie Fortis

“She is a warrior,” Lasko said. “I think she is one of the best players in our conference.”

Fortis only played in three games last winter due to a preseason thumb injury that required surgery. The junior was expected to miss the entire season but played in the postseason, including a huge comeback victory in the quarterfinals. She averaged 8.3 points.

“It was just a devastating loss,” Lasko said of Fortis’ absence. “When she got back for the state playoffs, it was a breath of fresh air for us, and she did not disappoint. She’s a dynamic player, and you can’t ask for a nicer kid.”

Schafer and Fortis are both healthy and aim to have a successful season, though it will be one without the CAL and state tournaments due to pandemic restrictions.

“I’m just looking forward to playing and blessed that we get that opportunity,” said Schafer, 17, of Galloway Township. “It feels great to be back out there. We are a young team, but we have a lot of girls who are eager to play and will do anything for the team. I’m just really excited for this group of girls. We are trying to do everything we can to make the most out of it.”

Fortis, who watched most games from the bench last winter, is eager to get back on the court.