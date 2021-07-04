Absegami's Austin Snyder is The Press Boys Tennis Player of The Year

Mainland is the Team of the Year, and Connolly is the Coach of the Year.

“I’m just grateful to have great kids and great tennis players,” Connolly said. “It was very fun to see them play their game. It was very enjoyable. Very sad that we lost in the (sectional) final, but I was very happy and proud of our guys with their effort throughout the season.”

The Mustangs will only graduate Daniel Wise, who was their first singles player. The senior finished the regular season and playoffs with an individual record of 14-5. Michael Walton, a junior, and Alex Wise, a sophomore and Daniel’s younger brother, were solid at second and third singles.

With that trio, plus the doubles teams, Mainland will be a threat in the CAL and South Jersey next season.

Connolly has led Mainland to the sectional finals six times out of his 13 years with the program, winning it twice.

“We always want to compete and win as many matches as we can and hopefully win the conference and go to the South Jersey final,” Connolly said. “It’s a goal we have every year, but to see us do it this year, and being undefeated for most of the season, I have to say it was a pleasant surprise. … I have to give the credit to the boys.