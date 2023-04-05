The Absegami High School baseball team scored, fueled by a four-run fourth inning, beat Cedar Creek 5-2 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Michael Harless pitched a complete-game for the Braves (3-0). He allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks and struck out 11.
Samuel Austin had two hits and an RBI, and Frank Gargione had two hits, a run and an RBI. Manny Torres drove in two, and Michael DeBlasio scored two.
Cedar Creek's (2-1) Kevin Castillo-Martinez and Tyler McCorriston each hit doubled. McCorriston and Ryan Manning each drove in a run. Anthony Letizia struck out three in 3 1/3 in the loss. Nate Winterbottom allowed two hits and a walk and struck out four in 2 2/3 shutout innings.
Pitman 7, Wildwood 4: Hudson Rue went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for Pitman (2-0). Jake Epting had two RBIs.
For Wildwood (0-2), Logan Torren and Harley Buscham each hit doubles and drove in a run. Joey Mormile had an RBI.
