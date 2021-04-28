Absegami wins thriller over Hammonton

Andrew Baldino pitched a complete game and struck out five to lead the Absegami High School baseball team to an 8-7 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Wednesday.
Dave Kellenyi had the game-winning RBI in his first varsity start for the Braves (2-2). He also singled. Matt Johansen, who celebrated his birthday Wednesday, had the game-tying RBI in the bottom of the sixth.
For Hammonton, Jared Beebe hit a solo home run. Lucas DeStefano doubled, singled and had an RBI.
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 27,
Atlantic City 0
Tristin Trivers, Dave Appolonia Gus Buzby and Mikal Goods each homered. Trivers had four RBIs. Christian Rando had three RBIs. Justin Sweeney, Joshuah Mejia and George Dugan each had two RBIs. Jacob Dembin had four strikeouts in four innings.
EHT (5-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Jared Avril had the lone hit for Atlantic City (0-5).
No. 6 Ocean City 11,
Vineland 1
Ben Liebrand homered twice for the Red Raiders (3-1). Matt Nunan and Jack Perry each homered once. Joe Repetti and Nunan each doubled. Ben Hoag, Repetti and James Mancini each scored twice. Gannon Brady pitched six innings, striking out 11. Ocean City is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
Alex Rodriguez singled and scored a run for Vineland (2-2). Francisco Andino had an RBI.
Wildwood 7,
Camden Academy Charter 2
Ethan Burke doubled for the Warriors (2-3). Ernie Troiano homered and scored two runs. Joey Mormile singled twice. Dom Troiano pitched a complete game. Welfry Rivera Baez tripled for Camden Academy Charter (0-4).
From Tuesday
Lacey Twp. 3,
Barnegat 1
Lacey starting pitcher Jacob Bowles struck out 12 in seven innings. Barnegat starter Nick Danbrowney struck out 14 in six innings, including 11 in a row.
St. Joseph 13,
Oakcrest 11
The Wildcats (4-1) rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh for the win.
Brick Mercado was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Joe, and Jimmy Mantuano was 3 for 3 with a double and four walks. Ty Mercado pitched two innings for the win, and added two hits and two RBIs.
For Oakcrest (2-4), Andre Boyer went singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Gavin Healy went 3 for 5, coming a homer shy of the cycle. He scored three runs and drove in three.
Softball
Atlantic City 8,
Holy Spirit 7
Freshman Mattie Sarno hit a double in the top of the seventh inning, and freshman Kayle Hannan drove Sarno home for the winning run for the Vikings. Rosie Miltenberge tripled twice. Nayeesha Suaza doubled twice. Sarno went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Cece Marota pitched a complete game, striking out four.
Sophia Pasquale went 2 for 2 with two runs scored for the Spartans. Faith Schmidt singled twice. Gianna Solari pitched seven innings with two strikeouts.
Ocean City 20,
Lower Cape May 1
Alexis Illas had five RBIs and three hits for the Red Raiders (4-1). Soph Cera scored four runs and had two RBIs. Morgan Rocap scored two runs and had two RBIs. MacKenzee Segich had three hits, including a triple. Illas pitched five innings and struck out eight.
Lower fell to 1-4.
Hammonton 11,
Buena Reg. 3
Krista Tzaferos scored three runs, had three hits, including a homer, and drove in a run for the Blue Devils (4-0). Ava Divello had three h its and two RBIs. Makenzie Edwards and Alexa Panagopoylos doubled. Panagopoylos added four RBIs. Edwards was the winning pitcher, tossing a complete game and striking out nine.
Emily D’Ottavio had two hits for the Chiefs (2-2). She also pitched six innings and struck out six.
From Tuesday
Lacey Twp. 5,
Barnegat 3
Grace Giordano was 3 for 3 with an RBI for Lacey. Caitlin Jerabek was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the winning Lions.
St. Joseph 14,
ACIT 1
Makayla Veneziale, Xelynn Conde and Davianna Jimenez each knocked in two runs for the Wildcats (6-0). Katie Dainton scored two runs. Brianna Bailey and Macie Jacquet each doubled.
Samantha Passalaqua singled and scored a run for ACIT (2-3).
Egg Harbor Township 19,
Bridgeton 0
Lilo Garrett was 3 for 3 with five RBIs for the Eagles (5-1). Ryley Martini had three hits, including a double. She scored three runs and had three RBIs. Haley Korsak pitched two innings with three strikeouts.
Bridgeton fell to 1-3.
Atlantic Christin 18,
Cumberland Christian 5
For Atlantic Christian (3-0), Evangelina Kim pitched five innings with eight strikeouts. She also tripled. Maddie DeNick went 3 for 3 with a double and triple. Ali Lushina went 2 for 2 with a double.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.