Absegami wins last four bouts by pin to beat EHT, extend win streak to 5 meets

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — With three bouts remaining and having trailed almost the entire meet, the Absegami High School wrestling team needed points before the chance at victory slipped away.
Knowing that, Sahmir Brown entered his 195-pound bout with only one thing on mind: six points.
Brown pinned his opponent in 2 minutes, 54 seconds, helping the Braves defeat Egg Harbor Township 42-28 in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division meet Tuesday morning.
Absegami extended it win streak to five meets.
"I just knew we had to win, and my team needed me, so I had to step up," said Brown, 17, of Galloway Township. "All the hard work I've been doing this week, it just paid off."
Brown is becoming more and confident, Absegami coach Shawn Scannell said.
"He deserved that one. He earned it," Scannell said. "I'm really proud of him. Really happy for him."
The Braves won the last four bouts by pin, including falls from 2020 state qualifiers George Rhodes (182) and Mikal Taylor (220). Absegami is strong in the heavyweights. Once Rhodes and Brown helped them take the lead, the team knew it was in good position, Scannell said.
EHT (3-2) had won four straight bouts to extend its lead to 28-12. That run was highlighted by Vince Faldetta's hard-fought bout at 152. The sophomore won a 6-2 decision after earning four points in the third period.
The 16-year-old went up 2-0 early in the first, but his opponent, Charles Soto, was reluctant to give up more points.
"It was really close," Faldetta said. "I was trying to turn him, but I was having trouble. He was really hard to turn. I was pretty good on my feet. Just had to be fast and take him down with my low single (a leg takedown method)."
EHT is a young team, with its strength in the lower weights.
"It's just a matter of grinding away on guys to hopefully where we are in good enough shape to capitalize late and impose our will so by the time the third period comes around, our guys are in decent shape and we can score like that late in period," EHT coach Zach Agostino said of Faldetta's bout.
Sean Dever, a district champion and region qualifier in 2020, won a 13-1 major decision at 126, giving the Eagles a 16-3 lead. Nicholas Faldetta, Vince's identical twin, won a 14-1 major at 145, and Micah Bird won by pin in 2:38 at 160.
All four are sophomores.
"We are doing pretty well, just building it up over the years," Vince Faldetta said. "We are going to be a great team in later years. We are just building up. Just getting better and better with every match."
Faldetta pointed to EHT's 42-33 loss to Lower Cape May Regional last week as an example how his teammates are improving. Lower is one of the better teams in South Jersey.
"We are just throwing freshman, sophomores, new wrestlers in general out there, and they are giving it their all," he said. "They are being really stingy, not giving very many points."
But there is still much room to improve, especially before the South Region Tournament on April 24-25. EHT faces Mainland, Holy Spirit and Oakcrest this week, a good preparation, Agostino said.
"(Absegami is) a top-10 team in South Jersey for a reason," Agostino said. "They are a program where our young guys need to get to because of their level of intensity, conditioning and toughness. So, it's good to see where you stack up."
Scannell called EHT a well-coached and tough team. And the meet going down to the final few bouts proved that.
"They definitely battled, but we just have to keep on working," said Brown, who also plays football at Absegami. "I'm not satisfied."
Match began at 106
106—Peter Steed EHT by forfeit;
113—Christopher Eaton A d. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli, 9-3;
120—Matt Dugan EHT by forfeit;
126—Sean Dever EHT md. John Devlin, 13-1;
132—Julian Rivera A tf. Michael Brito (17-2, 4:25);
138—Sean Cowan A md. Hector Reyes, 14-1;
145—Nicholas Faldetta EHT md. Bhavya Rama, 10-4;
152—Vince Faldetta EHT d. Charles Soto, 6-2;
160—Micah Bird EHT p. Kevin Guerrero, 2:38;
170—Ray Weed A by forfeit;
182—George Rhodes A p. Eric Russ, 3:12;
195—Samir Brown A p. Calvin Johnson, 2:54;
220—Mikal Taylor A p. Matthew Marshall, 0:45;
285—Adrian Martinez-Ruiz A p. Eric Castro, 0:51.
Records—Absegami 6-2; Egg Harbor Township 3-2.
