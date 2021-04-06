Absegami wins last four bouts by pin to beat EHT and extend win streak to 5 meets

The 16-year-old went up 2-0 early in the first, but his opponent, Charles Soto, was reluctant to give up more points.

“It was really close,” Faldetta said. “I was trying to turn him, but I was having trouble. He was really hard to turn. I was pretty good on my feet. Just had to be fast and take him down with my low single (a leg takedown method).”

EHT is a young team, with its strength in the lower weights.

“It’s just a matter of grinding away on guys to hopefully where we are in good enough shape to capitalize late and impose our will so by the time the third period comes around, our guys are in decent shape and we can score like that late in the period,” EHT coach Zach Agostino said of Faldetta’s bout.

Sean Dever, a district champion and region qualifier in 2020, won a 13-1 major decision at 126, giving the Eagles a 16-3 lead. Nicholas Faldetta, Vince’s identical twin, won a 14-1 major at 145, and Micah Bird won by pin in 2:38 at 160.

All four are sophomores.

“We are doing pretty well, just building it up over the years,” Vince Faldetta said. “We are going to be a great team in later years. We are just building up. Just getting better and better with every match.”