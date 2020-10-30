Absegami wins fourth straight after topping rival Oakcrest

MAYS LANDING — Ray Weed ran for the game's first touchdown and threw for three more as the Absegami High School football team topped winless Oakcrest 42-7 on Friday.

The junior quarterback hooked up with favorite receiver, Jordan Marcucci, twice for TD strikes, one for 20 yards late in the first quarter and another for 12 yards with 6.3 seconds left in the first half that made it 28-0.

"We kicked the ball to them and stopped them, and then we got the ball and scored," said Weed, a 17-year-old from Galloway Township. "We're 4-1 now, and that's a good feeling because we started 0-4 the last two years. Coach (Chris) Sacco came in this year, and we all bought in as one. It's great to throw to Jordan. He's one of the best athletes in the area."

Absegami started the season with a 49-7 loss to Ocean City, now ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. But the Braves have won four in a row. The Falcons dropped to 0-5.

"We wanted to come out quick, and the defense got us the ball with a short field, and we scored," Sacco said. "Our pass worked well today, and our run is getting better. Defense and special teams have really helped us. We've gotten better every week."