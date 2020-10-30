Absegami wins fourth straight after topping rival Oakcrest

MAYS LANDING — Ray Weed ran for the game's first touchdown and threw for three more as the Absegami High School football team topped winless Oakcrest 42-7 on Friday.
The junior quarterback hooked up with favorite receiver, Jordan Marcucci, twice for TD strikes, one for 20 yards late in the first quarter and another for 12 yards with 6.3 seconds left in the first half that made it 28-0.
"We kicked the ball to them and stopped them, and then we got the ball and scored," said Weed, a 17-year-old from Galloway Township. "We're 4-1 now, and that's a good feeling because we started 0-4 the last two years. Coach (Chris) Sacco came in this year, and we all bought in as one. It's great to throw to Jordan. He's one of the best athletes in the area."
Absegami started the season with a 49-7 loss to Ocean City, now ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. But the Braves have won four in a row. The Falcons dropped to 0-5.
"We wanted to come out quick, and the defense got us the ball with a short field, and we scored," Sacco said. "Our pass worked well today, and our run is getting better. Defense and special teams have really helped us. We've gotten better every week."
The Braves quickly marched from the Oakcrest 30, and Weed took it over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown on the Braves' first possession. The extra point was no good, and it was 6-0.
Absegami went 52 yards for a score on its next possession. Weed tossed to Marcucci on the left side, and he outran everyone for a 20-yard touchdown. Weed ran up the middle for two points, and it was 14-0.
The Braves stayed mostly on the ground in its next drive, and running back Sahmir Brown scored on a 5-yerd run. Left-footed kicker Anthony Silipena's PAT made it 21-0 with 4:25 left in the half.
The fourth TD, Marcucci's second score, was a backbreaker, because it came just before halftime.
"We want to win all the rest of our games," said Marcucci, an 18-year-old senior from Galloway Township. "We have a lot of momentum, and we have to keep carrying it. We don't care who scores for us."
The Braves scored again after receiving the second-half kickoff. Wide receiver Maurice Moseley caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Weed for the only score of the third quarter. That made it 35-0.
Oakcrest got on the board when defensive back-kicker David Connelley picked up a fumble and ran it back 18 yards for a touchdown with about eight minutes left.
Absegami's substituted but still drove upfield and Mar'ion Cowan ran for a final score with 1:40 remaining.
Absegami 14 14 7 7 - 42
Oakcrest 0 0 0 7 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
A-Weed 1 run (kick failed)
A-Marcucci 20 pass from Weed (Weed run)
SECOND QUARTER
A-Brown 5 run (Silipena kick)
A-Marcucci 12 pass from Weed (Silipena kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A-Moseley 16 run (Silipena kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
O-Connelley 18 fumble return (Connelley kick)
A-Cowan 6 run (Silipena kick)
Records-Absegami 4-1; Oakcrest 0-5.
