Absegami volleyball team beats Pleasantville to remain undefeated: Roundup

OLMA won 25-23, 25-16.

The Villagers (4-0) rallied from an early deficit of 15-4 in the first set to come back and win 25-23. Olivia Stefano had 10 kills, four service points and three aces. Ava Barrasso had a season-high 18 assists to go with six digs. Ava Keyser added eight service points. Bella Vittorio had 10 service points. Alice Cawley had five kills.

The Lions fell to 0-3.

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River North 0

Southern won 25-15, 25-15.

Stephanie Soares had 10 assists, eight service points and five digs for the Rams (4-0). Corinne Hughes had three blocks and two kills. Hailea Krause had four kills. Madison Gellis had four digs and two assists. Rachael Pharo had eight service points, four kills and three digs.

Toms River North fell to 2-2.

Toms River South 2, Lacey Twp. 0

Toms River South won 25-11, 25-20.