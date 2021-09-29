Absegami sweeps singles to win first-round playoff match vs. Hammonton: Roundup

Absegami sweeps singles to win first-round playoff match vs. Hammonton
The Absegami High School girls tennis team swept the three singles matches, leading the Braves to a 3-2 win over Hammonton in the first round of the South Jersey Group III playoffs Wednesday.
Olivia Hughes (6-0, 6-1), Cassandra Hughes (6-0, 6-1), and Sarina Pollino (2-6, 6-4, 6-3) won the first-through-third singles for the seventh-seeded Braves, who improved to 5-2.
Tenth-seeded Hammonton’s Grace DeRosa and Olivia Falciani won the first doubles 6-4, 6-2, and Adrianna Palamore and Natalie Sole won second doubles 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Absegami advances to the quarterfinals and will face No. 2 seed Clearview Regional on Tuesday. Hammonton fell to 3-8.
S.J. Group I
Middle Twp. 5, Palmyra 0
Singles—Sarina Wen d. Erika Sarmiento 6-0, 6-0; Serenity Carlos d. Erika Sarmiento 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Zheng d. Kiyomi Okazaki 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Lily Zuzulock-Rylee McFadden d. Gabriela Gilispie-Olivia Ottenbreit 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Elliott-Isabella Pasciucco d. Shea O’Connell-Fiona Hennigan 6-0, 6-2.
Records—Palmyra 3-5, Middle 5-5.
Note—The Panthers will face top-seeded Gateway on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
S.J. Group III
(3) Mainland Reg. 5, (14) Toms River East 0
Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Nicole Dakrat 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Carson d. Isabella Ciaravino 6-0, 6-0; Emma Savov d. Hailey Mastej 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Maddie Dennis-Samantha Goldberg d. Hanna Fuschetta-Alexa Spalletta 6-1, 6-0; Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Hope Laudien-Abigale Cole 6-0, 6-0.
Note—Mainland will place the winner of Burlington Township vs. Lacey Township.
(7) Absegami 3, (10) Hammonton 2
Singles—Olivia Hughes A d. Emily Walters 6-0, 6-1; Cassandra Hughes A d. Krista Tzaferos 6-0, 6-1; Sarina Pollino A d. Ava Rodio 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles—Grace DeRosa-Olivia Falciani H d. Alyssa Bailey-Simone Graziano 6-4, 6-2; Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole H d. Neha Pandeya-Jill Surti 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Records—Hammonton 3-8, Absegami 5-2.
Other games
Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Atlantic City 0
Singles—Jamie Theophall d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-2; Lauren Theophall d. Hannah Frebowtiz 6-0, 6-2; Tiffany Tran d. Cecelia Marota 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles—Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert d. Maria Dela Pena-Rosie Miltenberg 6-0, 6-1; Ema Cadacio-Leona Lam d. Kanajia Jamison-Zenab Iqbal 6-0, 6-0.
Records—AC 2-8, EHT 8-1.
Pinelands Reg. 4, Lakewood 1
Singles—Angie Papa P d. Nikayla Jefferson 6-0, 6-3; Caitlyn Rodriguez P d. Gabriela Luis-Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Grace Klements P d. Tamara Gonzalez 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Susana Alcala-Michelle Elias L d. Lillian Maleski-Sage Targett 6-2, 6-1; Maissa Acosta-Abigayl Howell P d. Clementina Becerril-Laura Laurent 6-3, 6-3.
Records—Pinelands 2-5, Lakewood 1-8.
Lower Cape May Reg. 4, Our Lady of Mercy 1
Singles—Sam Mancuso L d. Jacqueline Carey 7-5, 6-1; Vika Simonsen L d. Jessica Haddad 6-1, 6-1; Delaney Brown L d. Jenna D’Orio 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles—Marley Kronemeyer-Ina Nikolova L d. Bella Martinez-Amani Malickel 6-4, 6-4; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli O d. Maddie Gilbert-Jayci Shivers 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6.
Records—Lower 10-1, OLMA 8-2.
Southern Reg. 4, Central Reg. 1
Singles—Gabby Bates S d. Hailey Hammond 6-4, 6-1; Gianna DeSilva C d. Ella Brown 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 10-8; Melissa Kolhorst D d. Larissa Gargano 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Andie Purks-Julie Simms S d. Bella Costa-Kelsey DiMichele 6-4, 6-3; Gabby Tapia-Maggie Arellano D d. Summer Corselli-Samantha Krill 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
Records—Central 5-2, Southern 6-3.
Field hockey
St. Joseph 8, Oakcrest 0: The Wildcats (9-0) jumped out to a 4-0 first-quarter lead. Macie Jacquet scored four times for the Wildcats. Brogan Heilig had two goals and an assist, Brenan Daly had a goal and three assists, and Emily Nelson added two assists. Giovanna Fox scored and added an assist, and Mikeala Adler, Angelina Bill and Charlotte Matro each had assists. Isabella Davis made four saves. Oakcrest fell to 1-4-2.
Buena Reg. 6, Winslow Twp. 0: Kendal Bryant led Buena (1-6) with three goals and an assist. Giuliana Pantalione scored twice, Autumn Saunders had a goal and an assist, and Abby Kolmer added an assist. Jamirah Roberts had the shutout.
Girls soccer
Wildwood 4, Cape May Tech 1: Kaydence Oakley scored twice for the Warriors (5-3). Imene Fathi and Siara McGrath Concepcion also scored. Fathi, Oakley and Kaliah Sumlin each had assists. Sinaia Stroman-Hills made four saves. Cape May Tech fell to 0-5. No other information was available.
Mainland Reg. 2, Oakcrest 0: Emma Karver and Camryn Dirkes scored for the Mustangs (5-1-1). Julia Kaes assisted on both goals. Genevieve Morrison made one save in the shutout. Oakcrest’s (2-6-1) Gabrielle Gibson made 16 saves.
Boys soccer
Buena Reg. 13, Wildwood Catholic 4: Jake Harris had three goals and three assists, and Jaden DelValle scored three times to go with two assists for the Chiefs (6-3). Charles Saglimbeni, Jonathan Callazo and Anthony Delgado each scored twice. Delgado and Ethan Ennis each had two assists. Eduardo Ramales had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Dulowe scored. Geoff Blasberg (three saves) and Anthony Gugliemi (one save) combined in the win. The Crusaders fell to 0-4.
— Press staff reports
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.