Absegami sweeps singles to win first-round playoff match vs. Hammonton: Roundup

Wildwood 4, Cape May Tech 1: Kaydence Oakley scored twice for the Warriors (5-3). Imene Fathi and Siara McGrath Concepcion also scored. Fathi, Oakley and Kaliah Sumlin each had assists. Sinaia Stroman-Hills made four saves. Cape May Tech fell to 0-5. No other information was available.

Buena Reg. 13, Wildwood Catholic 4: Jake Harris had three goals and three assists, and Jaden DelValle scored three times to go with two assists for the Chiefs (6-3). Charles Saglimbeni, Jonathan Callazo and Anthony Delgado each scored twice. Delgado and Ethan Ennis each had two assists. Eduardo Ramales had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Dulowe scored. Geoff Blasberg (three saves) and Anthony Gugliemi (one save) combined in the win. The Crusaders fell to 0-4.