Absegami, Spirit V4s win at Lake Lenape

The Absegami High School boys varsity four and the Holy Spirit girls varsity four were winners at the Lake Lenape Sprints III on Saturday in Mays Landing.

Absegami’s varsity four won a six-boat race in 5 minutes, 7.30 seconds, winning by more than 18 seconds. The Ocean City A crew was second in 5:25.56 and Egg Harbor Township was third in 5:26.02.

The Braves’ crew consisted of stroke Kevin Ritz, Billy Sproule, Christian Gunn-Saye, bow Anthony Del Pezzo and coxswain Sarah Pao.

Holy Spirit took the three-boat varsity-four race in 5:54.30, more than a boat-length ahead of Ocean City, which crossed the line in 5:58.61. Our Lady of Mercy Academy was third.

The Spartans’ lineup included stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna.

The regatta had 14 races on the lake, and all were 1,500 meters.

The Ocean City girls and Egg Harbor Township boys varsity-eight crews were winners. EHT won a two-boat race over St. Augustine Prep by 1½ boat lengths in 4:46.80.

The Hermits finished in 4:52.93.