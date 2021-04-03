Absegami, Spirit V4s win at Lake Lenape

The Absegami High School boys varsity four and the Holy Spirit girls varsity four were winners at the Lake Lenape Sprints III on Saturday in Mays Landing.
Absegami’s varsity four won a six-boat race in 5 minutes, 7.30 seconds, winning by more than 18 seconds. The Ocean City A crew was second in 5:25.56 and Egg Harbor Township was third in 5:26.02.
The Braves’ crew consisted of stroke Kevin Ritz, Billy Sproule, Christian Gunn-Saye, bow Anthony Del Pezzo and coxswain Sarah Pao.
Holy Spirit took the three-boat varsity-four race in 5:54.30, more than a boat-length ahead of Ocean City, which crossed the line in 5:58.61. Our Lady of Mercy Academy was third.
The Spartans’ lineup included stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna.
The regatta had 14 races on the lake, and all were 1,500 meters.
The Ocean City girls and Egg Harbor Township boys varsity-eight crews were winners. EHT won a two-boat race over St. Augustine Prep by 1½ boat lengths in 4:46.80.
The Hermits finished in 4:52.93.
The Ocean City A girls varsity-eight crew topped the second-place Red Raiders B crew by more than 20 seconds in 5:14.50. Oakcrest took third in the four-boat race.
St. Augustine won a two-boat boys second-eight race in 4:57.10. Absegami was second in 5:38.78.
O.C. won a three-boat girls fourth eight/novice eight race in 6:02.30, and Spirit placed second in 6:18.78.
EHT took the four-boat boys fourth eight race in 4:53.60, and the Prep finished second in 5:07.14.
The girls novice four race had four crews, and Ocean City won it in 6:27.40.
Holy Spirit won the boys double race in 5:53.30.
Oakcrest was second in 6:02.66.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
