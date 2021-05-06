Absegami senior Haleigh Schafer picked up many milestones in her career: My Life

Haleigh Schafer scored 1,305 career points for the Absegami High School girls basketball team this season.
The Braves senior currently has 112 career lacrosse goals.
“It’s really cool to hit two milestones in high school,” Schafer said. “When I came into high school, I had goals for myself. I wanted to leave my mark. I remember I talked to my dad about it. He said, ‘You have to work hard, and it will come.’ I was just grinding and grinding trying to make myself better. I’m blessed with coaches and teammates around me that made it happen.”
As impressive as her basketball and lacrosse achievements are, let’s not forget she also has one career soccer goal.
Schafer usually trains for basketball and lacrosse in the fall, but this school year she decided to play soccer.
“I enjoyed it,” she said. “I wasn’t the best. I don’t have really good foot skills. It was a fun sport.”
Her lone goal came against St. Joseph Academy.
“I don’t even know how it went in,” she said. “My soccer coach was like, ‘Haleigh, if you get the (ball) try to kick it in.’ When it happened, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
Schafer will continue her basketball career at D’Youville College, an NCAA Division II school in Buffalo, New York.
“I always heard you get a feeling when you step on campus,” she said. “I got this feeling (when visiting D’Youville) that I could see myself here.”
Schafer, 17, lives in Galloway Township with her father Mike, mom Tracy and her 23-year-old sister Arielle.
In a telephone interview Thursday morning, Schafer discussed several topics, including her hope to become an FBI agent.
On how she started playing sports
My family is a big sports family. My dad is a big basketball person. He grew up in Wildwood. I started playing basketball in pre-school. That was my first sport. The fact that I got to continue the sport (my father) loves means a lot.
On her lacrosse career
I played softball for the longest time, but it wasn’t the game for me. I started playing lacrosse in the sixth grade. I loved it ever since I went on the field. I thought it was such a fun up-and-coming sport. I like the movement and the constant up and back. It’s a switch-of-pace game like basketball.
On her Absegami career coming to an end
I’m blessed to have my high school career go really well. It’s sad leaving, because now I’m going to be in the real world of college. But I feel ready to take that next step. Absegami is a great school. My highest goal is to be an FBI agent. We have a magnet Homeland Security program, and it really shaped me for getting ready for that future. Absegami did a lot for me academically, athletically and socially. I really admire the programs we have. It did go by very fast.
On her aspirations to be an FBI agent
My goal is to study psychology and pre-law in college. My goal is to become an FBI special agent. That’s hard to do. But I’m going to do everything I can to make it. Investigating criminals and catching criminals is interesting to me. Finding out why they do, how they do it and solving cases, I’m really intrigued by that. Helping people and stopping the bad guys. I just love that.
