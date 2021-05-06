Absegami senior Haleigh Schafer picked up many milestones in her career: My Life

“I always heard you get a feeling when you step on campus,” she said. “I got this feeling (when visiting D’Youville) that I could see myself here.”

Schafer, 17, lives in Galloway Township with her father Mike, mom Tracy and her 23-year-old sister Arielle.

In a telephone interview Thursday morning, Schafer discussed several topics, including her hope to become an FBI agent.

On how she started playing sports

My family is a big sports family. My dad is a big basketball person. He grew up in Wildwood. I started playing basketball in pre-school. That was my first sport. The fact that I got to continue the sport (my father) loves means a lot.

On her lacrosse career

I played softball for the longest time, but it wasn’t the game for me. I started playing lacrosse in the sixth grade. I loved it ever since I went on the field. I thought it was such a fun up-and-coming sport. I like the movement and the constant up and back. It’s a switch-of-pace game like basketball.

On her Absegami career coming to an end