Absegami girls volleyball tops Middle Township: Roundup

The Absegami High School girls volleyball team went to 5-1 on the season with a 2-0 win over host Middle Township on Tuesday.
The set scores were 25-13 and 25-9. Jackie Fortis had six aces and six kills for Absegami, plus three digs. Kylee Alvarez added three kills, and Deesha Chokshi had three aces and nine assists.
Middle fell to 1-3.
Hammonton 2, St. Joseph 0
The host Blue Devils won the first time this season and had sets of 25-11 and 25-12. Arwyn Russell led Hammonton (1-4) in kills with 10, and Tiffany Paretti had three kills, nine assists, 22 service points and 14 aces. Gina McBrearty added 11 digs and four assists, Kelsey Reynolds contributed three kills, five digs and seven service points, and Luca Berenato had six kills.
St. Joseph dropped to 0-6.
Cedar Creek 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0
The host Pirates improved to 5-2. For OLMA (5-2), Ava Barrasso had two digs and seven assists, Bella Vittorio added two kills and five digs, Olivia Stefano contributed five digs and Alice Cawley added two kills, two blocks and three service points.
Toms River North 2, Lacey Township 0
The Mariners edged visiting Lacey 25-23 in the first set and won the second set 25-18. Victoria Laudien led North (4-3) with eight kills and had four digs, and Ashley Rosano had 18 assists.
For Lacey (0-7), Kaitlyn Sabat had a team-high five kills, plus eight digs, five service points and three aces. Lacey McKim added 12 assists, Lochlyn Martin had 10 digs, and Riley Mahan and Hope DeWitt each had three kills.
Boys swimming
From Saturday
No. 5 Southern Reg. 100, Toms River South 70
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 medley relay—TRS (Noah Thompson, Dylan Citta, Cal Narvaez, Jack Parks) 1:42.18
200 freestyle—Matt Adams S 1:58.46
200 IM—Thompson TRS 2:07.59
50 freestyle—Cole Nemes S 23.66
100 butterfly—Dylan Citta TRS 53.74
100 freestyle—Kristian Werner S 49.83
500 freestyle—Adams S 5:20.45
200 freestyle relay—S (Beck Jaffe, Adams, Jacob Werner, Lukas Davis) 1:39.88
100 backstroke—Werner S 58.38
100 breaststroke—Citta TRS 59.36
400 freestyle relay—S (Nemes, Adams, Sean White, K. Werner) 3:30.56.
Records—S 6-0; TRS 4-1.
Girls swimming
From Saturday
No. 5 Southern Reg. 107,
Toms River South 63
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 medley relay—S (Shae Centanni, Hallie Gallagher, Brooke Boyd, Haley Skimmons) 1:59.64
200 freestyle—Anastasia Vasilakis TRS 2:04.03
200 IM—Sam Dugan TRS 2:18.76
50 freestyle—Gracie Preslar TRS 26.27
100 butterfly—Dugan TRS 1:05.58
100 freestyle—Mya Pearson S 57.245
500 freestyle—Phoebe Sprague S 5:50.70
200 freestyle relay—TRS (Peslar, Vasilakis, Sadie Dickman, Dugan) 1:47.62
100 backstroke—Vasilakis TRS 1:05.68
100 breaststroke—Gallagher S 1d:12.38
400 freestyle relay—S (Kaylyn Iusan, Sprague, Centanni, Pierson) 4:02.96.
Records—S 6-0.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
