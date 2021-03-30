Absegami girls volleyball tops Middle Township: Roundup

The Absegami High School girls volleyball team went to 5-1 on the season with a 2-0 win over host Middle Township on Tuesday.

The set scores were 25-13 and 25-9. Jackie Fortis had six aces and six kills for Absegami, plus three digs. Kylee Alvarez added three kills, and Deesha Chokshi had three aces and nine assists.

Middle fell to 1-3.

Hammonton 2, St. Joseph 0

The host Blue Devils won the first time this season and had sets of 25-11 and 25-12. Arwyn Russell led Hammonton (1-4) in kills with 10, and Tiffany Paretti had three kills, nine assists, 22 service points and 14 aces. Gina McBrearty added 11 digs and four assists, Kelsey Reynolds contributed three kills, five digs and seven service points, and Luca Berenato had six kills.

St. Joseph dropped to 0-6.

Cedar Creek 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0