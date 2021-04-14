Absegami girls volleyball advances to S.J. Group III semis

“It means a lot (to get this win),” Fortis said. “We had a strong team last season and came into this year very uncertain of what we were going to get. A lot of these girls are new, and I’m really, really proud of everybody for stepping up and learning this sport basically in the month.

“This win means a lot to us, especially the coaches. They’ve put a lot of work into it.”

Fortis, like most winter athletes, did not have a postseason for basketball. She played soccer in the fall because volleyball was postponed and had a makeshift playoff format. So, not only to have a volleyball season after it was delayed for so long, but also compete for a title, Fortis was thrilled.

Crandell agreed.

“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” said Crandell, 17, of Galloway Township. “I was so upset. Everyone was upset. So, when we had this season, we took and didn’t waste it. We didn’t waste it at all.”

Absegami will travel to second-seeded Toms River South for the semifinals Friday. The Braves had a first-round bye, so Fortis hopes the rust from the first set Wednesday is gone.

Deesha Choksi led with 25 assists and two kills. Alex Montoya had six digs. Ikechi Wokocha had four kills, three digs and three blocks.