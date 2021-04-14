Absegami girls volleyball advances to S.J. Group III semis

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — After losing a tough first set Wednesday, Absegami High School girls volleyball coach Kerry Flukey told her players to do whatever they needed to shake off their jitters.
She wanted to clear their minds and reassure them everything was going to be all right.
The third-seeded Braves were dominant in the final two sets en route to a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded Clearview Regional in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. Set scores were 19-25, 25-17, 25-18.
The Pioneers (8-5) scored seven straight points in the first set to take a 14-11 lead. Clearview finished on an 8-2 run to win the set.
“We knew we were capable of winning and that (Clearview) had talent, obviously, but we knew we didn’t have anything that they didn’t,” Absegami junior Jackie Fortis said about losing the first set.
“We just wanted to go in, clean our passes — that was our main focus — and just cleaning everything up and playing together.”
The Braves (9-2) came out strong in the second set, building a 12-6 lead. After eventually winning the set and building momentum, they were able to fashion another early lead in the final set.
“We had a lot of fumbles (in the first set), but we kept pushing,” Iggy Crandell said. “Even with the hype and energy, we had nerves (going into the second and third set). But we were prepared.”
Absegami only returned two players from 2020 and are very young and inexperienced, Flukey said. But that is what makes the team so special.
“They are just fun to be around,” Flukey said. “We’ve got some players from the fall sports that we never get (because the volleyball season was pushed back from the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Like, we have some soccer players we would’ve never had unless the season was postponed.
“It is a different vibe from last year.”
With the team being young and having newcomers, Flukey is more involved with her players’ mental attitudes, like calming them down, compared to 2020, when her team was more experienced.
“They just need more support,” she said.
Fortis doesn’t always need that.
The 17-year-old Galloway Township resident is one of the few returning players. To go along with her volleyball experience, she is a threat on the basketball court for the Braves.
She understands pressure and edge-of-your seat contests, much like Tuesday. In the third set, Clearview trailed 17-11 but soon cut its deficit to 18-17.
Fortis finished with a team-leading 15 kills, two digs and an ace. Crandell had four kills, three aces, two digs and a block.
“It means a lot (to get this win),” Fortis said. “We had a strong team last season and came into this year very uncertain of what we were going to get. A lot of these girls are new, and I’m really, really proud of everybody for stepping up and learning this sport basically in the month.
“This win means a lot to us, especially the coaches. They’ve put a lot of work into it.”
Fortis, like most winter athletes, did not have a postseason for basketball. She played soccer in the fall because volleyball was postponed and had a makeshift playoff format. So, not only to have a volleyball season after it was delayed for so long, but also compete for a title, Fortis was thrilled.
Crandell agreed.
“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” said Crandell, 17, of Galloway Township. “I was so upset. Everyone was upset. So, when we had this season, we took and didn’t waste it. We didn’t waste it at all.”
Absegami will travel to second-seeded Toms River South for the semifinals Friday. The Braves had a first-round bye, so Fortis hopes the rust from the first set Wednesday is gone.
Deesha Choksi led with 25 assists and two kills. Alex Montoya had six digs. Ikechi Wokocha had four kills, three digs and three blocks.
“Now, we’ve seen what we can do in a playoff game, and we’ve seen the pressure,” Fortis said. “I feel like we will learn from playing under this kind of pressure, we will use it and carry it over to the next game.”
