Absegami girls volleyball advances to quarterfinals: Roundup

The fifth-seeded Absegami High School girls volleyball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Group III tournament with a 2-0 victory over No. 12 seed Pennsauken on Friday.

The Braves (17-6) won by set scores of 25-12 and 25-5.

Ayana Crandell led with 12 kills and added three digs. Deesha Chokshi had 15 assists and five aces. Jackie Fortis had six digs, two kills and two assists.

The Braves will play on the road against fourth-seeded Toms River South on Wednesday.

S.J. Group III

(9) Central Regional 2, (8) Hammonton 0: Yesvi Patel had nine digs and six service points for Hammonton (10-13) in a first-round match. Tiffany Paretti had six digs and three assists. Mariah Valentin added three kills, two blocks and five digs. The No. 9 seeded Golden Eagles (9-12) will face No. 1 seed Moorestown on Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Atlantic Christian 12, Cumberland Christian 0: Eden Wilson scored three goals and got an assist for the Cougars (11-2-1). Paige Nobel, Sophia Johnson and Kaia Barbour each scored twice. Eve Wilson, Becca Kelley and Ang Eggie each scored once. Noble also had one assist. Taylor Sutton made three saves.

