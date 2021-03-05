Absegami girls clinch CAL North title: Roundup

The Absegami High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Holy Spirit 48-36 Friday and clinched the Cape-Atlantic League North Division regular season title. Haleigh Schafer led the Braves with 20 points.
Jackie Fortis and Chi Chi Wokocha added nine points apiece for Absegami (10-1). For the Spartans (9-4), ranked fourth in the Elite 11, Kira Murray led with 14 points, and Fran Florio and Kendall Murphy had seven apiece.
Holy Spirit: 9 15 5 7 — 36
Absegami: 11 10 10 17 — 48
Haddon Twp. 29, Oakcrest 23
Nay Nay Clark scored 10 points for the Falcons (6-6). Bella Williamson scored six, Mumu Scott five, Chi Chi Ibeawuchi two. For Haddon Township (10-4), Maggie Mulligan led with 14 points.
Haddon: 2 10 10 7 — 29
Oakcrest: 2 5 11 5 — 23
No. 5 OLMA 75, Hammonton 52
Savannah Prescott led visiting OLMA’s balanced offense with 16 points. Madelynn Bernhardt scored 14 points, and Drew Coyle had 12. OLMA (13-1) is ranked fifth in the Elite 11. The Villagers outscored Hammonton 51-22 in the middle quarters. For the Blue Devils (6-7), Emma Peretti scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds. Kelsey Reynolds added six points.
OLMA: 17 23 28 7 — 75
Hamm.: 12 12 10 18 — 52
From Thursday
Lower Cape May Reg. 36, Cape May Tech 33
Lindsay Holden scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers for the Caper Tigers (1-9). It was Lower’s first win of the season. Kaitlyn McGuigan scored seven, Brianna Loper three, Casiya Lewis two, Alyssa Wagner one.
Kennedy Campbell scored 14 and grabbed 12 rebounds for Cape May Tech (2-9). Isabella Schmucker scored 12, Sydney King four, Alyssa Gery two, Alex Garcia one.
CMT: 11 9 8 5 — 33
Lower: 10 7 14 4 — 36
Boys basketball
No. 4 Ocean City 59, Lower Cape May Reg. 56
Ocean City’s Gannon Brady led all scorers with 37 points. The Red Raiders (7-1), ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11, outscored host Lower Cape May 19-12 in the fourth quarter.
Ben Hoag contributed nine points for O.C. and Brady Rauner and Brendan Schlatter each added four.
For the Caper Tigers (7-5), Archie Lawler scored 23 points, and Macky Bonner and Jordan Pierce each had 10.
Ocean City: 10 15 15 19 — 59
Lower C.M.:14 17 13 12 — 56
Cumberland Reg. 73, Schalick 61
Ronald Smith and Lamair Warner scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, for visiting Cumberland (3-10). Ethan Turner added 12 points, and Riddel Palmer had nine.
For Schalick (2-10), Jackson Schalick led with 24 points and Jayson Miletta had 22.
Cumberl.: 17 15 22 19 — 73
Schalick:9 15 21 16 — 61
From Thursday
Oakcrest 45, Cape May Tech 39
Jaewon Wall scored 19 points for Oakcrest (1-10), earning its first victory of the season. Jack O’Brien scored 10, including two 3-pointers.
Dylan Delvecchio scored 15 points for CMT (1-8). Joel Hutchinson and Jon Torres each scored eight. Torres sank two 3s.
CMT: 5 12 4 18 — 39
Mainland: 10 12 12 11 — 45
Savannah Prescott, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Savannah Prescott scored a team-leading 16 points in the Villagers' 75-52 win over Hammonton. She drained two 3-pointers and had five steals.
Madelynn Bernhardt, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Bernhardt scored 14 points. The freshman made three 3-point shots.
Drew Coyle, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Coyle scored 12 points for OLMA. She sank two 3-pointers, grabbed four rebounds and had four steals.
Emma Peretti, Hammonton
Peretti scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the double-double.
Ronald Smith, Cumberland Regional
Smith scored 22 points in the Colts' 73-61 win over Schalick.
Lamair Warner, Cumberland Regional
Warner scored 21 points, including two 3-pointers.
Marianna Papazoglou, Wildwood Catholic Academy
Papazoglou scored 21 points in the Crusaders' 52-35 victory over Winslow Township. She made two 3-pointers.
Gannon Brady, Ocean City
Brady scored a game-high 37 points in the Red Raiders' 59-56 win over Lower Cape May Regional.
Archie Lawler, Lower Cape May Regional
Lawler scored 23 points for the Caper Tigers.
Haleigh Schafer, Absegami
Schafer scored 20 points in the Braves' 48-36 win over Holy Spirit. Absegami captured the Cape-Atlantic League North Division title with the win.
Kira Murray, Holy Spirit
Murray scored 14 points for the Spartans.
Carlos Lopez, Egg Harbor Township
Lopez scored a game-high 36 points in the Eagles 77-71 victory over Lacey Township. He drained three 3s.
DJ Germann, Egg Harbor Township
Germann scored 20 points, including two 3-pointers.
Carson Howard, Lacey Township
Howard led the Lions with 30 points.
Chris Venturoso, Lacey Township
Venturoso scored 16 points.
Samantha Jones, Vineland
Jones scored 20 points in the Fighting Clans' 56-37 win over Cedar Creek. She grabbed eight rebounds and had five steals.
Egypt Owens, Vineland
Owens also had a double-double (12 points and 11 rebounds). She added seven assists.
Skylar Fowlkes, Vineland
Fowlkes grabbed 16 rebounds and scored 11 points for a double-double. She also had three assists and two blocks.
Jezlyn Cross, Cedar Creek
Cross scored 13 points for the Pirates.
Sha'naja Williams, Millville
Williams scored a team-leading 14 points in the Thunderbolts' 53-47 win over Bridgeton.
Tatyana Chandler, Bridgeton
Chandler scored a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs. She added four rebounds and two assists.
Jenna Hans, Wildwood
Hans scored 21 points in the Warriors' 44-36 loss to Williamstown in the Tri-County Conference Bracket B championship.
Justin Harper, Vineland
Harper scored 17 points in the Fighting Clans' 45-40 win over rival Millville. He grabbed five rebounds.
Ryan Williams, Vineland
Williams grabbed a team-leading 11 rebounds. He scored eight points and added four assists.
Jahmir Smith, Holy Spirit
Smith scored a team-leading 17 points in the Spartans' 77-45 win over Absegami. He was a perfect 7 for 7 from the free-throw line.
Gavin Gillespie, Holy Spirit
Gillespie scored 14 points for Holy Spirit.
Ramar Cook, Absegami
Cook led the Braves with 17 points, including two three 3-pointers. He went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.
Jaxon Baker, Barnegat
Baker scored a game-high 27 points in the Bengals' 61-59 win over Mater Dei. He drained six 3-pointers.
Tyler Quinn, Barnegat
Quinn scored 24 points.
Omarian McNeal, Wildwood
McNeal scored 22 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, had five steals and blocked three shots in the Warriors' 67-58 win over Overbrook. With the win, Wildwood captured the Tri-County Conference Bracket A title.
Diante Miles, Wildwood
Miles scored 25 points for Wildwood. He grabbed five rebounds and had five assists.
Seamus Fynes, Wwildwood
Fynes scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. He added five steals.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
