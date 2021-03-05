Absegami girls clinch CAL North title: Roundup

The Absegami High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Holy Spirit 48-36 Friday and clinched the Cape-Atlantic League North Division regular season title. Haleigh Schafer led the Braves with 20 points.

Jackie Fortis and Chi Chi Wokocha added nine points apiece for Absegami (10-1). For the Spartans (9-4), ranked fourth in the Elite 11, Kira Murray led with 14 points, and Fran Florio and Kendall Murphy had seven apiece.

Holy Spirit: 9 15 5 7 — 36

Absegami: 11 10 10 17 — 48

Haddon Twp. 29, Oakcrest 23

Nay Nay Clark scored 10 points for the Falcons (6-6). Bella Williamson scored six, Mumu Scott five, Chi Chi Ibeawuchi two. For Haddon Township (10-4), Maggie Mulligan led with 14 points.

Haddon: 2 10 10 7 — 29

Oakcrest: 2 5 11 5 — 23

No. 5 OLMA 75, Hammonton 52