 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absegami girls clinch CAL North title: Roundup
0 comments

Absegami girls clinch CAL North title: Roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivebasketballholder

The Absegami High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Holy Spirit 48-36 Friday and clinched the Cape-Atlantic League North Division regular season title. Haleigh Schafer led the Braves with 20 points.

Jackie Fortis and Chi Chi Wokocha added nine points apiece for Absegami (10-1). For the Spartans (9-4), ranked fourth in the Elite 11, Kira Murray led with 14 points, and Fran Florio and Kendall Murphy had seven apiece.

Holy Spirit: 9 15 5 7 — 36

Absegami: 11 10 10 17 — 48

Haddon Twp. 29, Oakcrest 23

Nay Nay Clark scored 10 points for the Falcons (6-6). Bella Williamson scored six, Mumu Scott five, Chi Chi Ibeawuchi two. For Haddon Township (10-4), Maggie Mulligan led with 14 points.

Haddon: 2 10 10 7 — 29

Oakcrest: 2 5 11 5 — 23

No. 5 OLMA 75, Hammonton 52

Savannah Prescott led visiting OLMA’s balanced offense with 16 points. Madelynn Bernhardt scored 14 points, and Drew Coyle had 12. OLMA (13-1) is ranked fifth in the Elite 11. The Villagers outscored Hammonton 51-22 in the middle quarters. For the Blue Devils (6-7), Emma Peretti scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds. Kelsey Reynolds added six points.

OLMA: 17 23 28 7 — 75

Hamm.: 12 12 10 18 — 52

From Thursday

Lower Cape May Reg. 36, Cape May Tech 33

Lindsay Holden scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers for the Caper Tigers (1-9). It was Lower’s first win of the season. Kaitlyn McGuigan scored seven, Brianna Loper three, Casiya Lewis two, Alyssa Wagner one.

Kennedy Campbell scored 14 and grabbed 12 rebounds for Cape May Tech (2-9). Isabella Schmucker scored 12, Sydney King four, Alyssa Gery two, Alex Garcia one.

CMT: 11 9 8 5 — 33

Lower: 10 7 14 4 — 36

Boys basketball

No. 4 Ocean City 59, Lower Cape May Reg. 56

Ocean City’s Gannon Brady led all scorers with 37 points. The Red Raiders (7-1), ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11, outscored host Lower Cape May 19-12 in the fourth quarter.

Ben Hoag contributed nine points for O.C. and Brady Rauner and Brendan Schlatter each added four.

For the Caper Tigers (7-5), Archie Lawler scored 23 points, and Macky Bonner and Jordan Pierce each had 10.

Ocean City: 10 15 15 19 — 59

Lower C.M.:14 17 13 12 — 56

Cumberland Reg. 73, Schalick 61

Ronald Smith and Lamair Warner scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, for visiting Cumberland (3-10). Ethan Turner added 12 points, and Riddel Palmer had nine.

For Schalick (2-10), Jackson Schalick led with 24 points and Jayson Miletta had 22.

Cumberl.: 17 15 22 19 — 73

Schalick:9 15 21 16 — 61

From Thursday

Oakcrest 45, Cape May Tech 39

Jaewon Wall scored 19 points for Oakcrest (1-10), earning its first victory of the season. Jack O’Brien scored 10, including two 3-pointers.

Dylan Delvecchio scored 15 points for CMT (1-8). Joel Hutchinson and Jon Torres each scored eight. Torres sank two 3s.

CMT: 5 12 4 18 — 39

Mainland: 10 12 12 11 — 45

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News