Absegami field hockey battles rainy conditions to get first win

But those conditions did not last long.
Mya Gilger scored twice in the first half to lead the Absegami High School field hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.
It was the first win of the season for the Braves (1-2), and the first career victory for first-year coach Kaitlyn Pecan.
Vineland fell to 0-4.
Gilger’s goals proved to be important as neither team scored in the second half. That was because the field was soaked, and conditions were far from ideal. The light rain turned into a downpour in the third quarter, and the heavy rain continued until a couple of minutes before the game ended.
Players and coaches were drenched and cold, some huddling together under umbrellas or jackets, the scorer’s clock stopped working at one point and some puddles formed on the field.
“I thought it was just going to be cloudy. That it was going to be an overcast,” Gilger said while donning a soaked uniform, like her teammates and opponents. “It started with a drizzle and I was like, ‘Oh this is kind of fun,’ then it started pouring.”
With her hair wet and drops trickling down her face during most of the second half, the 17-year-old senior forward admitted it was not easy playing, noting that shots or passes didn’t go very far. And, with the grass being wet and players shoes and socks soaked, it was difficult to run as fast.
Sometimes, players took shots and water splashed.
“But we did really well,” Gilger said. “I’m really proud of our team and what we did with this game being what it was. ... Overall, it’s not as much fun as it is in the sun, but we still did great. It was still fun to play in the rain and experience a bad game like this.
“I’m super proud of our team. I can’t wait to see what happen throughout the season.”
Theresa Casalnova scored off an assist from Livia Pino about seven minutes into the first quarter to give Absegami a 1-0 lead. Casalnova assisted on both of Gilger’s goals, the second extending the Braves’ lead to 3-0 win 2 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Braves outshot the Fighting Clan.
“We just couldn’t connect and get it into the cage,” Pecan said. “And the rain didn’t help us (to extend the lead) with the puddles by the goal cages.”
Gilger and Pecan were pleased to start strong because, if it didn’t pour in the second half, “anything could’ve happened,” Gilger said.
“I think we would’ve had a few more (goals if the conditions were better). We had a lot of offensive corners, but we couldn’t take advantage of them.”
With 48 seconds left in the first half, senior forward Lauren Emeigh scored on an uncontested shot after a takeaway, putting Vineland on the board. It was 3-1 at halftime.
But with the second-half conditions, it made it difficult for both teams. So, it was difficult for Vineland to attempt a comeback. Despite the field conditions “our girls fought hard,” Vineland coach Kate Cronk said.
“They came together and got a goal, and we’re still pounding until the end, so can’t ask for more than that” said Cronk, who added player safety was her main concern rather than just the rough conditions.
“They had some opportunities they didn’t take advantage of, but in the first half it was nice to finish that goal.”
Pecan was excited to achieve her first win as a coach, and the Braves’ first win of the season.
“It feels great,” Pecan said. “The girls are very excited.”
<&rule>
Vineland; 0 1 0 0 — 1
Absegami; 1 2 0 0 — 3
<&rdpStrong>Goals</&rdpStrong>—Gilger (2), Casalnova A; Emeigh V
<&rdpStrong>Goalies</&rdpStrong>— Jiang (A) 6; Harrell-Alvarez (V) 10
<&rdpStrong>Contact Patrick Mulranen:</&rdpStrong> 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
