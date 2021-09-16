Absegami field hockey battles rainy conditions to get first win

But those conditions did not last long.

Mya Gilger scored twice in the first half to lead the Absegami High School field hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.

It was the first win of the season for the Braves (1-2), and the first career victory for first-year coach Kaitlyn Pecan.

Vineland fell to 0-4.

Gilger’s goals proved to be important as neither team scored in the second half. That was because the field was soaked, and conditions were far from ideal. The light rain turned into a downpour in the third quarter, and the heavy rain continued until a couple of minutes before the game ended.

Players and coaches were drenched and cold, some huddling together under umbrellas or jackets, the scorer’s clock stopped working at one point and some puddles formed on the field.

“I thought it was just going to be cloudy. That it was going to be an overcast,” Gilger said while donning a soaked uniform, like her teammates and opponents. “It started with a drizzle and I was like, ‘Oh this is kind of fun,’ then it started pouring.”