Absegami earns first win of the season: Wrestling, volleyball, swimming roundup

The Absegami High School wrestling team finished with four pins to earn a 59-12 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division match Saturday.
Braves sophomore and returning state qualifier Sean Cowan pinned Ashton Meltzer in the 138-pound bout in 3 minutes, 14 seconds. George Rhodes, who also qualified for states last winter, pinned David Giulian at 182 in 5:53. Raymond Weed (170) and Julian Rivera (132) also won by pins for Absegami (1-1).
Absegami senior Mikal Taylor won a 9-3 decision over Isiah Carr-Wing.
For the Panthers, Adrien Laboy won a 9-4 decision at 152 over Charles Soto. Middle’s Jayden Matthews won a 3-2 decision at 195. Middle fell to 1-1.
106—Owen Doyle A by forfeit
113—Christopher Eaton A by forfeit
120—Aidan Zeck A md. X‘Zavier Swinton, 11-3
126—John Devlin A Owen Haas, inj.
132—Julian Rivera A p. Matthew Gariano, 1:48
138—Sean Cowan A p. Ashton Meltzer, 3:14
145—Frank Gargione A by forfeit
152—Adrien Laboy M d. Charles Soto, 9-4
160—Kevin Guerrero A md. Brian Juzaitis, 9-1
170—Raymond Weed A p. Samuel Keppel, 1:27
182—George Rhodes A p. David Giulian, 5:53
195—Jayden Matthews M d. Sahmir Brown, 3-2
220—Mikal Taylor A d. Isiah Carr-Wing, 9-3
285—Brandon Rosensteel M by forfeit
Records—Absegami 1-1; Middle 1-1
Barnegat 48, Overbrook 24
106—Double forfeit
113—Liam O‘Neill B by forfeit
120—Jorge Ramos B by forfeit
126—Anthony Ryan B p. Hanna Rosario, 1:45
132—Christian Baccigalupi B by forfeit
138—Miguel Sendecki B p. Adam Presby, 1:25
145—Ryan Kulpa B by forfeit
152—Seth Freiwald B Adrianna Rosario, 0:45
160—William Way O p. Ian Wheatle, 5:15
170—Bryce Powell O d. Lucas Holland, 10-7
182—Alijah Alexander O p. Joseph DeAngelo, 0:45
195—Caden Simpson O d. Connor Armstrong, 8-7
220—Kyon Goldwire B p. Caden Simpson, 1:15
285—Jeovanni Guzman O p. Connor Darmstatter, 1:45
Records—Barnegat 2-1; Overbrook 0-3.
From Friday
Southern Reg. 60, Seneca 3
106—Dylan Verge SR p. Jackson Bauer, 1:19
113—Conor Collins SR p. Bradley Chilkotowsky, 0:47
120—Kellen Bischoff SR p. Kyle Pickard, 5:17
126—Chris Lubeski SR p. Evan Conza, 3:26
132—Nick Bennet SR p. Zach Borton, 2:51
138—Matt Brielmeier SR d. David Vacca, 11-5
145—Eddie Hummel SR p. Nico Bogardus, 5:51
152—Nate Bischoff SR d. Kory Seidle, 4-0
160—Andrew Knorr SE d. Evan Graczyk, 5-4
170—Cole Velardi SR d. Max Borton, 10-7
182—Tyler Chase SR d. Aiden Miller, 7-2
195—Stephen Jennings SR d. Will Decker, 7-4
220—Riley O‘Boyle SR d. Joe Hartman, 6-0
285—Patrick Fulginiti SR p. Jordan Drayton, 2:54
Records—Southern 3-0; Seneca 2-1.
Girls volleyball
Southern Reg. 2, Williamstown 1
Southern won 19-25, 25-19, 25-23.
Stephanie Soares led the Rams (3-0) with 28 assists, 11 service points and six digs. Rachael Pharo had 12 kills and two aces. Madison Gellis had eight digs and two aces. Regina Ingling and Jordyn Hamlin each had seven digs. Hamlin and Corinne Hughes each had four kills.
Williamstown fell to 2-1.
Pinelands Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0
The Wildcats won 25-16, 25-20.
Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 15 assists for Pinelands (4-0). Carly Brunke had 11 digs. Arianna Loftus had five digs and three aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn led with 15 service points. Jayne Wilkinson had three kills.
From Friday
ACIT 2, Hammonton 0
The Red Hawks won 25-13, 25-17.
Samantha Dangler had four aces and two digs for ACIT (1-1). Emily Hanselmann had three aces. Sophia LaPorta and Alexandra Helduser each had three kills. Myla Domazet had two kills.
For the Blue Devils (0-2), Tiffany Paretti had six digs and four kills. Laura Herman had three kills and three digs. Arwyn Russell had seven digs. Kelsey Reynolds finished with three digs.
Absegami 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The Braves won 25-5, 25-16.
Jacqueline Fortis had six digs and six aces for Absegami (2-0). Kylee Alvarez had five kills. Alex Montoya and Brianna Gibson each had three digs. Ikechi Wokocha had two kills and two aces.
Joelle DuFault finished with six kills for the Caper Tigers (0-2). Carrie Laffey had three assists. Mariah Klinger had two digs.
Coed swimming
From Friday
Buena Reg. 95, Wildwood Catholic 52
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—B (Veronica Butler, Miles Marcello-Tubertini, Aiden Santoro, Jackson Marcello-Tubertini) 2:11.71
200 Freestyle—Austin Wokock B 2:27.57
200 IM—J. Marcello-Tubertini B 2:26.36
50 Freestyle—Santoro B 27.11
100 Butterfly—Leilani Wong WC 1:18.72
100 Freestyle—J. Marcello-Tubertini B 1:01.06
