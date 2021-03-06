Absegami boys swimming tops Oakcrest: Roundup

The Absegami High School boys swimming team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 99-55 win over Oakcrest on Saturday at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
Gerard Traynor, Johnny Sahl, Adam Bailey and Joey Sica each had two individual and two relay wins for the Braves.
The four combined to win the 200-meter medley relay and the 200 free relay. Sahl won the 200 free and the 100 breaststroke. Traynor took the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Sica was first in the sprints, and Bailey won the 100 butterfly and the 400 free.
Oakcrest’s Nathan Ranger, Dicky Chen, Scott Morgan and Brian Tran won the 400 freestyle relay.
200 medley relay—A (Gerard Traynor, Johnny Sahl, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 2:00.34
200 freestyle—Sahl A 2:14.64
200 IM—Traynor A 2:18.27
50 freestyle—Sica A 26.93
100 butterfly—Bailey A 1:04.18
100 freestyle—Sica A 1:02.01
400 freestyle—Bailey A 4:45.59
200 freestyle relay—A (Traynor, Sahl, Sica, Bailey) 1:48.94
100 backstroke—Traynor 1:04.87
100 breaststroke—Sahl A 1:22.13
400 freestyle relay—O (Nathan Ranger, Dicky Chen, Scott Morgan, Brian Tran) 4:21.72.
Records—Oak 2-1; Abseg. 4-1.
From Friday
No. 3 Ocean City 118,
No. 8 Cedar Creek 52
At George L. Hess Complex, meters
200 medley relay—OC (Matthew Woodside, Pat Agnellini, Pat Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini) 2:02.80
200 freestyle—Nick Bianchi OC 2:15.01
200 IM—Armstrong OC 2:25.97
50 freestyle—Parker Lapsley OC 26.81
100 butterfly—Michael Kelly OC 1:09.33
100 freestyle—Omar Mohamed CC 59.31
400 freestyle—Gavin Neal OC 5:10.27
200 freestyle relay—OC (Bianchi, Tripp Crowley, Matt Robbins, Armstrong) 1:49.43
100 backstroke—Woodside OC 1:07.67
100 breaststroke—Colin Abbott OC 1:20.99
400 freestyle relay—OC (Neal, Andrew Allegretto, Robbins, Woodside) 4:10.36
Records—OC 4-1; CC 2-4.
Girls swimming
From Friday
No. 1 Mainland Reg. 125,
No. 9 Middle Township 45
At Mainland Regional, meters
200 medley relay—MR (Shelby Spica, Monica Iordanov, Claudia Booth, Summer Cassidy) 2:15.15
200 freestyle—Katie McClintock MR 2:11.52
200 IM—Ella Culmone MR 2:44.79
50 freestyle—Sophia Braun MT 29.20
100 butterfly—Spica MR 1:15.46
100 freestyle—Braun MT 1:06.96
400 freestyle—Cassidy MR 4:54.39
200 freestyle relay—MR (Iva Palakarska, Samantha Camey, Sophia Sherwood, Culmone) 2:02.46
100 backstroke—Jordyn Ricciotti MR 1:13.54
100 breaststroke—Rileigh Booth MR 1:28.93
400 freestyle relay—MR (Spica, Julia Goodman, Maddy Falk, McClintock) 4:21.62.
Records—Mainland 6-0.
PHOTOS Atlantic City vs. Mainland Regional girls meet
Megan Fox swims to victory for the Vikings against Mainland Regional in the 200-meter freestyle Tuesday in Atlantic City.
Ella Culmone of Mainland swims to a 2nd place finish in the 200 freestyle against Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Go…
Julia Goodman of Atlantic City swims to a first place finish in the 200 freestyle against Mainland. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian…
Mainland's Jordyn Ricciotti swims to a 2nd place finish in the 500 freestyle. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press …
