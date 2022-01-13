Absegami boys, Oakcrest girls split in swim meet between rivals

“I like giving it my all,” Sica said. “I wait for the right moment and just pour my entire heart into those last two laps.”

That was so true Thursday.

Sica won another close battle with Ranger in the 400 freestyle. Ranger had the lead on Sica for almost the entire race. But on the last lap, Sica swam fast, winning the event in 5:04.59. Ranger was second in 5:04.75.

Sica noted he saw Ranger speed up at the 200-meter mark, so Sica’s plan was to just keep pace. During the 400, swimmers have a counter that splash a board in the water to show them how many laps they competed. For the last lap, the signal is normally a red sign.

“And I told my counter when you signal me, I will go,” Sica said. “He shook the sign, and that was it.

“My entire team was cheering for me. It felt so great. I’m so proud of myself.”

Absegami boys and girls coach coach Jim Winkler called Sica “a sprinter by trade,” but the Braves wanted to mix some things up to have some close races with Oakcrest.