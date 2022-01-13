Absegami boys, Oakcrest girls split in swim meet between rivals

MAYS LANDING — Joey Sica is a competitor.
Since he was a sophomore, he has been a captain and a leader on the Absegami High School boys swimming team, and for good reason.
The senior won some very close races and contributed in a winning relay to lead Absegami to a 106-60 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision meet at the George L. Hess Educational Complex on Thursday.
The Oakcrest girls team won 10 of 11 races en route to a 107-48 victory over the Braves. The Absegami boys won nine of 11 events.
“The team performed great (Thursday). I’m so happy,” said Sica, 18, of Galloway Township. “People that haven’t been showing up, showed up. Everyone has been giving it their all.”
The boys meet started with a few close races.
Gerard Traynor, Derek Pham, Adam Bailey and Sica won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.02. Oakcrest’s Nate Ranger, Nick Kurtanidze, Brian Tran and Logan Barnes finished second in 2:05.56. Sica swam the last leg in the relay, securing the win for his team by picking up the speed.
Not long after that performance, Sica won the 200 freestyle in 2:18.88. The Falcons’ Ranger finished second in 2:19.15.
“I like giving it my all,” Sica said. “I wait for the right moment and just pour my entire heart into those last two laps.”
That was so true Thursday.
Sica won another close battle with Ranger in the 400 freestyle. Ranger had the lead on Sica for almost the entire race. But on the last lap, Sica swam fast, winning the event in 5:04.59. Ranger was second in 5:04.75.
Sica noted he saw Ranger speed up at the 200-meter mark, so Sica’s plan was to just keep pace. During the 400, swimmers have a counter that splash a board in the water to show them how many laps they competed. For the last lap, the signal is normally a red sign.
“And I told my counter when you signal me, I will go,” Sica said. “He shook the sign, and that was it.
“My entire team was cheering for me. It felt so great. I’m so proud of myself.”
Absegami boys and girls coach coach Jim Winkler called Sica “a sprinter by trade,” but the Braves wanted to mix some things up to have some close races with Oakcrest.
“He is one of those guys if you are swimming next to and he looks you in the eyes, he is going to beat you,” Winkler said of Sica. “He’s a really, really competitive kid. I was really proud of him.”
Traynor won the 100 butterfly (1:01.04) and 100 backstroke (1:05.48). Bailey won the 200 individual medley (2:30.15) and 100 freestyle (57.89). Oakcrest won the final two races, including Nick Kurtanidze’s performance in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.75).
Oakcrest’s Brian Tran, Andrew Moratelli, Ranger, and Logan Barnes won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:07.04.
Absegami was missing four boys and three girls, but to put out the times his team did Thursday, Winkler was proud.
Oakcrest girls shine
Hannah Tran won the 200 freestyle (2:35.12) and the 100 freestyle (1:08.88). Corina Costa, Kyla Richardson, Hannah Tran and Tiffany Tran, Hannah’s younger sister, won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:09.68.
Hannah Tran, Cate LaRoche, Jade McCoy, and Costa won the 400 freestyle relay in 5:00.51.
Hannah Tran was pleased with her own performances but also her teammates, adding that everyone swam hard and fast.
“I feel like we all worked really hard this season, and we all deserved the times we got,” said Tran, 17, of Mays Landing. “I’m looking forward to more races.”
McCoy, Tiffany Tran, Richardson and LaRoche won the 200 medley relay in 2:29.40. Costa won the 200 individual medley (2:59.54) and 100 breaststroke (1:29.77). Tiffany Tran won the 50 freestyle (31.68).
Absegami’s Stephanie Ruales won the 100 butterfly in 1:23.25. The win was meaningful because she is from Mays Landing, Winkler said.
“From where we came in the beginning of the season to where we are now, to put up those times at this point, I’m very proud of them,” said Oakcrest coach Mitch Friedel, who also coaches the boys. “I think their times are only going to improve from here, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Oakcrest next swims against Mainland, which Friedel admitted will be tough. But his team got momentum Thursday, the coach said. The power points, along with the times Thursday, could help the Falcons out for the playoffs, Friedel added.
“Anything you win in (the Greater Egg Harbor School District), which is Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek, it means a lot,” Winkler said. “Absegami for the boys, and Oakcrest for the girls.”
