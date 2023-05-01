Absegami handed Buena Regional its first loss of the season, winning their Cape-Atlantic League National Division game 3-2 Monday.

Cole Shover was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Buena (13-1), which is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Buena starting pitcher Joey Kurtz allowed three hits and three unearned runs with a walk and six strikeouts in seven innings.

The teams will meet again at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Galloway Township.

Hammonton 6, No. 10 Egg Harbor Township 2

Gavin West went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Blue Devils, who improved to 6-7. Jaxon Miller hit a home run for Hammonton. Jamison McNally allowed one run and three hits in five innings to earn the win.

EHT pitcher Cameron Flukey took his first loss and allowed his first runs of the season. Flukey gave up three hits and two runs in 4 ⅔ innings. He walked four and struck out seven.

No. 7 Vineland 8, Millville 4

Yoan Feliz hit two home runs and knocked in five runs for the Fighting Clan (11-3) . Xavier Cortez struck out six in six innings to get the win. David Rodriguez hit a home run and had three RBIs for Millville (6-7).

No. 3 St. Augustine 7, Ocean City 2

Jack Cappuccio was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the winner Hermits (11-3). Alex Bersani chipped in with two hits and an RBI for St. Augustine. Jack Hoag knocked in two runs for Ocean City (8-7).

Holy Spirit 9, St. Joseph Academy 5

The Spartans improved to 6-7 with the win. Jimmy Mantuano went 2 for 4 with an RBI for St. Joseph (4-7).

Lower Cape sweeps DH

Lower Cape May won a doubleheader from Pleasantville, beating the Greyhounds 13-2 and 17-0.

In the first game, Kody Lewis had two RBIs, and Hunter Ray contributed three hits for Lower Cape May. Evan Shoffler chipped in with a double.

In the second game, Kyle Satt was 3 for 3 with five RBIs for Lower (9-2). Anderson Ryan and Shoffler each had two RBIs.

Pitman 12, Wildwood 2

Junior Hans scored two runs for Wildwood (6-5). Logan Totten had two hits for the Warriors. Stephen Devanney knocked in four runs for Pitman (9-5).