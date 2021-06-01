Abigail Tunney strikes out 12, gets winning hit as Oakcrest edges Middle 7-6 in 11 innings

As part of the tie-breaking rules, from the 10th inning in, both teams started their at-bats with a runner at second base. Jayda Shehadi (2 for 6 with two runs scored) began the bottom of the 11th at second for Oakcrest.

Tunney led off the inning. She was the perfect batter to hit in that spot, according to her teammates and Hearn, who said the Falcons might be 0-22 without her.

“This whole season, Abigail been the backbone of our team,” Shehadi said. “If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know what we’d do. She’s our only pitcher.”

Tunney lined a pitch up the right-field gap. She pumped her fist as she ran toward first base. The ball rolled between the Middle outfielders for a triple. Shehadi scored easily.

“It was a feeling like I never felt before,” Tunney said. “It was awesome.”

Hearn said the Falcons, the higher seed, felt some pressure early in the game.

Middle led by two and was three outs away from the win when Oakcrest came to bat in the bottom of the seventh.

The Falcons forced extra innings as Tunney hit an RBI double and Madison Pell knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.