Abigail Tunney strikes out 12, gets winning hit as Oakcrest edges Middle 7-6 in 11 innings

MAYS LANDING — Abigail Tunney repeated two words after the Oakcrest High School softball team’s dramatic playoff win Tuesday afternoon.
“Empty tank,” the Falcons junior said. “Empty tank.”
Moments earlier, Tunney had mustered enough energy to win the game.
She knocked in the winning run and was the winning pitcher as the fifth-seeded Falcons beat 12th-seeded Middle Township 7-6 in 11 innings in a South Jersey Group II first-round playoff game.
“I thought it was never going to end,” Tunney said. “We got through it. I’m tired, but it was worth it, for sure.”
Oakcrest rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning and a 6-3 deficit in the bottom of the 10th.
Tunney finished 4 for 6 with two RBIs and a run scored. She pitched every inning, striking out 12.
“It was my team’s intensity,” Tunney said. “They hyped me when I (threw) a strike or struck somebody out. The people on the sidelines were cheering. It was just great.”
Both Oakcrest (13-9) and Middle (8-14) entered Tuesday’s game on three game winning streaks.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” Oakcrest coach Jason Hearn said. “I didn’t think it was going to be this tough. My hat is off to Middle. That is one of the toughest games in my coaching career.” ”
As part of the tie-breaking rules, from the 10th inning in, both teams started their at-bats with a runner at second base. Jayda Shehadi (2 for 6 with two runs scored) began the bottom of the 11th at second for Oakcrest.
Tunney led off the inning. She was the perfect batter to hit in that spot, according to her teammates and Hearn, who said the Falcons might be 0-22 without her.
“This whole season, Abigail been the backbone of our team,” Shehadi said. “If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know what we’d do. She’s our only pitcher.”
Tunney lined a pitch up the right-field gap. She pumped her fist as she ran toward first base. The ball rolled between the Middle outfielders for a triple. Shehadi scored easily.
“It was a feeling like I never felt before,” Tunney said. “It was awesome.”
Hearn said the Falcons, the higher seed, felt some pressure early in the game.
Middle led by two and was three outs away from the win when Oakcrest came to bat in the bottom of the seventh.
The Falcons forced extra innings as Tunney hit an RBI double and Madison Pell knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Middle again was three outs away from the win with a three-run advantage in the bottom of the 10th.
The Falcons tied it again as Tianna Ortiz (2 for 5) and Izabella Williamson (2 for 5) contributed RBI singles.
“I told my teammates we came back before,” Tunney said, “we can do it again. I was trying to get everybody off the bench and cheering.”
Oakcrest and Tunney won’t get much time to rest after Tuesday's win.
The Falcons will play at fourth-seeded Delran in the quarterfinals Friday. Delran beat 13th-seeded Cinnaminson 13-2 Tuesday.
Delran knocked Oakcrest out of the playoffs in 2018 and 2019. There was no high school spring sports season last year because of the pandemic.
“Hopefully,” Hearn said, “the third time is the charm.”
PHOTOS Oakcrest-Middle Township playoff softball
Oakcrest's Abigail Tunney #1 safe at second base against Middle Township's Sayde Nichols #2 during high school softball game at Oakcrest High …
Middle Township's Morgan Kern #18 makes the out against Oakcrest's Madison Pell #5 during high school softball game at Oakcrest High School Tu…
Oakcrest's Naya Rivera #16 hits a foul ball against Middle Township's Charlotte Selover #14 during high school softball game at Oakcrest High …
Middle Township's Sayde Nichols #2 scores a run against Oakcrest during high school softball game at Oakcrest High School Tuesday June 1, 2021…
Middle Township's Charlotte Selover #14, left celebrate after teammate Sayde Nichols #2, right scores a run against Oakcrest during high schoo…
Middle Township's Charlotte Selover #14 delivers a pitch against Oakcrest during high school softball game at Oakcrest High School Tuesday Jun…
