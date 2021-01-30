Aamir Mack emerges in Atlantic City's victory over Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE – Through the seasons, the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team has featured some of the Cape-Atlantic League’s most talented players.
But at the core of the program’s success are players such as 6-foot-4 senior forward Aamir Mack.
Mack scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Vikings beat rival Pleasantville 53-16 Saturday.
Last season, Mack sat the bench and rarely played as Atlantic City won the South Jersey Group IV title.
“It was tough last year,” Mack said, “but I knew my time was coming. I just want to keep winning now. I just want to keep working and sticking with the boys.”
Each season Atlantic City seems to always have players such Mack who are willing to work hard, wait for their opportunity and seemingly come out of nowhere to become key contributors. Mack also played well, scoring 12, in the Vikings’ season-opening 50-43 win over Wildwood Catholic.
“Aamir has come a long way,” coach Gene Allen said. “He did a lot of work over the summer. Everybody understands at Atlantic City we’re going to give you an opportunity. But sometimes at certain positions, you have to wait your turn. He’s one of the examples. If you wait your turn, keep your nose to the grindstone, eventually the cream rises, and it certainly did with him.”
The Atlantic City-Pleasantville matchup is always one of the season’s highlights. But with COVID-19, this year’s game was different.
Usually, the contest is played before a packed crowd at Atlantic City on Super Bowl Sunday in the traditional finale to the Battle by the Bay showcase event.
On Saturday, it was played at Pleasantville with no fans.
“Being honest,” Allen said, “once the ball is tossed up, you get into it. I thought it played like a typical Atlantic City-Pleasantville game as far as up-and-down pace. A lot things were the same but different.”
Atlantic City controlled the game for the start. The Vikings’ stingy man-to-man defense made it difficult for the young Greyhounds (0-2) to get open shots.
Mack was a force inside, scoring mostly in the lane. But he also showed flashes of being able to play on the perimeter.
“I’m an all-around player,” he said. “I’ll play wherever the team needs me.”
Allen substituted liberally, but he kept senior guard Ja’Heem Frederick in for most of the first three quarters. Frederick finished with 10 points, six steals, three assists and four rebounds.
“He holds everything down,” Allen said. “He’s been in big games before, so situations are not too big for him. He understands what we’re trying to run.”
Atlantic City also got strong efforts from guards Nassan Blakeley (10 points, four blocked shots) and Jayden Jones (six points, four assists).
The Vikings (2-0) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. There will be no CAL or state tournaments in this delayed and abbreviated season because of the virus, so Atlantic City has a simple goal.
“Every day we’re just trying to get better,” Allen said. “I’m happy we’re around each other. We have great camaraderie and laughter. We’re just enjoying the moment.”
Atlantic City 13 11 18 11 – 53
Pleasantville 4 0 9 3 – 16
AC – Nas. Blakeley 10, Frederick 10, Jones 6, Mack 10, Lewis 6, Pridgen-Hill 5, Naq. Blakeley 4, Culmone 2
PV – Mitchell 6, Whitaker 4, Valeus 3, Mathios 1, Barnes 2
