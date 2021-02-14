A team-by-team preview of the high school boys swimming season

The high school swimming season, with many temporary changes, will begin Tuesday and run until March 27.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no largely-populated meets. There also won’t be any state playoffs.
The Cape-Atlantic League will be in a one-year pilot schedule, with some teams switching conferences. Teams in the CAL this year will be matched against teams that had similar records last season. There will be no CAL championships.
Pleasantville’s coed team will not have a season this year, with its pool being shut down due to the pandemic.
CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
ATLANTIC CITY
Coach: Kris Ciuro
2019-20 record: 5-5
What to watch: The Vikings are rebuilding but have some good swimmers. Seniors Kasey Nguyen and twin-brothers Luke and Ben Iannelli will be among the leaders. Sean O’Neill, James Henely, Tommy Pham and Lam Pham (no relation) will make A.C competitive.
“We’re very young. We lost about 75% of the team, so we’re rebuilding with new swimmers,” Ciuro said. “But we have more swimmers than last year. We recruited as well as we could, given the pandemic, and we filled the spots left by the (graduated) seniors.”
CAPE MAY TECH
Coach: Matt McElroy
2019-20 record: 7-2
What to watch: The Hawks, led by senior Roman Voinea, hope to stay competitive despite a difficult schedule. Cape May Tech graduated some good seniors, and will look to scorers such as Jake Bryan, Jake Perez, David Wurtz and Lucas Gehring. Others include Evan Carlson, Carlos Rios, John Gray and Ryan Mathis.
“We lost some horses (to graduation), so it’s going to be a challenge. We meet all the strong teams. We have potentially 18 to 20 guys, and we’re fortunate that the seniors with experience are doing a great job with the new guys. Wins may be hard to come by, but the guys have been focused on swimming fast and getting better.”
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
Coach: Brittany O'Donnell
2019-20 record: 3-4
What to watch: With its numbers down and the shortened season, Lower plans to be a coed team just for this year. Senior captains include Max Souder and girls Drew Montanaro, Hope Sandhoff and Sarah Kelleher. Other scorers include Zeb Hinker, Justin Melli and Kaitlyn Crouthamel.
“We had 38 overall last year and this year, it’s 21,” O’Donnell said. “Assuming we’ll be coed, that’s a positive for us not having to fill the lanes of the boys and girls teams. Most of our meets will be virtual (with opposing teams swimming races at their own pools and virtually comparing times). It’ll be interesting to see how that plays a part. They’re all just happy to be in the water. That’s the biggest takeaway. If we can win some meets that would be a plus.”
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Coach: Brian Booth
2019-20 record: 13-3
What to watch: The Mustangs are rebuilding somewhat after winning four state Public B titles from 2016-19 and losing in the state final last year. Mainland was No. 4 in The Press Elite 11’s final ranking. Mainland will stay competitive with Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Matt Giannantonio and others. Mason Ricciotti and Ryan Brown should help keep the Mustangs a winner.
“We have a smaller team. We’re not big in numbers, but we’re happy with the talent level,” Booth said. “They’re working hard to get faster every day.”
MILLVILLE
Coach: Anthony Ganci
2019-20 record: 1-7
What to watch: James Karcher, Shaun McCarthy, Andrew Laird and Ethan Huston will lead the Thunderbolts.
OAKCREST
Coach: Mitch Friedel (first year)
2019-20 record: 4-6
What to watch: New coach Friedel, who was an assistant for the Oakcrest boys and girls teams for four years, will lead the Falcons. Oakcrest should improve. Returnees include Dicky Chen, Scott Morgan, David Connelley, Nick Kurtanidze and Nathan Ranger. Freshman Brian Tran is a good prospect.
Friedel is a 2010 Oakcrest graduate and former Falcons swimmer and all-around athlete. He’s also an assistant coach for the boys soccer and girls lacrosse teams.
“We lost three seniors but we’ll keep the main core together,” Friedel said. “The addition of Brian will really help us. We’re looking to improve on last year’s record.”
OCEAN CITY
Coach: Shane McGrath
2019-20 record: 9-4
What to watch: Dolan Grisbaum, a 2020 first-team Press All-Star, is back for the Red Raiders, who ended up No. 8 in the Elite 11. He’ll swim for Boston University next year. Also returning is Steve Gooden, who will compete for Division III Swarthmore next winter. Ocean City lost to Mainland Regional 98-72 last year in the South Jersey Public B title meet. Pat Armstrong and Gavin Neal were big scorers last year as freshmen. Matt Woodside, Michael Kelly, Dom DiPilato and Nick Bianchi should help make O.C. a winner.
“We’re just excited to get the season in,” McGrath said. “We want to have fun and do well and break some school records. We’re sorry there’s no smaller four-team playoff, but we’re going to make the best of it. We’ll treat every meet like it’s our last, with the quarantine and all.”
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
ABSEGAMI
Coach: Jim Winkler
2019-20 record: 0-6
What to watch: The Braves have a young team that should do well. Key returnees include Joey Sica, Adam Bailey and Johnny Sahl. Liam Deibert and freshman Gerard Traynor should help Absegami improve.
“We went to the National Conference, and I think we should do well in our schedule,” Winkler said. “It’s a great motivator. We also have no seniors, so the future looks bright.”
BUENA REGIONAL
Coach: Amy Hammerstedt
2019-20 record: 1-7
What to watch: The Chiefs, a coed team, have key returnees in Aiden Santoro and Veronica Butler. Buena has a small team, and senior Jackson Martello-Tubertini and brother Miles Martello-Tubertini, a freshman, will help the lineup. Other scorers include Austin Wokock and Caeden Colon.
“We’re just looking to keep everyone healthy and have fun,” Hammerstedt said. “We’ll be swimming some different teams this year, like Vineland, Milville and Absegami. Our outlook is to have good experiences swimming different events, plus their favorite events.”
CEDAR CREEK
Coach: Lauren Cicciariello
2019-20 record: 9-3
What to watch: The Pirates will have a good squad led by Omar Mohamed, Andres Carpio and Mike Bolger. Cedar Creek will also get good scoring from David Gutierrez, Parker Grace and Jon Nass.
“We’re still as strong as ever, and we’re happy to have a season,” Cicciarello said. “We’re focusing on personal goals. We’re happy to be back on the water.”
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Coach: Mark Jamieson
2019-20 record: 9-1
What to watch: EHT returns first-team Press All-Stars Brandon Bell and AJ Mallari to lead a strong lineup. The Eagles won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference last year and finished at No. 2 to Cherry Hill East in The Press Elite 11.
EHT has many leading scorers back, including Andrew Dang, Ethan Do, Carter Hubbard, Kevin Lin and Michael Wojciechowicz. Twin-brothers Leo and Alex Smilevski will add points, along with Kyle Kissick and Dan Ireland. Charles Schreiner and Dylan DeWitt are two promising freshmen.
“We’re just excited to be in the water,” Jamieson said. “We’ll take it one day at a time. We’ll take the positives and learn from the negatives.”
HOLY SPIRIT
Coach: Sari Campbell
2019-20 record: 2-5
What to watch: Due to the shortened season, the Spartans temporarily went back to a coed program. Seniors Phil Seeger and Elle Summers are two of the leaders. Others boys who will help include Michael Gaguski, Ian Valiente and Will Bradley. Key girls include Megan Baldwin, Halle Burns and Cassidy Ross. Campbell said senior Grace Kaplan is out with an injury but will be a great support to the team.
“We’re excited to swim coed, but we’ll definitely be back to two teams next year,” Campbell said. “The season was moved back so far, it’ll be running into crew. But I feel so blessed that the kids are getting to have season. I honestly thought we never would. It’ll be interesting to see how it all works out.”
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Coach: Kristen Moorby (first year)
2019-20 record: 8-4
What to watch: The Panthers are rebuilding with new coach Moorby and have a tough schedule. Senior Travis McCray will lead the Panthers, who have a small team. Others are Chase McCray, Travis’ sophomore brother, and freshmen Brandyn Acevedo, Justen Wen and Carmine Fuscellaro.
Moorby swam three years for Lower Cape May and her senior year at International School of Bangkok, Thailand. She swam for the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, graduating in 2007.
“The big thing is that we’re looking for everybody to step up and be flexible with the events,” Moorby said. “The goal is swimming your best times. We’ll do as much as we can with what we’ve got.”
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
Coach: Jon Stinson
2019-20 record: 7-3
What to watch: The Prep will be strong with seniors Shane Washart, Dave Dileonardo and Jack Levari. Ethan Kern and Edgar Valle should help keep St. Augustine a winner. The Prep lost to rival Christian Brothers Academy 95-75 in the state Non-Public championship meet last winter, despite taking first place in seven of 11 races. The Hermits ended up at No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
“We’re definitely happy to be in the pool swimming and able to compete,” Stinson said. “It’s a shame for the seniors that they don’t get to have a whole season, but many teams aren’t able to have anything at all. We’re happy to have something. That’s exciting.”
VINELAND
Coach: Sarah Bennett (first year)
2019-20 record: 2-5
What to watch: Bennett, a former Vineland girls swimmer, takes over the boys program for the Fighting Clan. RJ Franceschini, Noah Jones and Lucas Merighi are key returnees from last year, and Jason Wheeler and Will Delgado will help the lineup. Michael Giardino is a good freshman.
Bennett, a 2014 Vineland graduate, swam for Fairleigh-Dickinson-Madison University. She assisted for the Vineland boys team last year and the girls team the year before. Former Vineland boys head coach Rich Del Valle has stepped back to be an assistant.
“It’s a smaller team, so we’re looking forward to working with the kids individually,” Bennett said. “I think the season will still be good, especially since we have some seniors who have been a big part of the team the last three years.”
WILDWOOD CATHOLIC
Coach: Chris Gamble
2019-20 record: 2-4
What to watch: The Crusaders, a coed team, have seniors James Sawyer, Amanda Bogle and Julia Sorensen. Scorers include Leilani Wong, Gavin Rosenello, Lindsey Rosell and Ava Sorensen.
“We’re going to do our best to have a safe, fun, competitive season,” Gamble said. “The kids will get good exercise and follow the rules. We’ll do our best, and it’ll be just fine.”
SHORE CONFERENCE
BARNEGAT
Co-coaches: Emily Cherry and Rebecca Kane
2019-20 record: 6-5
What to watch: The Bengals should stay competitive led by senior captains Ethan Sackett, Gavin Wheeler and Chris Longo. The team will get good scoring from Declan Lustenberger, Ryan Schager, Justin Sullivan and Brandon Bermudez. Joe Fiorentino and Noah Jeremias will help the lineup.
Barnegat, the 2019 South Jersey Public C champion, lost to eventual S.J. champion Lacey Township 86-84 last year in a South Jersey semifinal.
“While we have graduated a number of our top swimmers over the past few years, we still have a strong core who are dedicated to continuing to push our team to be the best it can be,” Cherry and Kane said in a joint news release. "Our boys team has made team State tournament for the past seven years and we continue to hold ourselves to a high standard. While this year is definitely a different year, we are happy to be back in the pool and we are looking forward to another amazing season.”
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Coach: Brian Keelen
2019-20 record: 9-5
What to watch: The Lions won the program’s first South Jersey Public C championship last year, beating Woodstown 91-79 in the final. Lacey lost to Summit 107-63 in a state semifinal. Keelen was chosen The Press Boys Swimming Coach of the Year.
Lacey lost some good seniors but have many back, including Peter Vanderwerf, Peter Adamo, Vladamir Bravo-Perez, Colton Connolly, Quinn Reimer and Kieran McGovern. Adding to the lineup are Ben Schneider, Casey Simonson, Harry Santarsario, Kevin Fleche and Brennan Smith. Jack Hrabal is a good freshman.
“The outlook is optimistic,” Keelen said. “The boys are training as a team and making the most of the opportunity. They learned what it’s like to win, and they’re hungry for more. They’re definitely out to prove themselves, after losing the senior corps that we had.”
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Coach: Patrick Craig
2019-20 record: 13-1
What to watch: The Rams lost several seniors after last year’s outstanding season. Southern, 10th in the Elite 11, won Shore Conference A South and lost only in a South Jersey Public A semifinal to eventual state champion Cherry Hill East, 115-55.
Southern has only one senior in Beck Jaffe. Kristian Werner, Sean White, Cole Nemes and Matt Adams are also key swimmers. Jake Werner (Kristian’s brother) and Lukas Davis are two good freshmen.
“We have a big junior class, which is nice,” Craig said. “The juniors learned a lot from last year’s seniors. They went through a lot of firsts (milestones) and they were proud of themselves. This year is crazy with the protocol and the snow. The first-time boys are hungry and they’ve put the work in. We surprised people last year so we have a target on our back. But we’re excited to live up to it.”
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL
Coach: Rich Husted
2019-20 record: 8-4
What to watch: Top scorers for the Colts should be Chris Colson, Liam Quick, Isaiah Colson (Chris’ brother) and Garron Hindermyer. The lineup also features Ethan Orange, P.J. Stanger, Walker Gandy and Devin Marcus. Cumberland has several underclassmen.
“We have a smaller schedule, five meets, maybe six,” Husted said. “The original goal was to be .500 or better, so we want to get three wins and hopefully a fourth.”
