A team-by-team preview of the high school boys swimming season

“We’re going to do our best to have a safe, fun, competitive season,” Gamble said. “The kids will get good exercise and follow the rules. We’ll do our best, and it’ll be just fine.”

“While we have graduated a number of our top swimmers over the past few years, we still have a strong core who are dedicated to continuing to push our team to be the best it can be,” Cherry and Kane said in a joint news release. "Our boys team has made team State tournament for the past seven years and we continue to hold ourselves to a high standard. While this year is definitely a different year, we are happy to be back in the pool and we are looking forward to another amazing season.”