A team-by-team look at the local high school wrestling teams

“We have a nice balanced team with individuals who have lofty goals and the ability to achieve them,” Scannell said.

Atlantic City

Coach: Al Hagofsky (first season)

Last season’s record: 0-20

Outlook: The Vikings were winless as a team last winter, but returning starters Chase Calhoun (5-1 after missing some of the season) and Jadah Butler (11-7) both had winning records as freshmen in 2020.

Hagofsky is in his first season as a head coach after assisting at A.C. for eight years. Before that, he assisted at Lacey Township for more than 10 years. He’s a former Jackson Memorial wrestler who played football at Hofstra University.

“Everybody but Chase and Jadah (are) pretty much new to the sport,” Hagofsky said. “We’re hoping those two have breakout seasons. As for the others, we hope they improve and enjoy the sport. They’re working hard and getting better every day.”

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Zach Agostino (third season)

Last season’s record: 6-20