A team-by-team look at the 2021 boys lacrosse season

The local high school boys lacrosse season opens Monday, and the postseason will run June 1-20. Here is a team-by-team look at schools from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:
Cape-Atlantic League
American Division
Absegami
Coach: Chris Kaczmarski (first season)
2019 record: 8-10
Outlook: The Braves feature senior midfielders Ryan Wilkins, Ethan Hillman, Jonah Mount and junior attackmen AJ Kern and AJ Silipena. Kaczmarski, who was supposed to start coaching last year, said after losing a season due to the pandemics it is hard to predict how the team will look but his players will give everything they have each day and take nothing for granted.
“We will continue to work hard, remain focused and enjoy our time together as a family,” Kaczmarski said. “We’re ready to be back on that field and look forward to having that opportunity this year.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: George Cappuccio (fifth season)
2019 record: 8-8
Outlook: The Pirates will have a nice balance of age groups on the team, with freshman to seniors expected to contribute. The upperclassmen they have, however, including including seniors Devin McCarty (attack), Zach Emmel (defense) and Bobby Dougherty (goalie), will provide strong leadership. Also expected to make an impact is junior midfielder and attackman Kevin Dougherty.
“I’m excited to get this season started. It was such a shame for everyone last year who missed out,” Cappuccio said. “I’m glad this group will get the chance to play together.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: C.J. Walters (fourth season)
2019 record: 3-13
Outlook: Walters noted that the team chemistry on and off the field is the strongest it has been in a long time, which should help this season. Senior midfielders Drew Carpenter and PJ Hladun, senior defenseman Manny Bettencourt, senior goalie Keith DeLucca and senior attack RJ Matthews will lead the Eagles. Senior leadership will be the trademark of the team.
“Speaking for everyone involved in our program, we are grateful to be back on the field and cannot wait to make the most of every moment of it,” Walters said.
Lower Cape May Reg.
Coach: Chris Boyle (sixth season, 42-29)
2019 record: 11-6
Outlook: This will be a rebuilding season as the Caper Tigers lost 13 seniors and have fewer players than usual, Boyle said. But there are talented players expected to step up, including senior midfielder Collin Hassay and junior midfielder Mikey Castellano. Other key players include juniors Matthew Brown (attack), Brody Saltzman and Wayne Reichle (defense), sophomore attack Taj Turner and freshman Macky Bonner (midfielder) and Oguer Nunez (long stick midfielder).
“This will be a challenging year, but I’m excited to see the new players and young players get better every day,” Boyle said.
Ocean City
Coach: Joe LaTorre (ninth season, 102-40)
2019 record: 19-3
Outlook: After advancing to the South Jersey Group III semifinals in 2019, the Red Raiders aim to win a CAL and state championship this season. Key players include senior defender Jake Inserra, senior attack Jake Schneider, senior midfielder Brady Rauner, freshman midfielder Pat Grimley and sophomore faceoff specialist Dylan Dwyer.
“This season, we are looking to improve our overall performance in the regular and postseason,” LaTorre said. “We added a handful of top 15 teams in the state (St. Augustine Prep, Moorestown, Rumson Fair-Haven, Lenape, Haddon-field), which will help prepare us for the state playoffs.”
Vineland
Coach: Clifton Smith
2019 record: 1-13
Outlook: The Fighting Clan will look to senior midfielders Henry Garton and Christopher Fanelli, senior defenseman Ron Franceschini and senior attack Franco Sieri.
“My outlook for this season is for my kids to display the growth and progress they have made being in the program,” “Smith said. “We are excited to get back on the field to compete”
National Division
Atlantic City
Coach: Maurice Lozzi
2019 record: 3-8
Outlook: For the Vikings, senior Ethan Jacobson will lead the defense, while junior Robert Fishbein and sophomore Jacob Downing will be important middle/attack positional players. Joey Staines will be the leader in net. Atlantic City brings a mix of experience and enthusiastic learners to the field. Lozzi said his team will give its best effort this season and learn and grow in the process.
“I’m glad we are trying to return to some kind of normalcy this spring,” Lozzi said. “Better days (are) ahead for us all.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: Charles Walkley (first season)
2019 record: 8-5
Outlook: The Spartans only have three seniors, including attack Sam Phillips. The team is very young but has played together for years in the Absecon youth program, so the chemistry is there. Juniors Eric Roman (midfield) and JoJo Reitzler (attack), sophomores Stanley Marcyk (attack) and Sean Finan (defense) and freshman Jonah Corkhill (goalie) are also key players to watch.
“I am ecstatic to be given the opportunity to coach these young athletes and at such a great school like Holy Spirit,” said Walkley, who was hired in 2020 but lost his first season as coach due to the pandemic. “I cannot wait to show the CAL ... and South Jersey what this program has to offer in developing and continuing the great sport of Lacrosse.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Clayton Smith (sixth season)
2019 record: 12-7
Outlook: The Mustangs, who advanced to the sectional quarterfinals in 2019, are young and do not have a lot of numbers, but they should still be very competitive in the CAL, Smith said. Key returners include Sam Walsh, Joe DaeGetano, Gavin Weis and Luke Meister. Newcomer Jack Venneman should also make an impact.
“I am looking forward to a complete lacrosse season after losing last season,” Smith said. “Seeing how all of the local teams have ‘weathered the COVID storm and what condition they are in compared to us.”
Middle Township
Coach: Colin Kraus (first season)
2019 record: 1-15
Outlook: The Panthers are a young team, but most of their starting offensive lineup have been playing since they were freshman. That experience will be the strength of the team, assistant coach Freddie Nabb said.
The defensive side is less experienced and will look to senior goalie Brandon Rosensteel and senior midfielder Paul Ogden for guidance. Middle also expects senior midfielder Travis McCray, juniors Brett Nabb (midfield), Matt Frame (attack) and Mitch Nichols (defense) and freshman defender Danny Brady to make an impact.
Kraus was hired last season.
“Team is excited to be back and playing. The vibe is that they lost a season, and we want to make the most of our season now,” Nabb said. “They have been working hard and putting in extra time to get better.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Brett Hoffecker (eighth season, 89-56)
2019 record: 9-8
Outlook: The Falcons are low in numbers, Hoffecker said, but have a core group that has been playing together for a couple of years. That list includes seniors Ryan Liberty (attack), Michael O’Brien (defense) and Ethan Nelson (midfielder) and juniors Gunner Angier (defense) and Owen Haugen (goalie). Hoffecker said the team can be a threat this season.
“We continue to strive on the simple fundamentals and let each individual do their best at their ability,” Hoffecker said. “We are family!”
Independent
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: J.C. Valore (16th season, 217-87)
2019 record: 14-4
Outlook: The Hermits had some scrimmages against top teams in the country to prepare for the season and a run at the state Non-Public A title, Valore said. St. Augustine, which advanced to the state semifinals in 2019, returns a solid senior class, including faceoff specialist Nicky Casano (committed to Sacred Heart) and long stick midfielder Jules Chero (Rollins). Matty Vanaman (Robert Morris) and Luke Scarpello, both junior midfielders, and junior goalie Aidan Peters also will be key players.
“As you could expect, we’re beyond excited to get things started this season,” Valore said. “Led by a small but strong senior class, there will be a lot of young and exciting talent on the field, and each day will bring an opportunity to learn and get better working towards our goals.”
Shore Conference
Barnegat
Coach: Andrew Villiez (fourth season)
2019 record: 4-27
Outlook: The Bengals are a senior-led team that aims to dominate each game, Villiez said. Those seniors include midfielder Tyler Quinn, defender Will Corliss, attackman John Porcelli and goalie Brian Corliss. Midfielders and newcomers Aiden Reiser (junior) and Bobby Sawicki (sophomore) are also expected to be key players.
“Barnegat lacrosse has done all the necessary work to move our program in the right direction,” Villiez said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to play competitively and show the shore what we are capable of. The future looks bright in Barnegat!”
Lacey Township
Coach: Shane Allen (12th season, 72-85)
2019 record:
Outlook: Lacey returns three of 10 starters from 2019: seniors Mike Long (attack, committed to Georgian Court University), Mike Walizer (goalie) and faceoff specialist and midfielder Steven Starner. Senior Tynan Jensen will also make an impact as both a defender and midfielder. Newcomers and juniors Dominic Tarricone (defense), Dimiele Gaetano (attack) and Diego Wolf (midfield) will also be key for Lacey.
“The Lions are hopeful to improve off of 2019 season’s 14-3 record,” Allen said.
Southern Regional
Coach: John Pampalone (16th season, 121-71)
2019 record: 14-4
Outlook: The Rams advanced to the South Jersey Group IV semifinals in 2019. With experienced and talented players, Southern aims for another solid campaign. Returning are three Division I commits, all juniors: Nate Committee and twins Ryan and Tyler Sininsky. Also expected to make an impact are JT Hille, Joey DeYoung and Brock Lefkus.
“We are just excited to get this season started,” Pampalone said. “There has been a lot of enthusiasm. It’s great to be back with the guys. … I just can’t wait to get out there.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen
