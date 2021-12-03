A preview of the Cedar Creek/Woodrow Wilson regional title game

South/Central Group III regional championship
Who: Cedar Creek (12-0) vs. Woodrow Wilson (10-2)
When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway
Did you know: These teams met on Sept. 25th with Cedar Creek winning 21-8.
Woodrow Wilson update: The Central Jersey Group III champions have won eight straight since the loss to Cedar Creek. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in The Press’ Elite 11. Senior quarterback Devin Kargman has thrown for 2,713 yards and 23 TDs with just three interceptions. Naz’sir Ogelsby has rushed for 1,445 yards and 17 TDs. Senior wide receiver Michael Estremera has caught 61 passes for 870 yards and nine TDs. Senior linebacker Damir McCrary leads the defense with 120 tackles. Estremera and sophomore defensive back Julius Dominquez both have five interceptions.
Cedar Creek update: The South Jersey Group III champions are ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11 and have won 14 straight dating back to last season. Senior quarterback JC Landicini has completed 177 of 264 passes for 2,942 yards and 31 TDs. Senior wide receiver JoJo Bermudez (78 catches for 1,526 yards and 13 TDs) has committed to the University of Cincinnati. Running back Ja’Quan Howard has rushed 191 times for 1,467 yards and 19 TDs. Senior linebacker CJ Resto (132 tackles) sparks a defense that has five shutouts. Defensive back Elijah Smalls has four interceptions. Senior linebacker Elijah Usher has 106 tackles. Defensive linemen Jamal Chapman and Kevin Dougherty have 18 and 19 tackles for losses, respectively.
